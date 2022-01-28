U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

No to Cavities Means Yes to a Chance for a Nintendo Switch Oled

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Delta Dental of Arkansas Hosts Oral Health Challenge for AR Families in February</span>

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily brushing and flossing has not only proven highly effective against cavities but could make two Arkansas youth the proud new owners of a Nintendo Switch OLED.

Delta Dental of Arkansas will host a monthlong "Say No to Cavities" challenge from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. Arkansas families are encouraged to brush their teeth twice a day, floss daily and track their progress on a calendar chart, which is available for free downloading and mark-up on the company's website at https://www.deltadentalar.com/nocavitieschallenge.

Students age 17 and younger may submit their charts to Delta Dental by March 11, 2022, to enter a drawing for a Nintendo Switch OLED. Two winners will be randomly chosen.

Now in its second year, the challenge is part of National Children's Dental Health Month.

"We hope the challenge will motivate kids and families to get into the lifelong habit of daily brushing and flossing to reduce their risk of cavities," said Thomas Redd, DDS, MS, Vice President of Professional Relations of Delta Dental of Arkansas. "Cavities are the #1 reason why kids miss school or can't concentrate in class, and yet, they are so easy to prevent with proper oral hygiene. This easy but fun challenge might be just the ticket to develop healthy oral habits that will last a lifetime."

The challenge is open to all Arkansas residents. There is no charge to participate. One entry per participant, please. Partially completed charts may be submitted. Delta Dental of Arkansas employees and their immediate families are ineligible to enter the drawing.

Complete information, along with the February calendar chart and submission guidelines in English and Spanish, is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/nocavitieschallenge.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit www.deltadentalar.com.

Note: Images for illustration available upon request

Media Contact: Claudia Utley
Public Relations & Social Media Strategist
(c) 501-442-6951
cutley@deltadentalar.com
www.deltadentalar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/no-to-cavities-means-yes-to-a-chance-for-a-nintendo-switch-oled-301470832.html

SOURCE Delta Dental of Arkansas

