U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,714.30
    -5.68 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,599.49
    +75.69 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,745.15
    -27.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.61
    -23.34 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.53
    +0.71 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.00
    -16.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    -0.0074 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1040
    +0.1060 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1252
    -0.0070 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7180
    +0.5310 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,203.89
    -194.57 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.05
    -1.63 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.23
    -13.51 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

No more typos! Here's how to easily edit and unsend text messages on your iPhone.

Cody Godwin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

For many people, the ability to edit a Tweet or unsend an email has been something that only existed in their wildest dreams - or with a paid subscription.

However, recently, Apple announced a feature in their iOS 16 software update that excited many of us prone to a typo or two; the ability to edit and unsend text messages.

But there are a few parameters; it only works on iPhones running iOS 16 (or higher) and can only be done within a few minutes of sending a message.

Apple's iOS 16 software also includes security updates, the ability to customize lock screens and upgrades to focus modes.

How do I edit a text message?

To edit a text message:

  1. Hard press on the message bubble you want to edit

  2. Tap ‘edit’

  3. Make the changes you want

  4. Press the check mark to save the changes

Edits can only be made within 15 minutes of sending the message.

Unsending a message is very similar to editing one, but this can only be done within two minutes of sending.

To unsend a message:

  1. Hard press on the message bubble

  2. Select “unsend” from the dropdown menu

Digital trail

Changing a message won't go unnoticed in the recipient's inbox.

A small note will appear below the text bubble saying it has been edited. The recipient can tap and see what the original message said.

If the recipient's iPhone is not up-to-date, the edited message will come through as a new text message.

The feature does not work if you're trying to edit a message sent to an Android device.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to easily edit texts, unsend messages on iPhone iOS 16

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle's Revelations from 'Variety' Interview (Including Prince Harry's In-N-Out Obsession!)

    The Duchess of Sussex shared her favorite Beyoncé song, if she's done with acting and how she'd react if Archie or Lili wanted to get into the entertainment industry

  • Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado Senate candidate after 2024 remarks

    Former President Trump on Monday lashed out at Colorado Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea in a post through his Truth Social platform, calling the Republican candidate “stupid” after O’Dea said he would campaign against Trump should the former president make another White House run. “There’s this RINO character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea,…

  • Colorado GOP Senate Nominee Says Trump Shouldn't Run For President In 2024

    “I’m going to actively campaign against Donald Trump," Joe O’Dea told CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Apple reportedly cuts production figures on iPhone 14 Plus, unveils redesigned iPad

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the latest moves by Apple, which include a newly designed iPad and iPhone 14 Plus production cut.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

    Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple introduced the 10th Generation iPad. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the line and that model is currently our top pick for an iPad, and is an unbeatable value -- especially when it's discounted to $269. Apple's 10th Gen iPad adopts a look similar to that of the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and even the iPad Pros.

  • Apple Rounds Out Holiday Lineup With New iPads, TV Streaming Box

    Apple on Tuesday rounded out its holiday products lineup with new iPads and an upgraded Apple TV streaming video box.

  • Why AMD Continues to See Weakness in the Consumer Market

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). I'll take a closer look at online reports about AMD cutting down supplies of the Ryzen 7000 processor and talk about the numerous headwinds affecting the consumer processor market, one of them being Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Long-term investors looking to capitalize on the bear market should scoop up a few shares of these growth stocks.

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • The Morning After: Apple reveals redesigned iPad, M2-powered iPad Pro and new Apple TV 4K

    Apple reveals redesigned iPad, M2-powered iPad Pro and new Apple TV, Motorola and Lenovo show off rollable smartphones and laptop concepts, Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year.

  • What will save the metaverse from becoming a 'ghost town'?

    The metaverse is reportedly struggling to keep users, with blockchain data revealing that one platform only had around 35 daily 'active users'.

  • UPDATE 2-Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain. The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

    The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

  • Why Zelle moves twice as much money as Venmo

    Zelle may not have its own clothing line or suggest emojis when you pay your friend, but the peer-to-peer payment service is moving serious money, and that seems to be raising eyebrows these days.

  • Apple's redesigned entry-level iPad has an A14 chip and USB-C charging

    Apple has introduced a redesigned entry-level iPad with USB-C, a landscape camera and a higher price.

  • Recession-proof Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees across the company

    The $1.8 trillion tech bellwether is a top destination for productivity-enhancing software spending. Yet even a company with its depth and breadth cannot escape chillier economic headwinds.

  • Even Microsoft Can't Avoid Tech Layoffs

    You can run, but you can’t hide from tech layoffs. That apparently even applies to Microsoft, the world’s third most valuable company.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Oracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI

    Oracle Corp and Nvidia Corp on Tuesday announced they are expanding their partnership and adding tens of thousands of Nvidia’s chips to boost artificial intelligence- related computational work in Oracle’s cloud. The expanded partnership comes as more companies use AI and the AI models become more complex, requiring a ramp-up in data center infrastructure investments. While the companies declined to say how much the additional hardware would cost or how many chips were being sold, they said the expansion includes Nvidia’s A100 and its most advanced H100 GPUs or graphics processing units.