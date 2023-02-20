U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.93
    +0.59 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1650
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,832.21
    +203.48 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.32
    +21.99 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,014.31
    +9.95 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

No legal basis for EU to brand Iran Guards terrorist organisation - Baerbock

1

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - EU legal experts have declared that the bloc does not currently have legal grounds to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"As of now, we don't have legal grounds in the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organisation," Baerbock told reporters at the end of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Andrew Gray)

