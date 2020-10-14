U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

No EU summit on Brexit expected in November, EU official says

BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A extraordinary European Union summit on Brexit is not expected in November ahead of the end-year deadline for an agreement on the future relationship between the bloc and Britain, an EU official said on Wednesday.

"We're at a fairly critical point because we're coming up to a deadline if this is to come into force on the first of January," the official said. "At this stage, though, it wouldn't be justified. We don't expect a special summit."

(... by John Chalmers)

  • Nio's stock jumps toward a record after J.P. Morgan nearly triples its price target

    Shares of Nio Inc. shot up 9.8% toward a record high in premarket trading Wednesday, after a bullish call on the China-based electric vehicle maker from J.P. Morgan. The stock was on track to open above the Oct. 12 record close of $21.85, and above the all-time intraday high of $22.59 reached on Sept. 30. J.P. Morgan said it now rates Nio at overweight, reportedly an upgrade from the previous rating of neutral, while the stock price target was nearly tripled to $40 from $14. That would make J.P. Morgan's analyst the most bullish of the 15 analysts surveyed by FactSet. The new target is 85% above Tuesday's closing price of $21.62. The stock has skyrocketed more than fivefold (up 437.8%) year to date through Tuesday, while shares of rival Tesla Inc. have soared 433.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.7%.

  • My parents died from COVID-19. They died without a will — but they wrote in emails that they wanted me to inherit their home

    ‘There are four daughters. I paid the house off for my parents seven years ago and have paid the taxes each year since then.’

  • Wells Fargo Profit Slumps on Severance, Remediation Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. profit slumped 56% as Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf took charges to address old scandals and begin his job-cutting push.The bank posted a surprise increase in third-quarter expenses as it set aside almost $1 billion for customer remediation and $718 million in restructuring charges. That countered loan-loss provisions that came in at less than half what analysts had expected.In his first year atop Wells Fargo, Scharf has been working to move the firm past a series of scandals. He’s charged with making harmed customers whole, repairing relations in Washington and improving earnings. He’s repeatedly lamented the bank’s high costs, pledging to ultimately shave $10 billion off annual expenses.“Our top priority continues to be the implementation of our risk, control and regulatory work, but we are also taking targeted actions to improve the experience for our customers, clients, communities and employees,” Scharf said in a statement Wednesday. “The trajectory of the economic recovery remains unclear as the negative impact of Covid continues and further fiscal stimulus is uncertain.”The firm set aside $769 million in loan-loss provisions in the three months ended Sept. 30, less than the $1.65 billion analysts had forecast. Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said last month that the firm wasn’t anticipating losses to be worse, but cautioned that “it’s hard to know whether they’re going to be better or just further out in the future.” At the end of the quarter, the bank had $20.5 billion set aside for credit losses. Nonaccrual loans rose 5.5% from the second quarter, largely driven by consumer mortgages.Wells Fargo shares declined 54% this year through Tuesday, more than the 31% drop in the KBW Bank Index. The stock fell 1.7% at 9:03 a.m. in early New York trading.Rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., which reported their third-quarter results Tuesday, set aside just $2.87 billion for loan losses in the period, also less than half what analysts expected, partly because they’d already been aggressive in beefing up their reserves in the first half of the year.Wells Fargo’s non-interest expenses climbed by $30 million from a year earlier to $15.2 billion. The bank is working to dramatically reduce costs and has started workforce reductions that could ultimately number in the tens of thousands. Wells Fargo had 274,900 employees as of Sept. 30, down from 276,000 at midyear.The firm is still under a costly Federal Reserve-imposed cap limiting assets to $1.95 trillion, their end-of-2017 level. The restriction bit harder this year, constraining Wells Fargo’s ability to finance clients and react to the changing economic environment. It also put limits on the bank offsetting lower rates with growth, resulting in a sharp decline in net interest income. Wells Fargo reported $1.92 trillion in assets at the end of the third quarter, down from $1.97 trillion as of June 30.Read more: Wells Fargo cuts more than 700 jobs in commercial banking“The Fed’s asset cap is making an already challenging environment even more difficult for Wells,” Kyle Sanders, an Edward Jones analyst, said in a note Wednesday. “In response, we anticipate Wells will focus on drastically reducing expenses to improve profitability. In our view, there is a tremendous opportunity to lower the company’s cost base and improve productivity.”Also in Wells Fargo’s third-quarter results:Revenue fell to $18.9 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $17.95 billion.The bank’s efficiency ratio, a measure of profitability, improved slightly to 80.7% from 81.6% in the second quarter.Net interest income fell 19% from a year earlier to $9.39 billion. Last month, Shrewsberry lowered the bank’s full-year NII guidance to $40.5 billion, a decline of 14% from 2019, citing weaker loan demand.(Updates with details of credit-loss allowance in fifth paragraph, asset cap in ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of America Beat Earnings Forecasts. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Revenue for Bank of America (ticker: BAC) came in weaker than expected as the bank—like others in its cohort—contends with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “As the economy continued to recover, we generated nearly $5 billion in earnings this quarter, reflecting the diversity of our business model, our industry-leading market position and digital capabilities, and our adherence to responsible growth,” Brian Moynihan, chairman and chief executive of Bank of America, said in a statement. Third-quarter results were in part weighed down by the Federal Reserve’s moves to slash interest rates to near zero earlier this year.

