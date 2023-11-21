No more NJ gas-powered new car sales by 2035: Will Gov. Murphy's ban be practical?

New Jersey will require car makers to offer an increasing percentage of new zero-emission vehicles for sale in the state beginning with model year 2027 and ramp up until they make up all new light-duty vehicle sales by 2035, the Murphy administration said Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy and environmental activists said the rule, known as Advanced Clean Cars II, would help the state improve air quality and fight climate change, even as business groups and critics said the state doesn't have the infrastructure in place to support it.

"As New Jersey transitions to a zero-emission vehicle future, we will improve our quality of life and public health," Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said in a statement. "At the same time, we will reduce climate pollutants from the transportation sector, the greatest source of planet-warming pollution in New Jersey and the nation.”

The Murphy administration proposed the rule in July, speeding up the state's transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs. It announced its decision Tuesday after a public comment period. And the rule is expected to be published Dec. 18, replacing the previous goal that called for 85% of new vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2040.

Since the rule is an administrative effort, not a law passed by the state Legislature, it could be changed by a future administration: Murphy is term-limited and will leave office after the 2025 election.

Left alone, it could result in a dramatic increase in the number of zero-emission vehicles for sale. EVs account for less than 10% of all new vehicle sales. The state as of June had 123,551 registered EVs and hybrids, twice as many as there were in 2021, but just a fraction of the total 2.5 million cars registered in New Jersey.

Consumers wouldn't be required to buy EVs. But car makers would need to increase the percentage of new light-duty vehicles available for sale to 43% of all vehicles for model year 2027, which would increase gradually until all are EVs by 2035.

The decision drew swift reaction from critics who said the state isn't prepared for such a fast shift. The New Jersey Business and Industry Association, a trade group, said New Jersey needs more charging stations both at home and on the roads. It needs more electric capacity. It needs more technicians to install the infrastructure. And the cost would make the state less competitive, said.

"If consumers aren't buying them, car dealers won't accept them and the whole thing will fall apart," said Ray Cantor, deputy chief government affairs officer for the NJBIA.

