No evidence diverse management teams boost profits, says study

McKinsey has claimed that companies that have more diverse leadership teams are more successful - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Hiring more ethnically diverse management teams does not boost profits, new research has claimed, casting counts on previous studies.

A study in Econ Journal Watch says that previous studies by the consultancy firm McKinsey claiming that racial diversity “is a business imperative that drives real business results” are based on data that cannot be replicated.

It noted that four McKinsey reports between 2015 and 2023 claimed to find statistically significant relationships between the diversity of senior staff in major listed companies and earnings.

However, the authors of the new research, Jeremiah Green, professor of accounting at Texas A&M University, and John Hand, professor of accounting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, attempted to reproduce the McKinsey findings.

They said that McKinsey would not hand over the data sets they used or disclose the companies they assessed, so the authors picked the S&P 500, which tracks the the performance of 500 of the largest companies listed on exchanges in the US.

The authors write: “In contrast to McKinsey’s results, the key finding of our study is that we observe no statistically significant difference between the likelihood of financial outperformance as measured by the industry-adjusted EBIT [earnings before interest and tax] margin of S&P 500 firms during the years 2015-2019 in the top versus bottom quartiles of S&P 500 firms ranked on McKinsey’s executive racial/ethnic diversity metric measured in mid-2020.”

The McKinsey research has been widely used by business groups and campaigners to advocate for changes in the way employers recruit staff and apprentices.

Dame Vivian Hunt, a co-author of the McKinsey studies, has said: “What our data shows is that companies that have more diverse leadership teams are more successful. And so the leading companies in our datasets are pursuing diversity because it’s a business imperative and driving real business results.”

According to one of the McKinsey reports: “Our latest research finds that companies in the top quartile for gender or racial and ethnic diversity are more likely to have financial returns above their national industry medians.”

But the researchers behind the new study say that the McKinsey papers “should not be relied on”.

However, they said that while their research points to “the lack of robustness of McKinsey’s studies”, more research on the effects of diversity was needed.

Econ Journal Watch focuses on highlighting other economists’ errors. Since 2018, it has been owned by the Fraser Institute, a libertarian Canadian think tank.

McKinsey was approached for comment.

