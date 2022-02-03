U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.25
    -42.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,432.00
    -60.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,813.50
    -301.00 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.10
    -11.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.66
    -0.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.80
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.20 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.69
    +0.73 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7230
    +0.2730 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,046.42
    -1,396.75 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.65
    -32.82 (-3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.85
    +9.85 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

No company, no . . . problem?

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

There are many reasons to think the traditional venture industry may be at a tipping point after a very good run. The most obvious indication are the sizzling returns private investors have made in recent years, while public shareholders haven't fared so well. Consider data published yesterday by the WSJ, showing that venture-backed darlings to go public over the last 13 months, including DoorDash, Oscar, UIPath, Compass, Robinhood and Coupang, are respectively trading at -40%, -81%, -56%, -59%, and -28% from their first-day closing prices.

While retail investors are doing the math and reconsidering what VCs are pushing their way, things aren't looking so healthy at the other end of the spectrum, either. As TechCrunch noted last week, seed-, Series A-, and Series B-stage companies, have been generating far less revenue in recent quarters than in years past. Likely, it's because startups are raising money at a much faster clip (you can only make so much progress in a few months' time). But investors are also playing it looser than ever. No progress? No big deal, goes the apparent thinking. It's the bet on the founder that matters.

Still, perhaps the strongest indicator of all that VC could maybe use a reset ties to investors' eagerness to pursue people who've yet to even start a company."It's not a new trend," says Niko Bonatsos, a managing director with General Catalyst. "But it's becoming more visible now because of the massive rise of pre-seed and seed investing," he continues. "There are a ton of general partners, bigger funds, and more deals, and we're all getting paid to invest the capital."

Mark Suster of Upfront Ventures is doing it. "Let’s say we knew you at Riot Games, we knew you at Snapchat, we knew you at Facebook, we knew you when you were working at Stripe or PayPal," Suster told us last fall. "We will back you at formation — at day zero."

Ashu Garg, a managing director with Foundation Capital, shared what sounded like a similar strategy just last week. “Our goal is to have a handshake deal with someone as they’re ready to start the company. That’s the business that we’re in. There is no company. That is our business model.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ask many established venture firms and you'll hear much the same.

Chris Farmer, who founded the venture firm SignalFire in 2013, was one of the earliest, and most public, advocates of "quantitative" venture investing. Back then, SignalFire’s platform, Beacon, was tracking more than half a trillion data points from two million data sources, from patents to academics publications to open source contributions to financial filings in an effort to determine the comings and goings of engineering talent, among other things.

Farmer was the only one using that data as a marketing tool at the time, but many have since adopted similar, if less intensive, systems, including using pubic and private data to track down individuals who haven't left work, or who've left work but haven't announced any plans, or who've merely registered a company as a first step.

Some of it is absurdly easy. "Some of the data stuff, you can track for many years," says Bonatsos. "If someone changes their bio on Twitter or LinkedIn, that's a signal they are giving to people who are looking for that stuff, a way of saying, 'I'm doing something new.'"

It has also become relatively effortless for venture firms with a few analysts and some basic scripts to flag every company that might be of interest in states like California. "At least half a dozen of our major peers do the same thing," says Bonatsos, "because when we email the founder, they'll sometimes say, 'Funny, a couple of others emailed me today.'"

Indeed, there are now many common ways for VCs to stalk talented individuals. Some are visible to VCs because they've raised money, built a company, then sold it. (VCs typically assume that either the outfit's founders or their early employees will be thinking about launching another company soon.)

People with experience building enterprise products are particularly easy targets, thanks to code-sharing platforms like Github that enable voyeurs to see what projects are gaining traction with a broader developer community ahead of any commercial activity.

Even the rise of scout programs can be tied to the trend. Venture firms form relationships with operating execs and startup founders to improve their deal flow. But the expectation also exists that should these scouts launch their own startups, they'll know who to call first.

The question begged, of course, is whether any of it makes much sense, and there isn't enough data yet to know whether someone who is encouraged into starting a company can outperform someone formed their business in a more organic way.

Backed up by so much capital, VCs continue on with the strategy anyway.

For his part, Bonatsos is always finding ways to improve on the process. Among what he looks to understand is whether someone is still hungry if they've already sold a company or otherwise made a fortune. He tries to weigh whether someone's thinking is "really contemporary or dated. Will they re-do stuff the way they did it before?" He also notes that "second timers can recruit [other talent], but it's more expensive" for VCs to back whatever they eventually launch.

Farmer also continues proudly approaching would-be founders as early as possible, suggesting that it's more necessary than ever given the frothy funding market.

"The cost of entry" for a startup that's up and running is "200% higher over the last two years," he says, "so you either write a bigger check at a higher valuation to get ownership, or, if you're contrarian, it makes more sense to take super early-stage risk because someone is willing to pay huge premium as [that investment] derisks over time."

It's simple math, he continues. "If you're paying 3x the price for the same assets as three years ago, returns could be three times lower. If you are paying $20 million for an alumni from YC with very little track record, why not go earlier and find a founder even if their idea isn’t formed?"

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • PayPal Undermined Its Credibility. Don’t Rush to Buy the Stock.

    PayPal Holdings looks a lot cheaper after its historic wipeout. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) had their worst day since the company spun off from eBay in 2015, plunging nearly 25% to $132.30 Wednesday. The wipeout shaved $51 billion off PayPal’s market value, knocking it down to $207 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Were Expert Investors Right About Shopify Inc (SHOP)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not […]

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Shell Boosts Buyback as Profit Soars on High Oil, Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc expanded its share buybacks after reporting profit that blew past analyst estimates on the back of surging energy prices. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User AttentionSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe positive

  • Stocks: Capri rises, Match Group jumps, PayPal crashes, Gilead falls

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss four stocks they are looking at today.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down stocks on the move in midday trading.

  • Facebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s user growth faltered in the latest quarter, the first stagnation in the social network’s history, part of dire earnings that caused Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock to collapse 24% in after-market trading, wiping about $200 billion from its market value.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has Noticed

  • A disappointing forecast for revenue, earnings and user growth sent PayPal's shares plummeting 24%

    Company officials projected its first quarter results will be way below Wall Street estimates and backed off an earlier goal of reaching 750 million active accounts.

  • Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • U.S. Futures, Europe Stocks Drop on Earnings Shock: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in global stocks faltered following disappointing earnings from technology bellwethers and as traders await more clues on how quickly key central banks will tighten monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User AttentionSpotif

  • Prepare For More Losses In February Unless You Own These 3 Stocks

    Fearing what's coming for the S&P 500 in February? Just know that a handful of stocks have a record for gaining in the month.