No alternative to further interest rate pain, warns Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has warned households that there is “no alternative” to further interest rate pain as HSBC pulled its mortgages from sale for the second time in a week amid surging borrowing costs.

The Chancellor said that the Bank of England would be forced to continue raising rates to tackle stubbornly high inflation, with traders betting that Bank Rate will climb from its current level of 4.5pc to a 15-year high of 5.75pc.

Economists suggested on Wednesday that a rise of this scale would add nearly £2,000 to a typical household’s annual mortgage bill.

The turmoil overshadowed official data that showed GDP rose by 0.2pc in April, with analysts increasingly fearful that the Bank will be forced to snuff out growth and cause a recession in order to get prices under control.

Speculation over further rate increases sent the pound rising to its highest level in more than a year against the dollar as currency traders hoped for higher returns on their money.

Sterling has climbed by 1.5pc over the last two days to head towards $1.27, having last reached its current value in February 2022.

Asked if he was following former chancellor John Major’s dictum in 1989 that “if it isn’t hurting, it isn’t working”, Mr Hunt told the BBC: “In the end there is no alternative to bringing down inflation.

“If we want to see consumers spending, if we want to see businesses investing, if we want to see long-term growth and prosperity.”

Banks are now racing to stay ahead of the relentless rise in borrowing costs.

In a sign of the jitters gripping major lenders, HSBC withdrew all residential mortgage products for new business from its broker services on Wednesday afternoon and will relaunch on Thursday at higher rates.

It is the second repricing by the bank in a week, after it pulled mortgages on Friday and issued new ones on Monday morning.

A flurry of other players including Coventry Building Society also announced further increases and brokers expect more to come.

Rishi Sunak echoed Mr Hunt at Prime Minister’s Questions, saying that the Government’s “number one priority” was to get inflation down.

Andrew Wishart, who runs the housing service at Capital Economics, said that if the Bank Rate rises to 5.75pc, mortgage rates will likely rise above 6pc.

He said: “It is notable that 5.75pc was also the peak in Bank Rate at the end of the 2006-07 tightening cycle, which pushed up the average five-year fixed mortgage rate to 6.3pc”

If rates hit 6.3pc, the annual cost of taking out a typical £200,000 loan would jump by £1,920 compared to at the start of May, when the average five-year fixed-rate was 4.97pc.

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned that interest rates will remain high for years.

In an ITV interview, Mr Carney said UK borrowers should brace for paying higher rates on their debt for the foreseeable future, “not just measured in, you know, 12 months, 24 months”.

Analysts are warning that a recession is “on its way” despite the British economy continuing to surpass the Bank of England’s expectations.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief economist at Capital Economics, said the delayed toll of high interest rates means the worst is yet to come.

By the end of June, less than 40pc of the drag from high borrowing costs will have hit the economy, Ms Gregory said. She added: “More than 60pc lies ahead.

“That’s why we still think a recession is on its way in the second half of this year.”

Landlords will bear the worst of the rate rise crunch because the vast majority of buy-to-let mortgage holders have interest-only deals.

The owners of 600,000 properties risk suffering losses by the end of 2024 if the Bank Rate rises to a peak of 5.75pc, Mr Wishart warned.

Surging mortgage rates and inflation are forcing households to start to run down the cushion of savings which they had built up in the pandemic and clung onto ever since.

Sanjay Raja, economist at Deutsche Bank, estimates that families have spent around £11bn of their excess savings so far, which coincides with a jump in mortgage over-payments and a rare fall in the total level of mortgage debts.

He said: “We expect more households to tap into their excess savings in order to try to offset the cost of living shock, especially with consumer confidence rising too.”