  • 7 Value Stocks With Morningstar 'Buy' Ratings

    Morningstar is bullish on these value stocks. For more than a decade, growth stocks have significantly outperformed value stocks. The Morningstar analyst team rates all the stocks in its coverage universe on a scale of one to five stars.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons we’re all in the investing game to begin with.So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for.Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred so far in 2020, the three tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Scorpio Tanker (STNG)We’ll start in the ocean-going tanker sector, a major component of the global trade network, transporting the fuel that propels the world’s economy. The industry faces systemic headwinds in the form of unavoidable high costs and low margins, and has been buffeted by low demand and short storage space during the coronavirus crisis.The general difficulties facing the tanker segment have pushed Scorpio’s stock price down 72% this year. Scorpio is a small-cap fuel carrier, operating a fleet of 128 owned tankers supplemented by another 10 chartered vessels. The company’s ships include 21 Handymax and 59 MR tankers, along with numerous LR1 and LR2 vessels. Scorpio’s fleet operates world-wide.While the tanker industry has felt heavy headwinds recently, Scorpio has managed to weather them. The company has a build-in advantage of operating the smallest sized tankers (Handymax) in the global fleet, allowing it access to smaller ports and facilities than competitors dependent on larger vessels. STNG’s 1H20 performance has outperformed its industry, and shown sequential gains in both Q1 and Q2 for revenues and earnings. The second quarter top line came in at $346 million, with $2.40 EPS.Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, analyst Amit Mehrotra writes, “STNG’s financial position should be fine given new liquidity- with $82M expected in the coming weeks/months, mostly from sale and leaseback transactions… having cash to burn is an important consideration when assessing risk, and in this case STNG remains comfortably positioned in our view. From a stock standpoint, while we understand the lackluster performance of shares in the context of current rates and relative risk profile… we see more than enough liquidity levers outside of new equity…”In-line with his view of STNG’s liquidity position, Mehrotra rates the stock a Buy. His $27 price target implies a robust upside of 153% for the coming year. (To watch Mehrotra’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 4 recent Buy reviews. Scorpio Tanker is currently trading at $10.69, and its $28.75 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 168%. (See STNG stock analysis on TipRanks)International Seaways (INSW)Next on our list is another small-cap tanker firm, International Seaways. This company operates a fleet of 39 vessels, ranging from Suezmax and Panamax ships – the largest that can transit their eponymous canals – to the giant VLCC tankers weighing up to 250,000 tons. The company’s fleet also includes the smaller MR and LR1 tankers.INSW has been able to leverage its varied fleet to generate positive revenues and earnings, even in the difficult environment imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The top line in the past two quarters rose from $125 million to $139 million, and EPS grew from $1.49 to $2.39.Despite the generally positive revenues and earnings, however, INSW shares have lost value. The stock peaked for the year in early January, but has since fallen by 48%. Liam Burke, of B. Riley FBR, notes that INSW has seen a 100% year-over-year gain in time charter equivalent revenue, a positive marker that comes as the company has been able to take advantage of the need for floating oil storage. “The company saw continued strength in 2Q20 following a strong 1Q20 on demand for both crude and refined petroleum product floating storage. For the first half of 2020, strong spot rate drove healthy generation net cash from operating activities of $127.7 million, compared to $43.8 million a year ago. In a very volatile spot market, we believe the combination of INSW's opportunistically time chartering vessels and operating a diversified fleet enables the company to capture value in both crude oil and refined products,” Burke opined.Burke sets a $35 price target on International Seaways’ shares, indicating a potential for impressive growth – up to 131% in the next year. This outlook supports his Buy rating. (To watch Burke’s track record, click here)Overall, INSW has 4 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 1 Hold, making its analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The $30.25 average price target suggests the stock has a 99% upside potential from its share price of $15.15. (See INSW stock analysis on TipRanks)FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS)The last stock on our list inhabits a unique business niche, in the world of pawn shops. FirstCash operates a chain of pawn shops in the US and Latin America, with a presence in 24 US states as well as Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Colombia. The company provides financing services to customers with severe cash and credit constraints, using pledges of personal property to secure consumer pawn loans.The general decline in consumer activity – and the concerted government push to provide extended unemployment assistance and special ‘one-time’ stimulus benefits – put a damper on FirstCash’s business in 1H20. The effect was particularly noticeable coming off a high 4Q19. FCFS typically sees more business traffic in the fourth quarter, which encompasses the holiday season. The contrast between a strong Q4 and the difficult ‘corona half’ was marked.In 1H20, FirstCash saw revenues fall to $466 million in Q1 and $412 million Q2. The EPS drop was steeper; earnings slipped 35% from 96 cents in Q1 to 62 cents in Q2. The company’s shares have been falling off, as well. The market swoon of late February inaugurated a period of high volatility for FCFS, which has left the stock down 26% year-to-date.Alonso Garcia, of Credit Suisse, describes the current valuation as “attractive,” however, and adds, “The defensive nature of FCFS’ business model should play out in the quarters to come and deliver a gradual but consistent earnings rebound starting in 4Q20, as consumption patterns should tend to normalize as economies re-open and as demand for pawns pick up once the effect of the strong fiscal stimulus in the US is left behind and the effects of the deteriorated macro backdrop post-pandemic kick in.”Garcia gives FCFS an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $74 price target, implying a 25% upside potential. (To watch Garcia’s track record, click here)All in all, FirstCash has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares of this company are selling for $59.11, and the average price target of $79.38 indicates room for 34% upside growth in the next 12 months. (See FCFS stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I’m 38 with $315,000 saved for retirement, but have $30,000 in debt. Should I lower my 401(k) contributions to get rid of that debt?

