No more typos! Here's how to easily edit and unsend text messages on your iPhone.

For many people, the ability to edit a Tweet or unsend an email has been something that only existed in their wildest dreams - or with a paid subscription.

However, recently, Apple announced a feature in their iOS 16 software update that excited many of us prone to a typo or two; the ability to edit and unsend text messages.

But there are a few parameters; it only works on iPhones running iOS 16 (or higher) and can only be done within a few minutes of sending a message.

Apple's iOS 16 software also includes security updates, the ability to customize lock screens and upgrades to focus modes.

How do I edit a text message?

To edit a text message:

Hard press on the message bubble you want to edit Tap ‘edit’ Make the changes you want Press the check mark to save the changes

Edits can only be made within 15 minutes of sending the message.

Unsending a message is very similar to editing one, but this can only be done within two minutes of sending.

To unsend a message:

Hard press on the message bubble Select “unsend” from the dropdown menu

Digital trail

Changing a message won't go unnoticed in the recipient's inbox.

A small note will appear below the text bubble saying it has been edited. The recipient can tap and see what the original message said.

If the recipient's iPhone is not up-to-date, the edited message will come through as a new text message.

The feature does not work if you're trying to edit a message sent to an Android device.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to easily edit texts, unsend messages on iPhone iOS 16