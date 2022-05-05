No. 8 2022 Distribution of extraordinary dividend of DKK 45.00 per share

Solar A/S

The Board of Directors has assessed the company’s capital structure and decided to use the authority granted by the latest annual general meeting to distribute an extraordinary dividend.

An extraordinary dividend of DKK 45.00 per share of DKK 100, totaling DKK 329m, will be distributed. This was made possible because of the upwards revised EBITDA guidance for 2022.

The distribution of dividend will take place on 17 May 2022 to shareholders, who have recorded their shares in their portfolio as at 16 May 2022.

11 May 2022 will be the last trading day with right to extraordinary dividend for shares, which are traded at normal value (T+2).





Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11





Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.4bn in 2021 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu .





Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