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that’s debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. “He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old.” Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: “Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company’s 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%,” says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that’s true only “as long as you’re truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible.”

  • Appeals court: Ford committed fraud by selling defective Super Duty trucks

    An F-350 owner who opted out of a class action settlement sues Ford and wins on appeal for a defective 6.0L diesel engine.

  • Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

    Saudi Arabia and Russia are both suffering from low oil prices and economic crises, and with demand not recovering fast enough we may soon see another oil price war

  • Suze Orman's money do's and don'ts for today's crisis economy

    Here are 18 tips on how to be smart with your finances as the virus flares up again.

  • Dow Jones Futures Reverse Lower; Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix Near New Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures in focus early Wednesday after the new Apple iPhone failed to spark a stock market rally. Amazon and Netflix are in or near buy zones.

  • More good news for the U.S. market: Investors are avoiding stock funds and ETFs

    Fund flows are a contrarian indicator, so outflows — not inflows — are a healthy sign, writes Mark Hulbert.

  • Wells Fargo Posts Earnings Miss as Interest Income Declines

    Wells Fargo posts third-quarter earnings that miss analysts' forecasts on a drop in net interest income and higher-than-expected pandemic-related costs.

  • UnitedHealth Earnings Thump Estimates With UNH Stock In Buy Range

    UnitedHealth earnings easily beat Wall Street estimates early Wednesday. UNH stock, a Dow Jones component, is in buy range.

  • Bank of America Earnings: What Happened with BAC

    Bank of America (BAC) reported Q3 earnings before market open on October 14. Earnings beat expectations while revenue was lower than expected?

