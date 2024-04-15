No appointments available: America’s escalating primary care shortage

Editor’s note: Christopher Koller is the president of the Milbank Memorial Fund, Kyu Rhee is the president and CEO of the National Association of Community Health Centers and R. Shawn Martin is the executive vice president and CEO of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

As the presidential election nears, issues from the economy to climate change are vying for airtime, yet markedly absent from the headlines is a deepening crisis that threatens the future health and wellbeing of communities nationwide: a primary care sector on the brink of collapse.

Primary care is the cornerstone of community health. It helps us live longer lives, prevents disease and reduces health disparities. It is indispensable to strengthening our nation’s ability to withstand another deadly pandemic or climate disaster. And yet, over 100 million Americans report they lack access to a regular doctor or source of care.

Physicians and patients acutely feel the primary care workforce shortage. In recent interviews we heard an alarming refrain from clinicians and health executives: “I could spend all my time helping friends find doctors accepting new patients.” Another said, “I have 100 open staff positions and am in a bidding war for primary care physicians.”

Just in the past decade, there has been a 36% jump in the share of U.S. children without a usual source of care. Among adults it’s a 21% increase, according to a Milbank report. And with America’s rapidly aging population, access to critical primary care services is only expected to get worse.

Understanding what’s driving America’s primary care workforce shortage is key to finding effective, long-term solutions.

A workforce exodus amid chronic disinvestment

America is not producing enough primary care physicians to meet growing population needs. New primary care physicians are leaving for other fields at alarming rates. In 2021, only 15% of all physicians were practicing outpatient primary care three to five years after residency, according to a Milbank report.

When we look at the disparities in compensation rates and the nation’s chronic disinvestment in primary care, this workforce exodus shouldn’t come as a surprise. Specialists in the U.S. now routinely make two to three times what their primary care colleagues do, creating powerful incentives for physicians in training to “go for the gold.”

Primary care accounts for 35% of healthcare visits but receives only about 5% to 7% of total healthcare expenditures. For context, hospitals account for 30% of healthcare expenditures. Additionally, since 2019, the share of total spending by Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers in primary care has steadily declined; Medicare’s share has dropped by 15%, according to Milbank.

Inadequate training, disparities in access

Today, the vast majority of primary care residents train within hospitals and academic health centers, which do not expose them to the needs of underserved communities, nor provide them with the skills needed to successfully practice in challenging, real-world clinical environments. In 2021, only 15% of primary care residents spent a majority of their time training in community settings, outside of hospitals.

Moving forward, the solutions are clear. Congress and both the public and private sectors must work together to enact stronger federal and state policies in three critical primary care areas. First, Medicare and Medicaid physician reimbursement — which has led to our specialty-dominated healthcare system — must become more effective and efficient. We know that inadequate compensation is one reason why many medical students choose not to go into primary care.

Second, the billions in public dollars going to clinician training must be focused on creating a highly skilled primary care workforce with practical experience in community settings. This is essential to meet the complex health needs of our nation’s ever-changing and growing population.

And finally, we need to expand the footprint of community health centers, the linchpin to improving health outcomes in underserved communities. Currently, these centers provide care to 1 in 11 patients around the country, but that number needs to be vastly expanded.

It’s time to strengthen our fragile primary care system to ensure it delivers the comprehensive, affordable care Americans so desperately need. Access to high-quality primary care for everyone should not be an aspiration, but an expectation that we – as a nation – have an urgent duty to fulfill.

