No injuries after car crashes into Russ' Restaurant in Holland Township

A vehicle crashed into Russ' Restaurant in Holland Township on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

HOLLAND TWP. — A local restaurant was struck by a car Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to the business' post on social media.

Russ' Restaurant on River Avenue was to-go only as the company worked to "quickly rebuild this wall, which was not able to absorb a 'vehicular impact' today."

The business added the driver was uninjured, no diners were near the point of impact, and no one was hurt.

The restaurant hopes to reopen to dine-in service as soon as possible.

