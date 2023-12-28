No Freeport-area home sold in November surpasses $330K

The housing market appeared to cool down in November in Stephenson County.

Of the ten most expensive homes sold in the county in November, none of the homes surpassed $330,000.

Here's a look at the top 10.

10. 214 E. Provost St., Lena

This home at 214 E. Provost St. in Lena sold for $205,000 on Nov. 9, 2023.

This 2,435-sqaure-foot home has 4-5 bedrooms, two bathrooms and features two living rooms with oak hardwood floors. The master bedroom is on the first floor while the other bedrooms are upstairs. The yard includes an underground dog fence. The home is on a corner lot and has a 3-stall garage.

This home sold for $205,000 on Nov. 9, 2023. The property was listed by Adam Werhane, Pat Brown Realty.

9. 307 Dori Drive, Pearl City

This home at 307 Dori Drive in Pearl City sold for $210,000 on Nov. 3, 2023.

This ranch-style three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has an enclosed 3-season porch and an attached 2-car garage. The finished basement has an office, a bonus room and had new carpeting installed in 2021. All interior rooms were repainted last year. There is 30-amp electrical service available for a camper and a Trex deck in back. The home has 2,400 square feet of living space and was built in 1995.

The home sold for $210,000 on Nov. 3. The property was listed by James Sullivan, Jim Sullivan Realty.

8. 3428 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport

This home at 3428 W. Pearl City Road in Freeport sold for $214,900 on Nov.16, 2023.

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom ranch-style home has an attached heated 3-stall garage on a .96-acre lot. Main floor family room, formal living room with gas log fireplace, dining area off the kitchen. The master bedroom includes master bath. The home has an open floor plan and three skylights. The den/laundry room could also be used as a third bedroom and laundry room could be moved to the lower level. There is a screened porch off the family room. Full unfinished basement with wood burning fireplace.

The property was listed by Jule Brooks of Christensen Home Town Realtors and sold for $214,900 on Nov. 16.

7. 703 Birch, Lena

This home at 703 Birch in Lena sold for $220,000 on Nov. 9, 2023.

This brick ranch on a cul-de-sac has three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen with snack bar, dining area with patio door to deck, mud/laundry room with a second door to the deck, all on the main floor. The walk-out lower level has a family room with bar and gas fireplace, bonus room with closet, full bathroom and a workshop.

The home sold on Nov. 9 for $220,000. The property was listed by Faye Heilman, Welcome Home NW Illinois Inc.

6. 106 W. Walgren Road, Pearl City

This home at 106 W. Walgren Road in Pearl City sold for $225,000 on Nov. 30, 2023.

This ranch-style home with more than 3,000 square feet of living space sits on nearly half an acre of land. There is built-in counter seating in the kitchen and an open floor plan. The sunporch features a gas fireplace. The main bedroom is off the living area, complete with bath with walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Two additional bedrooms are down the hall, with a second full bath and laundry/mudroom to complete the main floor. The lower level includes game room, family and craft/office rooms, a third full bath and a workshop area. The home also has a two-car attached garage.

This home sold for $225,000 on Nov. 30. The property was listed by Aubra Palermo and Elizabeth Dreesman, Re/Max Property Source.

5. 692 Sioux Drive, Freeport

This home at 692 Sioux Drive in Freeport sold for $250,000 on Nov. 7, 2023.

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is on a one-acre lot in a cul-de-sac and has an attached two-car garage. Formal living and dining rooms, eat-in chef’s kitchen, family room with wood fireplace (with electric insert), sunroom, laundry and half bath are all on the main floor. Three bedrooms including master suite, and second full bath are on the second floor. The lower level features a game room with pool table, family room with walkout to the back yard, a third full bathroom, a fourth bedroom and storage space. The multi-level deck boasts table and seating areas, grill space and an Optima hot tub. There is a private walking path at the back of the property.

Aubra Palermo and Elizabeth Dreesman, of Re/Max Property Source listed the property, which sold for $250,000 on Nov. 7.

4. 106 Stony Knoll Drive, Davis

This home at 106 Stony Knoll Drive in Davis sold for $266,950 on Nov. 21, 2023.

This 3,728-aquare-foot four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch home sits on a wooded lot. The living room has a masonry fireplace. The kitchen has two sinks and stainless-steel appliances. Full finished basement has a second kitchen and a third full bath. There is a heated shop off the garage and a deck off the dining room.

The home sold for $266,950 on Nov. 21. The property was listed by Curtis Knapp, Century 21 Affiliated.

3. 669 Lake Summerset Road, Davis

This home at in 669 Lake Summerset Road in Davis sold for $280,000 on Nov. 13, 2023.

This ranch home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a two-car garage and nearly 2,600 square feet of finished living space. The main level features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and copper sink, plus three bedrooms including a master suite. The walk-out lower level has a family room, bedroom and full bathroom. The house has a large deck and patio space.

The home sold on Nov. 13 for $280,000. The property was listed by Justin Burke, Keller Williams Realty Signature.

2. 969 Breckenboro Road, Lake Summerset

This home at 969 Breckenboro Road in Lake Summerset sold for $315,000 on Nov. 15, 2023.

This home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-and-a-half car garage. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in the living room. The main floor master bedroom has sliders leading to the front deck, a walk-in closet and a two-part en-suite bath, complete with a dressing area, separate shower and a jet tub. Another bedroom and guest bath with a glass wall shower are on the main floor. The lower level offers a family room, two more bedrooms, a full bath, laundry room, sewing room and a warehouse-sized storage area.

The home sold for $315,000 on Nov. 15. The property was listed by Don Morgan, Morgan Realty Inc.

1. 2094 N. Blumendahl Road, Freeport

This home at 2094 N. Blumendahl Road in Freeport sold for $329,900 on Nov. 9, 2023.

This 3,900-square-foot house has an open floor plan on a 2.84-acre lot. The main floor features three bedrooms, two full baths, laundry, and a 4-season room with its own air and heat. The walk-out basement has a family room with a gas fireplace, pool table, a half bath and a bar. The four-season room overlooks a pool, deck and pool house. The property includes a four-car attached garage and an older barn.

The home sold for $329,900 on Nov. 9. The property was listed by Tim Davenport, Christensen Home Town Realtors.

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: No Freeport-area homes sold for more than $330,000 in November