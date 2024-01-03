No Central Florida restaurants shut down last week, Orange County leads warnings

No Central Florida restaurants shut down the week of Dec. 24-30, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with 10.

Osceola had three, Lake had one, Volusia had two, Brevard had one, and Seminole had two. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.