U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,595.28
    +6.44 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,396.09
    +156.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,417.99
    -8.20 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,676.29
    -16.62 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.37
    -1.98 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.00
    -10.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9694
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9430
    +0.0040 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0080 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8370
    +1.0380 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,107.65
    +87.43 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.56
    +0.84 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,833.44
    -51.79 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

No Need to Fear This Halloween…The Never-Ending KIT KAT® Trick-or-Treat Bowl is Here

·3 min read

This Halloween KIT KAT® Brand Debuts the First Ever Trick-or-Treat Bowl so You Can Take All You Want

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- That's right, the KIT KAT® brand is bringing a trick-or-treat bowl that never ends to fans this Halloween.  There's not much worse than walking up to a house on Trick-or-Treat night and seeing those dreaded "Please Take One" signs…especially when it's your favorite candy, KIT KAT® Bars.

Never-Ending KIT KAT® Trick-or-Treat Bowl
Never-Ending KIT KAT® Trick-or-Treat Bowl

Never fear! KIT KAT® has devised a way to say "Take All You Want" by sharing this enchanted first-ever trick-or-treat bowl that never ends. That's right – grab a handful of KIT KAT® treats and watch as more appear right before your very eyes! You've heard of bubbling cauldrons, well now you have a trick-or-treat bowl that has a mesmerizing red light that will flash when the bowl magically refills for the next group of trick-or-treaters.

"We prefer more treats than tricks here on the KIT KAT® team, so we decided it's time this Halloween season to show what's up our sleeve," said Alex Herzog, associate brand manager of KIT KAT®. "No one wants to see that disappointed face at the trick-or-treat bowl, so KIT KAT® conjured up a special bowl to have never-ending KIT KAT® bars...literally, nothing could be better."

What better place to unveil the exclusive Never-Ending KIT KAT® Trick-or-Treat bowl than in one of the most famous and popular Halloween towns in America – Salem, MA. It was a big surprise for trick-or-treaters and KIT KAT® bar lovers alike. Now we need to know where it should poof up next.

Does your hometown have some Halloween charm? Tell us on @KITKAT_US Instagram using #KitKatBowl and the mystic bowl might appear there soon!

Follow along with everything about the KIT KAT® brand on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok channels. For more Halloween excitement, check out https://www.hersheyland.com/halloween.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.  Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:  
http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home
http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany
http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany
http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

 

(PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)
(PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/no-need-to-fear-this-halloweenthe-never-ending-kit-kat-trick-or-treat-bowl-is-here-301647468.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri Woman Escapes Weeks-Long Rape, Torture After Alleged Captor Took Child To School

    A Missouri man is in custody after a woman allegedly escaped his captivity and alerted neighbors for help. Timothy Marrion Haslett Jr., 40, was charged Friday night with the kidnapping and rape of an unnamed woman in Excelsior Springs, Missouri — about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City — according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to initial witness reports came around 7:47 a.m. on Friday that a woman was banging on doors and screaming for help. Neighbors told new

  • 37 Men’s Halloween Costumes Every Guy Can Pull Off

    Get your creative juices flowing with these best-ever Halloween costumes for men. Whether you opt for a cool or funny, these last-minute ideas are great.

  • Suspected ‘impaired’ driver was sober 9-year-old with an odd excuse, Florida cops say

    He was driving “all over the roadway,” a witness said.

  • GOP lawmakers demand explanation for 'deeply troubling' Chinese police station in New York City

    The reported presence of China’s Fuzhou police in New York City has prompted a group of Republican House lawmakers to seek answers from President Biden’s Cabinet Secretaries. Headed by Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R, IND-3), Reps. Michael Waltz (R, FL-6) and Mike Gallagher (R, WI-8), the group of 21 lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland to demand answers on how the Chinese police were able to establish a branch in the U.S. “We are writing to express our grave concern over reports of the law enforcement presence of the People’s Republic of China in New York City,” the letter began.

  • Oil Refinery Strike Grips France Amid Energy Crisis

    A strike by French refinery workers has choked fuel supplies nationwide, deepening the country’s energy crunch as temperatures drop.

  • EXPLAINER: What's next in the Florida school shooter trial?

    The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole are expected to begin their deliberations Wednesday, concluding a three-month trial. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The trial has only been to determine his sentence. Cruz’s massacre is the deadliest mass shooting that has ever gone to trial in the U.S. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire.

  • Uber tried to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride

    A glitch in the app meant the trainee chef was sent a huge bill to travel four miles.

  • ‘Botched execution’ lasted 90 minutes as Alabama inmate survived ‘torture,’ lawsuit says

    Alan Miller is believed to be “the only living execution survivor in the United States,” his attorneys say.

  • Enraged Bodybuilder Incinerated Ex-Wife in His Backyard, Cops Say

    Photo composite by The Daily Beast; Hendry County Sheriff's Office; FacebookA Florida man is accused of killing his ex-wife when she stopped by his house to pick up some of her belongings, then incinerating her body after taking back her wedding band and engagement ring, according to the feds.Days later, detectives say they found a human jawbone—with a tooth still attached—in a “burn pile” on his five-acre property.The gruesome new details are revealed in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in

  • Letters to the Editor: Readers call on Councilwoman Nury Martinez to resign

    Readers say her racist comments to two of her City Council colleagues and a labor leader are inexcusable and make her unfit to lead.

  • France Struggles to Ease Gasoline Shortages as Strikes Go On

    (Bloomberg) -- French motorists faced long lines at service stations at increasing parts of the country, as a government threat to break blockades at some of the biggest fuel depots did little to end weeks-long refinery strikes over pay.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginabl

  • 6 Walmart Items To Stock Up on For Halloween

    Spooky season is upon us, and Halloween is just around the corner. The spirit has struck, and you want to indulge in some Halloween decorations and festivities, but don't want to spend a scary amount....

  • ‘Vegetarian’ crocodile dies after 70 years as a divine guardian in India, temple says

    Hundreds attended the crocodile’s funeral, photos show.

  • Former NFL quarterback Favre says he’s a ‘smear’ victim in welfare-funds case

    ‘No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to [University of Southern Mississippi athletics] or me,’ says Brett Favre in statement provided to Fox News.

  • People Are Sharing Their Parents' Hilariously Weird Behavior, And I'm Laughing So Hard I Can't See Straight

    There's no way they were letting their parents get away with this stuff!View Entire Post ›

  • Who is Herschel Walker's Queer Son Christian?

    The younger Walker took to social media to blast his father, an anti-choice Republican, after a report that the elder Walker paid for a woman's abortion.

  • Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans

    New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive, saying rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and strengthen bonds with Native American communities. “The government of New Mexico has not always respected the importance and sovereignty of our Native American citizens, and our history is sadly stained with cruel mistreatment of Native Americans,” Lujan Grisham wrote in an executive order issued on Indigenous Peoples Day.

  • Kohl’s will again keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

    Kohl’s Corp. plans to once again keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) also kept its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 and 2021. Thanksgiving this year is on Nov. 24.

  • California boy chased home, punched by alleged bullies despite offering $50 for his safety

    An Asian American family in Santa Clara, California, has pressed charges against two boys who allegedly chased a family member before punching him multiple times just outside their home. Nina Leslie, who posted the video on Instagram on Monday, said her younger brother — who is also a minor — was walking her dog when the two boys followed him. In the video, the alleged bullies can be seen cornering Nina’s brother at their own doorway.

  • LAPD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl

    The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom. Laurie Perez reports.