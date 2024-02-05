Advertisement
No Central Florida restaurants shut down for 2nd week in row

Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel

No Central Florida restaurants shut down the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with 29

Volusia County was next with 27, while Brevard had 10, Seminole had 14, Osceola had nine and Lake County had nine. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

