No legal basis for EU to brand Iran Guards terrorist organisation - Baerbock

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - EU legal experts have declared that the bloc does not currently have legal grounds to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"As of now, we don't have legal grounds in the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organisation," Baerbock told reporters at the end of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Andrew Gray)