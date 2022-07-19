U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,846.25
    +12.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,102.00
    +55.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,949.75
    +42.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.30
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.57
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.70
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    -0.28 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0136
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +1.07 (+4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1944
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0910
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,148.78
    +928.02 (+4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.84
    +25.65 (+5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,977.37
    +188.90 (+0.71%)
     

No word yet on new Russian company to operate Sakhalin-2 project, says Japan

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Sakhalin-2 project's liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government has not yet received word that a new Russian company set to operate the oil and gas Sakhalin-2 project has been established, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Tuesday.

"We will decide on our next steps once the terms of getting involved in the new company are made clear," he added.

A decree issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin in late June that seizes control of gas and oil project Sakhalin-2 via a new company has threatened to cut off a crucial source of gas supplies for Japan.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • China to Post Record Decline in LNG Imports as Economy Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set to post a record drop in liquefied natural gas imports this year, which will return Japan to the top spot as the world’s biggest buyer of the seaborne fuel, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe research firm

  • Stocks Subdued Amid Growth Worries Stoked by Apple: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were subdued Tuesday after Apple Inc.’s plans to slow hiring highlighted concerns that aggressive monetary tightening to tackle inflation portends an economic downturn.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapAn Asian equity gauge was little change

  • Natural Gas Stocks Are Beating Oil Names. Here’s Why.

    Natural-gas prices have been rising quickly recently. On Monday, natural gas futures were up 6.3% to $7.46 per million British Thermal Units.

  • Lawsuit accuses Apple of antitrust violations over Apple Pay

    Apple Inc was sued on Monday in a proposed class action by payment card issuers accusing the iPhone maker of abusing its market power in mobile devices to thwart competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet. According to a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court, Apple "coerces" consumers who use its smartphones, smart watches and tablets into using its own wallet for contactless payments, unlike makers of Android-based devices that let consumers choose wallets such as Google Pay and Samsung Pay. The plaintiff, Iowa's Affinity Credit Union, said Apple's anticompetitive conduct forces the more than 4,000 banks and credit unions that use Apple Pay to pay at least $1 billion of excess fees annually for the privilege.

  • Exclusive-Russia's Gazprom tells European buyers gas supply halt beyond its control

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of "extraordinary" circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Russian state gas monopoly said in a letter dated July 14 that it was retroactively declaring force majeure on supplies from June 14. The news comes as Nord Stream 1, the key pipeline delivering Russian gas to Germany and beyond, is undergoing 10 days of annual maintenance scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

  • The Funded: A startup working on blood tests for early cancer detection just raised $225M in funding

    In a slow time for funding announcements, a biotechnology startup with local ties announced an outsized one Monday. Delfi Diagnostics Inc. announced it's raised a $225 million Series B round. The Baltimore company, which has offices in Palo Alto, is working on new ways to catch cancers early through blood tests.

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • Ford unveils F-150 Raptor R starting at $109,000

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Ford's latest F-150 pickup truck, which features a potential 700 horsepower and starting price tag of $109,000.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some European Gas Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on several European natural-gas buyers, a move that may signal it intends to keep supplies capped, reinforcing Russia’s grip on the region’s energy.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Russian gas giant -- which had a

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansJennifer Lopez and Ben

  • Delta, Boeing stocks rise after the airline orders 100 planes

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses news that Delta has placed an order for 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, sending shares of both companies higher.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • Oil Stocks Rise As These Field Service Giants Prepare To Report Earnings

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • U.S. panel rejects duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major fertilizer exporters.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russia moves closer to cutting off gas as Gazprom declares force majeure on supplies

    Next Tory leader has room to make £60bn in tax cuts, say economists A Germany without Russian gas will be forced to put the brakes on its electric car dreams FTSE 100 rises 0.9pc; Pound rises 1pc against dollar Lucy Burton: City centres will become permanent ghost towns if we fail to prepare for heatwaves Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bank of America puts aside $200mln for probe into bankers' use of personal devices

    Bank of America has set aside around $200 million for a regulatory matter connected to the unauthorized use of personal phones, its chief financial officer Alastair Borthwick said on Monday, adding that he expects the matter to be settled soon. Last year, Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was looking into whether Wall Street banks have been adequately documenting employees' work-related communications, such as text messages and emails, during the work-from-home period of the pandemic. The remainder, roughly $200 million, is earmarked for other probes into how the bank kept track of employee communications on their personal devices, like cell phones, Borthwick said.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Three Arrows Owes Biggest Creditor Digital Currency Group $1.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A creditor list of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital puts the interconnected nature of the industry on display, with lenders ranging from some of the biggest digital-asset firms to the wife of co-founder Kyle Davies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Ma