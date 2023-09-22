No Relief for Nigeria Naira as Leaderless Central Bank Stays Out

(Bloomberg) -- Nigerians’ stampede for dollars showed no sign of abating on Friday, with a leadership vacuum at the central bank seen hampering any effort to lift the naira from record lows.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency was being quoted at 992 per dollar by street traders, according to the Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd., which compiles the data. That compares with 900 naira at the start of the month, and is some 30% below its official Thursday close of 772.98 on the FMDQ trading platform. Back in June, the official and parallel-market rates had converged, galvanized by newly elected President Bola Tinubu’s reform pledges.

Nigeria’s Finance Minister Adebayo Olawale Edun on Thursday blamed the naira’s rout on some $6.8 billion in overdue forward payments owed by the government. “Every effort is being made to bring in the liquidity and deal with that, principally by hopefully paying it down, agreeing with the creditors,” he said in an interview in New York.

Rsesolving the issue would “pave the way for additional foreign exchange flows” and allow the naira to strengthen, Edun added.

Read more: Nigeria’s Reform Pledge in Disarray as Naira Rout Deepens

For now, however, traders attribute the escalating naira selloff to the central bank’s absence from the market. Authorities have effectively stopped the supply of dollars to the official market this month, they say, forcing buyers to seek greenbacks on the street.

Others are calling for significant policy-tightening that will raise local bond yields and the naira. Charles Robertson, head of macro strategy at FIM Partners in London, noted that one-year naira-denominated bonds yield about 12%, while inflation is more than double that.

Story continues

“With interest rates where they are there is very little interest to be long naira,” he said. “Confidence would come from hiking rates significantly and at same time draining the market of naira liquidity. Do both of those and show you are serious about stabilizing the currency.”

The problem, though is that the central bank is effectively rudderless at present. Its new governor Olayemi Cardoso, is yet to be confirmed in his role, while the acting governor and four deputy governors have also resigned. A rate-setting meeting scheduled for Sept. 25-26 has been postponed until further notice.

“You can argue there has been a vacuum at the central bank leadership level. It’s something Cardoso is going to have to tackle,” said Thys Louw, a portfolio manager at Ninety One UK Ltd.

Louw said foreign investors were unlikely to return to Nigeria unless local assets offer higher rewards and until they are convinced of currency stability.

“We see no need to rush into the local bond trade because the cost of not being able to repatriate clients’ capital is just too high,” he added.

--With assistance from Henry Meyer, Ezra Fieser and Emele Onu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.