No more Nimbyism – let’s embrace the Great British sell-off

UK housing estate

“We cannot become the party of Nimbyism – that would hugely damage the country and our electoral fortunes,” declared Simon Clarke last week.

The former housing secretary was pleading with fellow Tory MPs to support more housebuilding, defying not-in-my-back-yard campaigners who block new developments.

On Wednesday, though, Rishi Sunak defended last December’s decision to drop compulsory householding targets for local authorities – targets Sir Keir Starmer now says a Labour government would reinstate.

Labour wants to “concrete over the greenbelt”, cried Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions, on the eve of last week’s local elections.

The Tories are “killing the dream of homeownership”, Sir Keir replied.

The UK does indeed have a fundamental shortage of homes to buy and rent – which is why today’s young adults spend more on housing and are less likely to be owner-occupiers than any generation since the 1930s.

While 3.1m UK homes were built during the 1960s, that fell steadily to 1.5m throughout the 2000s then 1.1m during the decade from 2010. While France and Germany have 580 and 520 dwellings per thousand inhabitants, the UK has little more than 400.

That’s why UK house prices have surged more than 400pc in income-adjusted terms since 1970, compared to 180pc in France and just 40pc in Germany – stoking a chronic affordability crisis.

No wonder owner-occupancy has plunged among 25 to 34-year-olds, from 70pc in the mid-1990s to 40pc now – with half a generation denied the security of home ownership at this crucial family-forming age.

The private rental sector has meanwhile doubled to 20pc of households, with rents soaring – again reflecting the serious lack of homes.

Successive Tory prime ministers have vowed to “get Britain building”. Millions of “priced-out” young adults, after all, if they became homeowners, would be likely to vote Tory in years to come.

But from Cameron to May to Johnson and now Sunak, each of them has ultimately failed to tackle the UK’s housing shortfall, reverting to Nimbyist type.

Does Sunak understand that the sacred greenbelt, far from being “concreted over”, has more than doubled in size over the last 40 years? It now covers 13pc of this country’s landmass while residential buildings, including gardens, account for under 2pc.

Much of the greenbelt is anyway inaccessible to the public or ugly urban scrub – of no aesthetic value.

Yet wealthy homeowners keep dressing up basic selfishness as holier-than-thou environmentalism. We simply must build more homes so our young people have the chance to live in dignity and raise families.

And why is the Prime Minister now extending Help to Buy?

Since 2013, this absurd scheme has leant around £25bn of government money to a limited number of buyers to purchase newbuild homes – stoking demand in the face of inadequate supply, increasing prices more for the vast majority who can’t access the scheme.

Help to Buy has also handed even bigger profits to the UK’s over-dominant large developers – some of whom used the scheme to channel captive homebuyers into often substandard new builds, some on outrageously punitive leaseholds.

What’s needed instead is radical supply-side reform.

For the reality is that, as local councils have granted more planning permissions over recent years, big developers have staged a deliberate go-slow, making higher profits by producing fewer homes to keep prices rising.

We need to inject competition into this once vibrant sector, helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – who build quickly after receiving planning permission to aid cash flow.

Developers producing under 100 homes a year now build barely a tenth of new homes, down from a third before the 2008 global financial crisis, which blew so many of them away.

It is vital the Competition and Markets Authority presses ahead with its proposed inquiry into UK housebuilding.

The nub of the problem is our opaque, dysfunctional land market.

When residential permissions are granted, land values can rocket many-hundred-fold – with this vast planning uplift going almost entirely to landowners, developers and intermediate “land agents”.

This uplift should be shared 50-50 with local authorities.

That would dampen price speculation, resulting in cheaper land and, in turn, more affordable and better-quality new homes.

Such “land value capture” would also generate significant funds to build schools, hospitals and other infrastructure, making new developments – and even entire new towns – more popular, transforming the fraught local politics of planning.

Having talked extensively with senior ministers about supply-side housing reforms, I doubt they will ever happen. It’s easier for politicians to succumb to Nimbys, while keeping the big developers on side.

One policy, which could quickly boost housebuilding, would be to make better use of state-owned land – amounting to 6pc of all freehold acreage, almost a million hectares, rising to 15pc in urban areas, including countless sites prime for development.

If the state released just one 20th of its land for development, that would be enough, at the UK average density of 45 homes per hectare, for over two million homes – far more if urban areas were used, where building densities are higher.

Sales of government land should be restricted to small, local builders – and include strict conditions relating to build-out pace and affordable and social housing provision.

Whether sold via competitive tender or open auction, the Treasury dogma that such sales are fetching “sub-market” prices, and therefore shouldn’t happen, must be fiercely resisted.

Getting local housing supply moving makes eminent fiscal sense. If more homes are built, the growth boost means the state reaps revenues that wouldn’t exist if land was left idle.

Today’s affordability crisis, and lack of social housing, is also driving an ever-rising housing benefit bill – which has tripled to almost £30bn in just two decades. More affordable homes to buy and rent would see that bill slashed.

Presented in the right way, the Great British sell-off is a centre-Right policy (smaller state, more privatisation) with broad appeal – a market intervention that will overwhelmingly help the less well-off, a bit like council house sales during the 1980s.

It could boost the supply of affordable and social housing relatively quickly – not least for young people – while rebooting our once dominant but now largely dismembered SME building sector.

These are sizeable political prizes. Having been hammered in the local elections, the Tories would be wise to grab them.

