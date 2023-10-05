No nightmares on OKC streets! Kidoodles is back! Fresh seafood in Edmond, OK!

Richard Mize, Senior Business Writer

Hey, y'all. You know, Freddy Krueger’s career might’ve gone nowhere if he’d wielded his razor-loaded glove among the sleeping in Oklahoma City.

“Nightmare on Elm Drive” just doesn’t have the right ring. “Nightmare on Elm Creek Road” — nope. “Nightmare on Elmhurst Avenue”? Close, but no bloody cigar.

The horror flick and franchise, now approaching its 40th year, of course, was “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

And Oklahoma City doesn’t have an Elm Street — not unless Freddy whacked it in the dreams of the city planning person who sent me a database of street names just for consideration for the Halloween season.

Kidoodles toy store in Norman reopens with 'the little door' and (Taylor) Swiftie shirts

Stephanie O'Hara, new owner of Kidoodles, at center in pink, celebrates with others at the recent grand reopening of the toy store in Norman. PROVIDED/NATHAN TUCKER

Little Stella O'Hara and her brother, Smith, 8-year-old twins, are largely to thank for the resurrection of Kidoodles, a popular toy store in Norman since the 1980s. They inspired their parents to buy it and reopen it.

Partial hearing loss, detected in the twins a couple of years ago, did it, pushing their mom, Stephanie, to expand her already wide, poignant vision of what childhood should be, and her dream of what a fun store for children could be.

The news stunned her and her husband, Dirk. At first, it seemed like just one more beatdown by life after the ordeal of navigating a hard "infertility journey." Their first son, 15-year-old Aidan, came in 2008. It took six years and seven miscarriages before Smith and Stella arrived. ...

"I want to make sure they have a magic childhood. It kind of awakened that in me — a sense of wonder and awe. Life needs to be celebrated," she said.

Celebrating childhood is what Kidoodles is all about.

This Edmond seafood shop owner fetches special orders from his old sweet home in Alabama

Chalkboard menu at Edmond Seafood Co.,1129 N Boulevard, No. 103

EDMOND — Ben Deakle had a south Alabama growl in his stomach and a hankering for the kinds of home cooking that he couldn't find in Oklahoma.

"It's just food I'm accustomed to, and I needed to get it here. I'd go down and bring some up," he said of the fresh fish, shrimp, oysters, crab meat, and regional specialty products he trucks in personally every week from Louisiana, Mississippi, and around his Alabama Gulf Coast hometown of St. Elmo.

For just more than a year now, he's sold gulf delicacies, Cajun spices, and distinctive Southern food and fixings Wednesday to Saturday in his shop, Edmond Seafood Co., in an old Odd Fellows Lodge he's remodeled at 1129 N Boulevard at E Danforth Road. The other days, he's mostly on the road.

OKC's Epworth Villa files for bankruptcy protection, blaming COVID for its financial woes

Epworth Villa, 14901 N Pennsylvania Ave. PROVIDED

Epworth Villa, a nonprofit "life plan community" in northwest Oklahoma City, has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after reaching an agreement with bondholders to restructure its debt and strengthen its financial position.

The facility, at 14901 N Pennsylvania Ave., with more than 400 residents and patients, is an extension ministry of the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church. A life plan community offers independent living and higher levels of care if needed. Epworth Villa offers assisted living and other levels of services including skilled nursing, long-term care and rehabilitation.

It's the second time in 10 years for Epworth Villa to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In 2014, it was after a multimillion-dollar judgment in a lawsuit. This time, COVID, lockdowns and related restrictions are to blame, CEO Ron Kelly said.

Hotel rooms to be combined with private club, offices in new downtown tower

Citizen Tower is pictured in Oklahoma City, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

By The Oklahoman's Steve Lackmeyer.

In what is a first for Oklahoma City, if not the state, a tower being built in Midtown will be home to a hotel combined with a private club and executive office suites.

Recently filed building permits for The Citizen at NW 5 and Robinson show Dallas-based WoodHouse is going to operate the 18-room boutique hotel on the second floor, topped by executive suites on the third floor and Citizen House, a private club on the fourth floor.

The 12-story tower, developed by Bond Payne and Renzi Stone, is set to open by July 2024 with the club and hotel to open in late 2024. WoodHouse previously announced plans for the club, which will span 13,000 square feet on the fourth floor with an array of culinary concepts, bars, lounges and private event spaces.

OKC hopes federal grant can transform this poor, high crime neighborhood

Will Rogers Courts,1620 Heyman, an Oklahoma City Housing Authority property. Monday, February 20, 2023

Another one by Steve.

Oklahoma City has a shot at getting some much-needed funding to revitalize impoverished, high crime neighborhoods that planners say have been skipped over by the urban core renaissance.

A $500,000 federal Choice Neighborhoods grant will fund the creation of a plan to transform an area of town centered around the city’s oldest public housing, Will Rogers Courts. The area between Wheeler District, the Stockyards and the Oklahoma River, is home to a population of 3,651 and has long struggled with poverty and high crime.

How this mansion fits into a small-town story of oil, stolen tribal land and mysteries

By The Oklahoman's Jana Hayes.

SEMINOLE — The near-century old mansion sits atop a green hill, visible to all who drive by on State Highway 9.

Oil baron William Edward "Doc" Grisso had the home built in the late 1920s for his wife. He was a major power broker in the small town, playing a significant role in bringing oil drilling to Seminole and even convinced the highway builders to shift the location of SH 9 to pass right by his home, said Judy Jones, executive assistant to the Seminole Nation's chief and assistant chief.

No one currently lives in the home. But behind its Italian Renaissance façade are countless stories — and some even say some paranormal activity. Rumors also abound concerning the mansion's original owner and how he came to possess the property the home was built on, which once belonged to the Seminole Nation.

Outparcels, pad sites, remnants, and scrapwood

Finally ...

