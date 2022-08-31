U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

No. 8/2022 - Interim report, H1 2022

Cemat A/S
Cemat A/S
Cemat A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 31 August 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 8/2022




INTERIM REPORT, H1 2022

The company have today published the Interim Report for H1 2022 (covering the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022). The Interim Report is attached to this company announcement and can be downloaded from the company’s website www.cemat.dk.



Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


