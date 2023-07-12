'No age limit of ice cream': Four Boys Ice Cream keeps adding stores in central NJ

ENGLISHTOWN - Growing up in Manalapan as the third of four brothers, Luke Becker loved the ice cream business his parents and oldest brother started. That's understandable, considering he was one of the four boys behind Four Boys Ice Cream.

And today, over two decades and six retail locations later, the family remains dedicated to serving the freshest, highest-quality products and putting a smile on people’s faces the way only ice cream can.

“My parents were very entrepreneurial and owned a local messenger service that delivered packages all over the state,” recalled Becker, 28, a Manalapan resident who was 4 years old when his family first got into the ice cream business.

“One of our delivery drivers drove an Italian ice truck on his off hours and used to tell my oldest brother Dan how well he did in the summer," Becker said. "So Dan, who was about 15 at the time, talked my parents into buying our first ice cream truck in 1999. My parents, JoAnn and Pete, named the venture Four Boys Ice Cream after all of their sons.”

Kylee Becker, manager, makes a tub of chocolate cake crunch ice cream at Four Boys Ice Cream in Englishtown, NJ Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Here's the scoop: NJ ice cream shops team up for summer ice cream tour — with prizes!

The company soon grew to a fleet of six trucks that sold ice cream throughout the neighborhood streets and parks of Manalapan, Freehold and Marlboro and ultimately added soft-serve ice cream to its range of offerings after successfully winning the bid to provide soft-serve at the Monmouth County Fair in 2004.

“The fair was great for us and my parents and Dan, who went right into the business after graduating high school, decided to establish a stand-alone brick-and-mortar location,” Becker said. As luck would have it, the family found the ideal spot in Englishtown when Jack Frost Ice Cream, a local ice cream shop located a mile from their home, went up for sale.

“We moved into that 2,000-square-foot space in spring 2005 and have been there ever since,” Becker said of the flagship location of the business, which expanded to stores in Jamesburg in 2013, Jackson in 2016, Milltown in 2019, Farmingdale in 2020 and Hightstown in 2021. “All of our homemade ice cream — some 15,000 to 20,000 three-gallon tubs annually — is made in Englishtown and distributed to our other locations.”

Kylee Becker, manager, makes a tub of chocolate cake crunch ice cream at Four Boys Ice Cream in Englishtown, NJ Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Beyond ice cream: 5 icy sweet treats to try this summer at the Jersey Shore

150 flavors

Nearly 20 years since opening their doors, “our stores regularly offer a standard set of about 25 flavors of hard ice cream as well as special flavors that rotate based on the season, for a total of 150 different flavors that we make,” Becker said.

Beyond the classic flavors of vanilla and chocolate, “our most popular hard ice cream flavors include cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip, double-fudge brownie, and ‘Cookie Monster,’ which features vanilla ice cream that's dyed blue and studded with chocolate chips, crushed Oreos, Chips Ahoy and cookie dough pieces,” Becker said.

“In the summer, we feature our ‘Strawberry Shortcake,’ a strawberry cake-based ice cream with crushed pieces of fresh pound cake, swirls of whipped cream and fresh strawberries that translated beautifully and came out even better than we expected,” he said. “We also offer a special flavor called ‘Pancakes and Bacon,’ which is a pancake-based ice cream with swirls of maple syrup and crushed pieces of pancake and bacon bits throughout that tastes just like breakfast, and in the fall, our pumpkin pie and apple pie flavors go so fast that we can’t keep them in stock.”

Exterior of Four Boys Ice Cream, a family-owned ice cream chain with six New Jersey locations, in Englishtown, NJ Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Among trends, Becker said that dairy-free options have become increasingly popular.

“A lot of people are lactose-intolerant or vegan and want to enjoy a frozen dessert without illness or guilt,” he explained, “so we usually have at least two dairy-free flavors available. Also, cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruity Pebbles have become a big part of modern-day ice cream flavors because people are nostalgic for the cereal they ate as kids.”

As for the evolution of flavors over time, “we still offer butter pecan and maple walnut, which are older flavors but still good sellers,” Becker said, “but we moved rum raisin from our regular to our special rotation because it’s a bit less popular these days, and we promoted ‘cannoli’ from our special to our regular rotation because it’s a big hit.”

“We also offer special-occasion ice cream cakes all year-round and most of our stores offer soft-serve vanilla, chocolate and vanilla-chocolate twist as well as Dole Whip, a fruit-flavored, dairy-free option offered at Disney World,” he said.

Cookie Monster ice cream served in a waffle bowl at Four Boys Ice Cream, a family-owned ice cream chain with six New Jersey locations, in Englishtown, NJ Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Other delights: Here's where to satisfy your sweet tooth this summer at the Jersey Shore

The Becker family prides itself on keeping prices as affordable as possible and customers can enjoy a small cone or cup (containing two big scoops of ice cream) for $4 all the way up to $8 for larger confections like the shop’s waffle sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, or Brownie Barges, which feature two large freshly-baked brownies, three scoops of ice cream, and any three toppings (from over 20 choices) along with whipped cream and a cherry.

At Four Boys Ice Cream, Becker said that quality is paramount.

“We sell homemade, premium-ingredient products that are extremely fresh,” he said of the company’s commitment to sourcing such ingredients as its pecans from Alabama and black cherries from Oregon. “And we like to maintain the classics — with our own take on them — while coming up with fun and creative new flavors.”

Want to make a record? Vinyl magic lives on at Englishtown recording studio In the Clouds

Peter Becker, one of the owners of Four Boys Ice Cream, a family-owned ice cream chain with six New Jersey locations, including this one in Englishtown, NJ Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Family affair

With 75 to 100 employees across all of its locations, Four Boys Ice Cream is truly a family affair.

“My father works full-time in the business overseeing our finances and operations, my brother Dan is in charge of inventory, maintenance and our presence at the 20 to 30 annual fairs and festivals we participate in, I deliver ice cream to all of our different locations and am in charge of wholesaling, and our brothers Dave and Jake help out whenever we need them,” Becker said of the tight-knit siblings. “In addition, my sister-in-law Kylee makes our ice cream and my wife Kristen does all of our social media.”

While the seasonality of their business can be challenging — “people only start thinking about ice cream as an option in March, and once school starts back up in the fall, our sales drop 50%,” Becker said — there’s nothing he’d rather be doing.

“We’re a classic small-town ice cream shop and a family that loves catering to other families,” Becker said. “We love that nostalgic feeling and being the center of a community.

"We’ve always been very big on participating in local fundraisers for schools and other local causes and we support everything from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the NICU at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch to 1 Soldier, 1 Dog, 1 Team, which pairs service animals with veterans,” he said. “We offer an ice cream sandwich of the month and donate $1 from the sale of every sandwich to a different charity each month because every dollar counts.”

For Becker, nothing beats the opportunity to work with his family — or indulge in a scoop.

“I’ve loved ice cream ever since I was a kid and still consider myself the best taste-tester on the East Coast!” joked Becker, whose favorite flavor is cookies and cream.

“The best thing about ice cream is that it brings the family together and puts a smile on your face, no matter how young or old you are,” he added. “There’s truly no age limit on ice cream.”

Four Boys Ice Cream

Locations: Englishtown, Farmingdale, Jackson, Hightstown, Jamesburg and Milltown

Phone: 732-446-3452 (Englishtown)

Owners: The Becker Family

Founded: 1999 (as an ice cream truck)/2005 (as a retail location)

Website: www.fourboysicecream.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Four Boys Ice Cream grows from one truck to multiple stores