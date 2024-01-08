No Central Florida restaurants shut down for 2nd consecutive week

For the second consecutive week, no Central Florida restaurants were shut after state health inspections, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

No emergency orders for food and safety violations were issued during the inspections performed week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

Complaints and warnings

Volusia County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with 18.

Orange County was next with 14, while Brevard had seven, Seminole had five, Osceola had three and Lake County had one. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.