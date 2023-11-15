Advertisement
No injuries after car crashes into Russ' Restaurant in Holland Township

Cassandra Lybrink, Holland Sentinel
A vehicle crashed into Russ' Restaurant in Holland Township on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
HOLLAND TWP. — A local restaurant was struck by a car Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to the business' post on social media.

Russ' Restaurant on River Avenue was to-go only as the company worked to "quickly rebuild this wall, which was not able to absorb a 'vehicular impact' today."

The business added the driver was uninjured, no diners were near the point of impact, and no one was hurt.

The restaurant hopes to reopen to dine-in service as soon as possible.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: No injuries after car crashes into Russ' Restaurant in Holland Township

