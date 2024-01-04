No road? No problem. Rokon motorcycle dealership opens in Colorado City

A new business venture in Colorado City is working to bring more local jobs and a unique product to area outdoor enthusiasts.

Rubens Salles of the Pueblo South KOA Campground has launched Rokon of Colorado, a business offering all-terrain motorcycles that give backcountry travel a whole new meaning. He said he is the only dealer to carry an inventory of Rokon motorcycles, having both new and used versions of the New Hampshire-made vehicles.

Rokon started making the motorbikes in 1958 and boasts "the world’s only true all-terrain vehicle which delivers sure-footed traction and plenty of power. There is no road, no trail, nothing that it can’t handle," according to the company's website.

Ruben Salles cruises around on a Rokon all-terrain morotcycle in Colorado City on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

"I rode one when I was 7 years old and I never forgot it," Salles said. "They are fun."

Two years ago, Salles decided to buy one of his own. When he learned there are only two dealers of the motorbike in Colorado, he decided to become one.

"I wanted to bring a new business to Colorado and have the opportunity to hire more people locally. I have hired a full-time mechanic to help service the motorbikes and I have new and used inventory," he explained.

"They are a real off-road vehicle. They do not go too fast — top speed is 40 miles per hour," Salles said.

The motorbikes are often marketed to search and rescue and emergency medical service providers, as well as hunters, forestry workers, trail builders, farmers and ranchers.

For example, North Fork Fire Protection District, which covers Southern Jefferson and Northwest Douglas Counties, uses the Rokon vehicles for search and rescue operations.

"If you've got a hiker in the mountains with a broken ankle, it can take four to six people to carry them out and it's difficult with the narrow trails. The Rokon factory developed a trailer to put behind the bike that is as narrow as the bike, so you can get someone who is injured out from anywhere in the mountains," Salles explained.

"It then just takes two people for the rescue — one riding the bike and one behind to watch. It is a tool to work," he said.

Ruben Salles' inventory of Rokon all-terrain morotcycles.

Hunters also can get game out of the mountains in an efficient manner with the help of the motorbikes.

"It has a lot of power to be towing and can pull up to 2,000 pounds. They can go through a river and they can float," he said.

Salles currently has five new and one used Rokon in stock. He plans to remodel a building at the campground, 9040 Interstate 25 South at exit 74, where he will open a showroom.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and the business phone number is 719-404-1886.

To find out more, visit the business website at rockonofcolorado.com.

