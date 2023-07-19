No summertime sizzle, just simmering, with affordable prices in Oklahoma City home sales

Oklahoma City-area home sales hit midyear still outperforming the nation, with a tighter supply of houses for sale and stronger prices than in the country as a whole, but OKC still had some of the most affordable housing.

Sales moderated in June but were still up 4.2%, although pending sales were down 3.9%, and new listings were up 9%, compared with May, according to the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors.

Nationally, sales were almost flat with a gain of just 0.2%, but off 20.4% compared with the end of June last year.

The median price here held, eking out a month-over-month gain of 0.8%, to $278,154, which was 2.1% higher than in June of last year, the Realtors reported.

Nationally, the median sales price of $396,100 was a 3.1% decline from the same time last year and the largest annual decrease since December 2011, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Here, with buyers backing off, and more homes put on the market, the inventory of homes for sale shot up in June to 2,870, a two-month supply and an 11.4% jump from May — nearly 28% higher than at midyear 2022.

Sydney Hathaway, with eXp Realty, has this home at 1717 Woody Lane in Edmond listed for sale for $300,000. The home has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,955 square feet.

Oklahoma City housing: It's still a sellers' market

Nationally, June ended with a three-month supply of homes listed for sale with Realtors. A balanced market, one where neither buyers nor sellers have a particular advantage, is generally considered to be one with a five- to six-month supply.

Other year-over-year changes: At the end of June, the number of new listings dropped 3.7%, pending sales slipped 0.5%, and closed sales fell 16.7%, compared with the end of June of last year, according to MLSOK.com, the multiple listing service owned and operated by the Metro Association of Realtors.

“June was the highest closing month this year for the Oklahoma City market, in both number of homes closed and dollar volume,” said Janel Randall, president of the MLSOK board and managing broker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paramount. “While home listings are increasing, inventory is still low compared to previous years. It remains a sellers’ market, and buyers should anticipate competition when making offers.”

Jennifer Falkenstein, with Metro First Realty, has this home for sale for $185,000 at 808 W Main St. in Edmond. The home, built in 1940, has three bedrooms, one bath, and 1,019 square feet.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank: 'Oklahomans still pay much less for housing'

Saying home prices "held," or "remained strong" here compared with softer prices elsewhere or in the country as a whole is to put the market in terms of a property owner or home seller wanting to get a high price. For buyers, especially first-timers, price strength can be seen as an obstacle.

Taking a long view through COVID-19 and the federal response, including the Federal Reserve taking action to keep mortgage rates at historic lows and home sales sizzling, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City recently released a study showing that despite price increases during the pandemic, "Oklahomans still pay much less for housing" than others.

Here are highlights from the report:

"The U.S. housing market has experienced a turbulent three years as Americans’ incomes and lifestyles were altered significantly by Covid-19. Higher incomes and lower mortgage rates fueled strong increases in housing demand that lowered supply and propelled home prices."

"Other pandemic trends, like domestic migration to mid-sized markets and accelerated urban sprawl, may have magnified this effect in Oklahoma."

"Despite these large price increases, which reduced overall affordability, housing in Oklahoma is still much more affordable than the nation, even when taking income differences into account."

"As mortgage rates have risen over the past year and a half, demand declined and price growth has eased, which could provide some degree of relief for home buyers, especially if the market continues to soften."

Mitra Senemar and Matthew Senemar, of Senemar & Associates, have this home listed for sale for $279,900 at 1724 Savannah Lane in Edmond. The home, built in 2010, has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,718 square feet.

This Old House: OKC is a great housing market for first-time buyers, technically

Oklahoma City is still one of the best housing market for first-time buyers, if they can find a home, according to a study by This Old House. The study found:

"Oklahoma City is the only place we analyzed that ranks in the top 10 for both livability and affordability."

"Oklahoma City is the 4th best place in the country to purchase a starter home, and the 10th most affordable."

"The average price of a starter home in Oklahoma City is $111,837, just 17.2% of the city’s average income."

"Oklahoma City is a great place for young homeowners to make friends with their neighbors as 32.9% of homeowners are younger than 35."

Here are the latest local numbers, from June, via the metro-area Realtors, reflecting sales in Oklahoma City, Arcadia, Bethany, Blanchard, Choctaw, Deer Creek, Edmond, Harrah, Luther, Midwest City, Moore, Mustang, Newcastle, Nicoma Park, Norman, Piedmont, Tuttle, Warr Acres and Yukon — not the entire MLS, which extends past the OKC area into rural locales.

How much homes sold for in the Oklahoma City area in June 2023

Median sales price: June, $278,154, up 0.8% from May, $276,000; up 2.1% from June 2022, $272,533.

Percentage of asking price received: June, 99.6%; up from May, 99.5%; down from June 2022, 101.9%.

How many homes were offered for sale in Oklahoma City in June 2023

Inventory of homes for sale: June, 2,870; up 11.4% from May; up 27.8% from June 2022.

Months of supply: June, 2 (61 days); up from 1.8 (55 days) in May; up from 1.3 (40 days) in June 2022.

New listings: June, 2,180; up 9% from May; down 3.7% from June 2022.

Closed sales: June, 1,651; up 4.2% from May; down 16.7.% from June 2022.

Christine Hayes, with Chinowth & Cohen, has this home for sale for $234,900 at 1820 Park Lane Drive in Edmond. The home, built in 1987, has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,581 square feet.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC home sales still outpace the nation and prices remain strong