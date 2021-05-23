U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.66
    -0.41 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,309.16
    -5,180.72 (-13.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.05
    -128.07 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

No sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to have sanctions lifted -U.S.'s Blinken

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it needs to do to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions lifted.

"Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven't yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do. That's the test and we don't yet have an answer," Blinken told ABC News' "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" program. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Chris Sanders; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: AutoZone, Nvidia, Medtronic and Costco Wholesale in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release May 24-28, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are probably not much significant for major market movements, but it is adequate to gauge investors’ sentiment.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn mixed, Wall Street struggles amid inflation fears

    Wall Street is trying to strike a balance between optimism over the recovery, and the encroachment of higher prices on the economy.

  • Monday at 2PM ET: Fireside Chat with Origin Materials to Discuss Merger with Artius Acquisition Inc.

    IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) and Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ, “Artius”) on Monday, May 24 at 2pm ET to discuss their pending merger. The live event will feature Origin Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell and Co-CEO Rich […]

  • Replay: Fireside Chat with AeroFarms CEO to Discuss Merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.

    IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat with AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) on Friday, May 21 at 2pm EDT to discuss their merger. The live event featured AeroFarms Co-Founder and CEO David Rosenberg, as well as Spring Valley CEO Chris Sorrells. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone moderated the video session, which will lasted […]

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Losing Ground Ahead Of The Weekend

    USD/CAD did not manage to settle below the support at 1.2040.

  • Factbox-Five things to know about Epic's epic legal fight with Apple

    Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the witness stand on Friday to defend the lucrative App Store against "Fortnite" maker Epic Games' allegations that it is a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. After years of complaints about Apple by app companies like music service Spotify Technology, Epic sued the most valuable U.S. public company for allegedly using its dominance to rake in bigger profits. Epic has waged a public relations and legal campaign, arguing that Apple acts anticompetitively by only allowing apps it approves on the world's 1 billion iPhones and by forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales.

  • Lack of Women Set to Cost Male-Dominated Private Equity More

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity’s women problem is about to become a shade more costly -- at least for Sweden’s EQT AB and the companies it sponsors.As part of a 500 million-euro ($612 million) bond issue priced earlier this month, Stockholm-listed EQT took the unprecedented step of agreeing to pay lenders a higher interest rate if it failed to increase the percentage of women in its investment team, according to the sale prospectus. With women accounting for just 21% of the team currently, it set itself a target of 28% by 2026.The move follows former Chief Executive Officer Thomas Von Koch’s 2018 claim that firms failing to challenge the status quo on diversity will put themselves at a disadvantage. Across the world women make up 32% of junior roles and 25% of mid-level roles in private equity on average, according to a March report from Preqin. That weighting drops to 12% for senior positions.Private equity remains one of the most male-dominated sectors of finance. Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. are among firms that have set targets for the percentage of women on the boards of portfolio companies. Carlyle in February established a $4.1 billion credit line with borrowing costs linked to that metric. Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Group Inc. have also talked up efforts to increase the numbers of women and ethnic minorities at portfolio companies.More broadly, companies have issued 9.3 billion euros of sustainability-linked bonds in Europe so far this year, nearly twice the full-year tally from 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.EQT’s interest-rate offer works like this. If it fails to hit the target, the coupon paid to bondholders increases by 7.5 basis points. Adding a twist, the company will pay a further 7.5 basis points if the companies it owns miss their boards’ diversity goals, and another 10 basis points if they fall short of a greenhouse gas-emissions target.Last week, medical diagnostics firm Cerba HealthCare SAS raised a 1.53 billion-euro loan to finance EQT’s buyout that set goals for the share of women in senior management and emissions reductions. Cerba must pay a penalty for missing these targets but can also win a discount if it meets them.Not everyone’s happy with the target that EQT has set itself.“An improvement of 7% over today’s rather poor average over the next five years is not very impressive,” said Ingrid Teigland Akay, a managing partner of Oslo-based Hadean Ventures AS who runs a venture-capital fund that invests in women-led start ups. The target needs to be higher “to make a substantial difference,” she said.For its part, EQT says it has made steps toward surpassing the goals.“EQT has set appropriate diversity goals for its recently launched $500m sustainability-linked bond that will help to continue to drive positive change,” Anna Wahlstrom, global head of human resources at EQT, said. “This approach resulted in EQT being able to hire 39% female candidates in 2020 across our investment teams, up from only 19% the year before.”(Updates with deal volume data in the fifth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of Anna Wahlstrom’s surname in the last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its Stake

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has announced that Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. has sold off nearly all its shares in the U.S.-based theater company. What Happened: Wanda, which had been AMC's largest shareholder, sold off most of its shares on the open market. AMC now has some 3 million individual shareholders, and no single entity has an ownership stake above 10%, AMC said in its statement on Friday. AMC CEO Adam Aron credited Wanda with helping to make AMC the largest movie theater operator in the world. The sale is part of a broader set of moves by Wanda. The conglomerate has been pulling back its sizable overseas investments after having paid high prices for many assets and now is struggling with a heavy load of debt. But the sales though did come at a favorable time for Wanda. According to Deadline, the sales took place between May 13 and May 18 when they were trading for about $14 a share. Though AMC's share price dropped 11% in the past week, it still is up 501% year-to-date. Wanda still holds 10,000 shares for a stake of just 0.002%. Wanda reported a 6.8% stake in April and a stake of more than a third of the company in October, according to Bloomberg. GameStop Saga Beneficiary: AMC was among the top other stocks targeted in the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze drama that began unfolding in January. The moves led by the WallStreetBets Reddit group pushed up the price of targeted stocks and caused huge losses among short sellers that had bet against the stocks. Wanda bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, and then took the company public in 2013, retaining a majority of the total outstanding shares. Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKKR Reportedly In Talks To Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM At B ValuationCoca-Cola Drops Its Coke Energy Drinks In North America© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China to crack down on mining of cryptocurrencies, delivering a one-two punch to digital tokens after triggering global sell-off

