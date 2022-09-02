U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

No. 9/2022 - Managers transactions

Cemat A/S
·1 min read
Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 2 September 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 9/2022

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2022.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

Name:

Jarosław Lipiński

Reason for the notification:

 

Position/status:

CEO in Cemat A/S

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

Name:

Cemat A/S

LEI:

213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Shares

Identification code:

ISIN DK0010271584

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of shares

Price(s):

DKK 0.82

Volume (s):

80,500

Aggregated information:

 

  • Aggregated volume

80,500

  • Price

DKK 66,006, equivalent to DKK 0.82 per share

Date of the transaction:

31 August 2022

Place of the transaction:

Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

 

 

 

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


