U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,824.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,162.25
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.86
    +1.58 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    -0.83 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7900
    +0.0180 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,674.09
    +602.09 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.54
    +13.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.97
    -8.95 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

No, Airbnb isn't banning people from Belarus and Russia from using its service

Huileng Tan
·1 min read
In this photo illustration, the Airbnb app seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Airbnb suspended its operation in Russia and Belarus a month ago.Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Airbnb said it isn't banning Russian or Belarusian nationals from making reservations on its platform.

  • It is restricting users who are in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations, a spokesperson said.

  • Airbnb suspended operations in Russia and Belarus a month ago.

Airbnb isn't banning Russian or Belarusian nationals from making reservations on its platform.

On Tuesday, a Russian-language announcement on Airbnb's website sparked anger and confusion on Twitter when some users highlighted a statement that was translated to "guests from Russia and Belarus can no longer make reservations on Airbnb."

Some users interpreted the statement to mean the policy applies to all Russian and Belarusian nationals, no matter where they are based. In particular, it raised questions about whether dissidents and refugees could face difficulties escaping from these countries.

An Airbnb spokesperson told Insider the policy "only impacts those who are inside of Russia and Belarus" and that the policy was part of the announcement made a month ago, in which the company announced the suspension of operations in both countries.

Airbnb said at the time it would "restrict users in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations as guests."

The misinterpretation appears to stem from a translation issue, as detailed by Russian speakers in a Twitter thread.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said on February 28 that the company would provide short-term accommodation to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing war.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey, U.S. ready for attempt at fixing strained ties

    Turkey and the United States announced the culmination of months of talks to set up a procedure for improving their strained ties, eyeing cooperation in the areas of economy and defence. Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over such issues as Turkey's acquisition of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, policy differences in Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean, and judicial matters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in October to undertake the "Strategic Mechanism" talks for which officials have now cleared the way.

  • Military MMO Dev Wargaming Cuts Ties With Belarus, Russia Over Invasion works

    Hit freemium developer Wargaming is abandoning its operations in Belarus and Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, now in its 39th day. The World of Tanks maker said it has turned over live operations of its games in both countries to its now-former studio in Russia and will “not profit from this process either today or going forward.” The company will also shut down its Minsk studio, where it was originally founded over two decades ago.

  • Airbnb suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

    "Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus," the company said in a statement. "Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb."

  • Carnival Corp. stock gains nearly 3% after cruise operator has busiest booking week ever

    Shares of Carnival Corp. rose nearly 3% in the extended session Monday after the cruise operator said that the week of March 28 was its busiest booking seven-day period ever. The week showed a "double-digit" increase from the previous record 7-day booking total, the company said, without further details. Twenty-two out of Carnival's 23 ships are back in year-around guest operations, Carnival said. Its final ship will return to service on May 2, and the company will have its newest ship in Novemb

  • Carnival Follows Norwegian Cruise Line in Raising Key Fee

    Cruise line workers work very hard for, in many cases, relatively low wages because the major cruise lines operating from the United States do not flag their ships here. Essentially, it's an added fee you must pay that gets split between the service personnel who serve you during your trip.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Make You Richer in April

    April has been one of the better months for the stock market in recent years, but naturally there will always be unique factors weighing on any particular month's chances to deliver superior investing returns. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) are three stocks that I feel are well positioned to climb higher this month. One of the more obvious post-pandemic reopening plays is Disney, but the media giant is trading lower for the second year in a row.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Ryanair expects summer fares to be 5-10% higher than in 2019

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair expects average air fares during this year's summer peak season to be 5-10% higher than pre-pandemic prices in the same period of 2019, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Lower capacity and increased passenger demand are already driving fares higher for those booking flights from June onwards, O'Leary told the Irish Independent newspaper, citing "very strong" forward bookings . "What we're seeing at the moment is prices are slightly lower than they were in 2019, pre-COVID, through March, April and May. They're somewhere between 5% and 10% higher at the moment through June, July, August and September," O'Leary said.

  • Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Carnival See Higher Prices, More Passengers Ahead

    Masks have become optional on cruise ships and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has dropped its warning about taking cruises. Yes, there are some pre-cruise protocols still in place -- you need to prove vaccination and produce a negative Covid test taken no more than two days before your cruise -- but once you board, the actual cruise feels like it did back in 2019. Both companies returned to sailing in July 2021, but it was with heavily-reduced capacities, social distancing, and masks onboard, The cruise industry had returned, but it was different and that kept casual customers at home limiting the potential audience for the two biggest U.S. cruise lines.

  • YTRA: A Strong Rebound for Travel in India Suggests Yatra Could Soon Be Back Usual Business Levels

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:YTRA READ THE FULL YTRA RESEARCH REPORT December quarter revenue growth of 69% was better than our expectation as Yatra (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a strong recovery in leisure travel going into the holidays which was then dampened in December and January due to the Omicron hype and case numbers. There was however a sharp rebound in January in both leisure and business travel

  • 10 Best Road Trips From Los Angeles

    It's about the journey and the destination.

  • Flight diverts three times in one journey

    Unlucky passengers travelled via Denver, Richmond and landed at the wrong Washington airport

  • Disney unveils opening date for new Epcot coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

    Tourists to Walt Disney World will be able to make a secondary trip to the planet Xandar from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on May 27. A new YouTube video sharing a teaser video shows the planet Xandar's Nova Corps outpost on Earth — in the Epcot theme park's new pavilion, of course — is in danger and the message is received by the Guardians.

  • Rethinking the Hotel Gym Gets a Heavy Lift

    Six feet may have been the figure heard ‘round the world two years ago, but these days when it comes to hotel fitness, the magic number is five. Interest in Hilton’s Five Feet to Fitnes program is higher than ever before, notes Gary Steffen, senior vice president and global head of full service brands. Gone […]

  • Airlines reduce cancellations, but U.S. flight problems linger in Florida especially

    Air travel improved Monday after a rocky weekend that left thousands stranded by storms in Florida, tech issues for one carrier and labor strife at another.

  • These Are the Most Flexible Airlines, According to a New Study

    The travel search company Next Vacay analyzed the policies of airlines — including change fees, refund options, and flight cancelation policies — to see how each stacked up.

  • UK travel sector recovery up in the air as staff shortages and higher fuel prices bite

    A strong gust of issues have steered the aviation industry off course amid a mixture of COVID-related staff sickness and higher commodity prices.

  • Airlines cancel more than 3,500 U.S. flights over weekend citing severe weather

    Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate. Owning...

  • Top tips to save money during the Easter holidays

    With the UK’s cost of living squeeze feeling tighter, here are a few top tips from Which? to save some money and still have a great time during the Easter holidays.