    China will crack down on bitcoin mining﻿, according to an announcement by the government's cabinet three days after regulators reiterated their ban of digital tokens in financial transactions, delivering a one-two punch that may further weigh on the cryptocurrency industry after triggering last week's global sell-off. The government will "crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behaviour, and resolutely prevent the transfer of individual risks to the society", according to a statement by the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, the Chinese president's top representative on economic and financial matters. China is the world's largest cryptocurrency mining location, accounting for 65 per cent of the bitcoin hash rate, a unit of measure for the processing power used by the bitcoin network to verify transactions and mine new tokens of the cryptocurrency, according to estimates by Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. The government, which has banned financial transactions of bitcoin and other tokens since 2019, had turned a blind eye towards the cryptocurrency mining farms in Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Xinjiang and other mainland locations until now. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. "The wording of the statement did not leave much leeway for cryptocurrency mining," said Li Yi, chief research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. Locations of the world's major cryptocurrency mining operations as of 2018. SCMP Graphics alt=Locations of the world's major cryptocurrency mining operations as of 2018. SCMP Graphics The latest statement, however, still stopped short of an outright ban on cryptocurrency mining. It also did not elaborate on the measures involved or scale of this crackdown. "We should expect the relevant departments, including law enforcement, to come up with detailed measures to ban bitcoin mining in the near future," Li said. Bitcoin prices fell as much as 20 per cent to US$33,550 overnight after the committee's statement on Friday, before modestly climbing back up to US$37,481. The price volatility of cryptocurrencies was recently exacerbated by comments from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, chief executive of electric car giant Tesla. The latest initiative against bitcoin mining has come after three Chinese state-backed financial associations jointly issued a warning about the risks stemming from volatile cryptocurrencies earlier this week. Some miners, however, appeared confident that Beijing's bark is louder than its bite, as cryptocurrencies were still being sold in the country as of Thursday. "When all mining activities are banned in China, it will be a turning point for the fate of bitcoin, as a large chunk of its processing power is taken out of the picture," research fellow Li said. The State Council committee's statement on Friday, according to Li, also highlighted the "green transformation of development", representing the central government's commitment to meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals. Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of electricity to run the large computer server arrays needed to do the complex calculations required for cryptocurrency transactions, as well as for the air conditioning needed to cool these facilities. Bitcoin can still be bought in China after latest crackdown China's central bank has been promoting its own digital currency (CBDC). Not to be confused with cryptocurrencies, the digital yuan is a digitalised fiat money issued by the People's Bank of China, equivalent in value to the country's notes and coins. Chinese financial institutions, banned from handling transactions that involved cryptocurrencies, are embracing the digital yuan. Various local and regional governments in China have already been cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities. Earlier this week, China's northern region of Inner Mongolia - one of the major locations for cryptocurrency mining because of its low electricity prices - called for more comprehensive reporting of such enterprises to weed out power-consuming activities in the region. Inner Mongolia started suspending cryptocurrency mining operations in March. Mining bitcoin uses around 121.36 terawatt-hours a year, which is larger than the total energy used by Argentina, according to a recent report by Cambridge University. The heavy consumption of bitcoin mining clashes with China's vow to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by at least 65 per cent by 2030, relative to 2005 levels, and then achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. "When China made carbon neutrality a national strategy, the massive consumption of electricity from bitcoin mining, which does not bring any practical benefits to the country's economy like manufacturing and agricultural industries, will no longer be tolerated," Li said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's $10 billion in mortgage aid is on the way — here's how you qualify

    The money was included in the massive COVID bill the president signed in March.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Had Another Crazy Week. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    There are two Bitcoin markets. One is dominated by regulated exchanges and mainstream brokers and attracts investors who buy Bitcoin through their (PYPL) or Robinhood accounts. The people in that first market mostly bet on Bitcoin going up and plan to hold it for an extended period.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • India's JSW Steel examining bid for Gupta's British business -sources

    (Reuters) -India's largest steel producer, JSW Steel, is considering a bid to buy Liberty Steel in Britain as well as mills elsewhere, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as would-be buyers circle Sanjeev Gupta's global commodities empire. JSW's interest, which extends to plants including Gupta's Adhunik steel mill in eastern India, could mark yet another chapter for Britain's steel industry, which has been privatised and sold to overseas buyers as its pre-eminence slid in lock-step with the country's manufacturing might.

  • You may get a new COVID 'stimulus check' this fall — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may return hundreds of dollars to your pocket.

  • AT&T Was Punished for Its Dividend Cut. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    The telecom spent billions on acquisitions while increasing its dividend. Something had to give. The company has a new plan that just might work.

  • Tricks for Lowering Your Property Tax Bill

    Property taxes can be a huge burden for the homeowner. Learn more about some of the tricks you can use to lower your property tax.

  • Nvidia plans first stock split in nearly 14 years, after 1,600%-plus in gains

    Nvidia Corp. announces the biggest stock split in its history Friday, proposing to give investors three additional shares for every one they currently own.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again as Threats of Regulation Mount

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Slashed Positions in Alibaba, Palantir, and GameStop. Here’s What It Bought.

    Calpers sold nearly all its investment in Alibaba, and halved positions in Palantir and GameStop stock in the first quarter.

  • Bitcoin bros mock Paul Krugman for comparing the crypto craze to ‘a natural Ponzi scheme’

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.