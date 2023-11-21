With no Powerball available, a Mass. woman played a different game and won $25,000 for life

A Massachusetts woman won $25,000 per year for the rest of her life after buying a Quic Pic ticket. She had intended to buy a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket on a Thursday, but there are no drawings on Thursdays, so she opted for a Quic Pic instead.

Keisha James from Hyannis is the lucky winner of a $25,000-a-year-for-life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game. She bought the winning ticket at Stop & Shop at 425 Attucks Lane in Hyannis. The store selling the winning ticket will receive a $5,000 bonus.

On October 19, James matched the first five numbers on her ticket with those selected in the drawing.

James told the Massachusetts Lottery that she went to the store to buy Powerball tickets, but when she realized there was no drawing that night, she decided to purchase Quic Pic Lucky for Life tickets instead.

James claimed her prize on November 15, at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. Without hesitation, she opted for the annuity plan and will receive yearly payments of $25,000 (before taxes) for the rest of her life.

She mentioned to the Lottery that receiving the money was an excellent graduation gift after completing a school program and plans to use some of it for a trip.

Keisha James of Hyannis is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life

More winners: Luckiest store in Michigan? Gas station sells top-prize lottery tickets in consecutive months

What is the Lucky For Life game?

Many states have their versions of the Lucky For Life game. In Massachusetts, however, the top prize is $1,000 a day for life. There have yet to be any winners for the top prize.

James is the first winner in the state for the second prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of someone's life.

What are the odds of winning?

The odds of winning the top prize of $1,000/day are 1 in 30,821,472, while the odds of winning the second prize of $25,000/year are 1 in 1,813,027.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

Story continues

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massachusetts lottery player wins $25,000 for life on a Thursday