'No More Heroes 3' heads to PlayStation, Xbox and PC this fall

After debuting exclusively on Nintendo Switch last year, No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC and home consoles. In a tweet spotted by The Verge , publisher XSeed Games said on Friday it plans to release Suda 51’s latest project on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC sometime this fall. The new versions will feature improved high-definition visuals, better framerates and faster loading times, according to the company. That’s good news considering the Switch version sometimes struggles with performance issues.

