'No More Heroes 3' heads to PlayStation, Xbox and PC this fall

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Grasshopper Manufacture

After debuting exclusively on Nintendo Switch last year, No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC and home consoles. In a tweet spotted by The Verge, publisher XSeed Games said on Friday it plans to release Suda 51’s latest project on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime this fall. The new versions will feature improved high-definition visuals, better framerates and faster loading times, according to the company. That’s good news considering the Switch version sometimes struggles with performance issues.

Travis Touchdown’s latest misadventure sees the master assassin tasked with fighting off an alien invasion of Earth. XSeed has yet to announce pricing for the new versions, but it looks like fans can look forward to the company offering limited-edition physical copies of the game that come bundled with a handful of extra goodies, including a soundtrack with cover art that references Akira. XSeed will share more information about the digital release later.