  • A Look At Workhorse Options Activity Amid USPS Delay, Roth Downgrade

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are down 12.8% Tuesday after a major USPS contract decision was reportedly delayed, prompting a stock downgrade from Roth Capital.Despite the difficult day on Wall Street, one large option trader was making a big bet on a Workhorse rebound.The Workhorse Trades: On Tuesday, Benzinga Pro subscribers received several option alerts related to unusually large Workhorse trades. Here are some of the largest: * At 9:32 a.m., a trader bought 1,381 Workhorse call options with a $20 strike price expiring on Friday near the ask price at $5.536. The trade represented a $764,521 bullish bet. * At 9:50 a.m., a trader bought 870 Workhorse call options with a $20 strike price expiring on Friday near the ask price at $4.50. The trade represented a $391,500 bullish bet. * At 10:28 a.m., a trader bought 1,000 Workhorse put options with a $19 strike price expiring on Jan. 15 near the ask price at $3.901. The trade represented a $390,100 bearish bet. * At 10:31 a.m., a trader sold 996 Workhorse put options with a $19 strike price expiring on Jan. 15 near the bid price at $3.90. The trade represented a $388,440 bullish bet.Related Links: Analyst Predicts 'Initially Negative Reaction' In Auto Stocks If Democrats Sweep ElectionWhy It's Important For Workhorse Investors: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge.In this case, given the relatively large size of the biggest trades on Tuesday, they could certainly be institutional hedges.USPS Contract Delay: The big negative catalyst for Workhorse was a downgrade by Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin. Irwin cut his rating from Buy to Neutral and lowered his price target from $33 to $27.Irwin said he had been in email communication with the USPS regarding Workhorse's bid for an $8.1 billion contract given the origin deadline for the decision was Tuesday."A USPS PR spokesperson indicated it now expects a decision by the end of 2020. We always viewed political optics of an award before the election as essential, and now see increased risk for an award," Irwin wrote in the downgrade note.It seems Tuesday's large Friday call buyers see the stock's near-term sell-off as an overreaction and may even expect some good news on the USPS contract this week. WKHS Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:WKHS", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_ceeb2" } ); Benzinga's Take: With Workhorse shares already up 679% year to date, there is no question the USPS contract is a must-win for the stock if investors want to avoid significant downside. The $764,000 trade has a break-even price of $25.54, suggesting at least 7.8% upside by the end of the week.Latest Ratings for WKHS DateFirmActionFromTo Sep 2020OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform Jul 2020Colliers SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral Apr 2020Roth CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy View More Analyst Ratings for WKHS View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Apple Short Interest Jumps By .3B Ahead Of iPhone Event * Hindenburg On Loop Industries: 'Smoke And Mirrors With No Viable Technology'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Goldman Sachs Q3 earnings shatter Wall Street estimates on strength in trading, consumer banking

    Goldman Sachs posted third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that blew away Wall Street’s estimates.

  • ConocoPhillips in Talks to Buy Concho Resources in Big Shale Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire rival Concho Resources Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, as one of America’s largest independent oil explorers looks to make a bold bet on shale during an historic industry downturn.The companies may announce a deal in the next few weeks, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Shares of Concho climbed as much as 10% to $48.72 in early New York trading Wednesday, giving the Midland, Texas-based company a market value of about $9.6 billion.Conoco was little changed after closing down 2% at $34.88 on Tuesday, translating into a market value of about $37 billion. No final decision has been made and talks could fall through, the people said. Representatives for Conoco and Concho didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The potential combination would be the latest sign that long-expected consolidation in the shale patch has finally arrived. A purchase of Concho, which has an enterprise value of $12.3 billion, could become the year’s largest takeover of an oil and gas company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It would likely surpass Chevron Corp.’s all-stock acquisition of Noble Energy Inc., which was valued at about $11.8 billion including debt when it closed in October.It would follow Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s $38 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. last year and could come just weeks after a $2.6 billion merger of Devon Energy Corp. and WPX Energy Inc. A transaction would also continue a trend of explorers seeking to bulk up specifically in the oil-rich Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most productive field in the U.S.‘Across the Board’Conoco has been dropping hints about a potential M&A deal for months. In July, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said the company was encouraged by the low premiums needed for acquisitions in the shale sector, citing Chevron’s deal to buy Noble.“We’re looking at asset deals, we’re looking at corporate deals, we look across the board,” he said at the time.Concho has drilling rights on about 800,000 gross acres in the Permian, according to a September investor presentation. While Houston-based Conoco has lost nearly half its market value this year, it’s held up relatively well compared to peers as oil prices collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.A deal between the two companies would make “strategic and financial sense,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Phil Gresh wrote in a note Wednesday, adding that acquiring Concho would be accretive on most metrics and provide “critical mass” to Conoco’s position in the Permian.Last month, Conoco said that it would resume share repurchases, after cutting production and curbing spending to conserve cash in the first half of 2020.Concho and Conoco together produced about 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the second quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence, just shy of the output of crude giant Occidental.(Updates with shares in second paragraph, analyst commentary in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid-19 Vaccine In Pill Form? Vaxart Doses First Test Participants With Its Oral Tablet; Stock Jumps

    Tiny biotech Vaxart has advanced into its first human tests for its tablet-form Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a Phase 1 clinical trial with up to 48 adult volunteers, and VXRT stock soared.

  • Electric-Car Stocks Mixed Despite Soaring Sales In World's Top Auto Market

    Electric cars vastly outpaced sales of fossil-fuel vehicles in September as the Chinese auto market continues to come off coronavirus lows.