'There is no magical pot of funding': America is 'out of money' for Ukraine's war with Russia, warns White House — urges action to buy more weapons. Here's the total aid to date

Serah Louis
·2 min read
'There is no magical pot of funding': America is 'out of money' for Ukraine's war with Russia, warns White House — urges action to buy more weapons. Here's the total aid to date
The U.S. is rapidly running out of funds to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, and the White House is pressing Congress to approve more money before the year’s end.

“Cutting off the flow of U.S. weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield,” wrote Shalanda Young, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time,” added Young.

How much has the US already provided in aid?

Last year, Congress passed four spending packages — approving about $113 billion — in aid to Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24.

This included $67 billion in military procurement funding, over $27 billion for economic and civilian security assistance and $10 billion for humanitarian needs. Young says nearly all of it has been used up since, except for about 3% in military aid.

The Biden administration recently said it has supplied about $44.2 billion in military assistance to the embattled nation since February last year, or more than $47 billion since Russia’s initial invasion in 2014.

Biden has proposed a $106 billion aid package

In October, the Biden administration unveiled a $106 billion foreign aid and border security package, which included $61.4 billion in aid to Ukraine — and met with some opposition from Senate Republicans.

The proposed funding has since been tied up in discussions on Capitol Hill. House Speaker Mike Johnson said today in a letter responding to Young that he would not support further military aid to Ukraine unless the White House agrees to toughen border security control.

