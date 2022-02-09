'No Man's Sky' is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer

Nintendo had an early surprise during its first Direct of the year: No Man's Sky is coming to Switch this summer, six years after it debuted on other platforms. For the first time (unless they've been playing it elsewhere), Switch owners will be able to explore procedurally generated worlds across a vast galaxy.

No Man's Sky had a rocky debut — key aspects like multiplayer weren't available at the outset. Hello Games has corrected course after several major updates. It added many quality of life updates and a ton of extra features. Switch players will get access to all of that content from the jump.