No, There Will Not Be A Material Shift In Search Market Share - Analyst Says Google's ChatGPT-Like Feature Would Add To Search Volumes

Citi analyst Ronald Josey reiterates a Buy rating on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google with a price target of $120.

Following his Internet Insight Series call on Generative AI last Friday with David Weissberg—CPO at Opinr with ~10 years of experience at Google the analyst became incrementally confident that GenAI can be incremental to overall search volumes and any shift in Search share is not likely to be material.

Other key takeaways from the call include GenAI's potential around productivity, LLMs evolving to be more verticalized, and per-query costs improving, though still an order of magnitude higher than traditional search.

Ahead of 1Q23 earnings, the analyst will look for progress around Bard. However, he does not expect material updates but a preview of I/O.

The analyst's industry expert checks suggest Search ads held up relatively well in 1Q as he looks for more excellent expense controls. However, sentiment appears more mixed, given the threat from GenAI.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 0.82% at $106.74 on Monday.

