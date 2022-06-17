U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,647.07
    -19.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,727.73
    -199.34 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,662.79
    +16.69 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,663.85
    +14.02 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    -4.77 (-4.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.28 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0459
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3030
    -0.0040 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0162 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1090
    +2.8690 (+2.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.92
    -514.32 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.38
    +6.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.62
    +13.64 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Second Quarter 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NOBH

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 7, 2022. Sales for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.6 million as compared to $14.7 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.6 million versus $2.1 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1.5 million as compared to $1.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.42 per share compared to $0.47 per share last year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2022 sales were $21.5 million as compared to $23.8 million for the first six months of 2021. Income from operations was $3.0 million versus $3.3 million last year. Net income after taxes was $2.6 million compared to $2.8 million last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.74 per share compared to $0.77 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the second quarter 2022 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents and short term investments of $27.1 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $29.6 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 2.7:1. Stockholders' equity is $43.3 million and the book value per share of common stock was $12.83.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. continues to improve. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2021 through April 2022 were up approximately 23% from the same period last year. Our sales and earnings continue to be affected as we continue to experience the negative impact of limitations being placed on certain key production materials from suppliers, the delay or lack of key components from vendors as well as back orders, delayed shipments, price increases and labor shortages. This has caused delays in completion of the homes at the manufacturing facility and the set up process of retail homes in the field. We expect that these challenges will continue for the remainder of fiscal year 2022 and potentially beyond until the industry supply chain normalizes.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2022 the Company celebrated its 55th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 31 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or other health pandemics, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


May 7,

November 6,


2022

2021


(Unaudited)


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,530,111

$

36,126,059

Certificates of deposit

-

2,093,015

Short-term investments

598,154

621,928

Accounts receivable - trade

807,197

680,228

Note receivable

23,905

32,825

Mortgage notes receivable

24,291

22,589

Income tax receivable

42,792

-

Inventories

16,801,175

10,394,288

Pre-owned homes, net

-

542,081

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,283,654

1,821,267

Total current assets

47,111,279

52,334,280


Property, plant and equipment, net

7,305,133

6,847,780

Pre-owned homes, net

-

755,394

Note receivable, less current portion

27,849

38,895

Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion

219,772

222,459

Mobile home park note receivable

136,509

72,731

Other investments

1,813,658

1,788,436

Operating lease right of use assets

-

1,597

Cash surrender value of life insurance

4,052,457

3,966,939

Other assets

156,287

156,287

Total assets

$

60,822,944

$

66,184,798


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,819,257

$

939,964

Accrued compensation

777,649

555,222

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,627,284

1,513,967

Income taxes payable

-

89,083

Operating lease obligation

-

1,597

Customer deposits

13,285,127

13,671,092

Total current liabilities

17,509,317

16,770,925

Deferred income taxes

51,027

99,568

Total liabilities

17,560,344

16,870,493


Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000

shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;

3,370,912 and 3,532,100 outstanding, respectively

536,491

536,491

Additional paid in capital

10,806,923

10,766,253

Retained earnings

58,823,643

59,742,759

Less treasury stock at cost, 1,993,995 shares in 2022 and

1,832,807 shares in 2021

(26,904,457

)

(21,731,198

)

Total stockholders' equity

43,262,600

49,314,305

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

60,822,944

$

66,184,798


NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



May 7,

May 1,

May 7,

May 1,



2022

2021

2022

2021











Net sales

$

10,645,046

$

14,742,900

$

21,453,316

$

23,814,411


Cost of sales

(7,623,128

)

(11,130,215

)

(15,703,170

)

(17,704,279

)


Gross profit

3,021,918

3,612,685

5,750,146

6,110,132


Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,378,606

)

(1,550,513

)

(2,795,149

)

(2,823,894

)


Operating income

1,643,312

2,062,172

2,954,997

3,286,238


Other income (loss):

Interest income

39,577

52,474

114,257

83,130

Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21

12,665

12,049

25,222

25,757

Proceeds received under escrow arrangement

115,454

-

233,499

45,868

(Decrease) Increase in fair value of equity investment

(19,681

)

123,803

(23,774

)

203,759

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

88,936

-

88,936

-

Miscellaneous

12,352

17,945

25,908

25,265

Total other income

249,303

206,271

464,048

383,779


Income before provision for income taxes

1,892,615

2,268,443

3,419,045

3,670,017


Income tax expense

(435,789

)

(543,505

)

(805,185

)

(879,314

)


Net income

1,456,826

1,724,938

2,613,860

2,790,703


Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

3,476,508

3,632,195

3,504,655

3,632,060

Diluted

3,487,516

3,642,501

3,515,994

3,638,140


Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.42

$

0.47

$

0.75

$

0.77

Diluted

$

0.42

$

0.47

$

0.74

$

0.77


SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705491/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Sales-and-Earnings-for-Its-Second-Quarter-2022

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    There are plenty of stocks out there that are $10 or less or have a low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). A lot of low-priced stocks deserve to be where they are, and many stocks with low P/Es are downtrodden because their futures aren't that bright. The best bargains are the ones that will be good stocks to have and hold for the long term, yet are priced to sell right now.

  • Based on history, the next bull market is just months away and could take the S&P 500 to 6000, says BofA

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Leuthold Worst Case Has S&P 500 Overshooting Its Historic Floor

    (Bloomberg) -- Downward spiraling stocks are showing no signs of finding a floor. Brace yourself, because at least one forecasting framework says the bottom may still be a ways away.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empi

  • Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon, business channel ET Now reported.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • 8 Interesting Stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 8 interesting stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s investment strategy and hedge fund performance, go directly to 3 Interesting Stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 Portfolio. Value investor Seth Klarman is one of the most successful money-managers on Wall […]

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • DocuSign Stock Crashes After Earnings: Should You Buy Now?

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported the first-quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on June 9. The international e-signature solutions provider disappointed investors with the results, and its stock has been down 36% since the announcement. Given a stock price fall of that magnitude, bargain-shopping investors are asking if it's an excellent time to buy.

  • Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD): When Will It Breakeven?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) business as it appears the company...

  • A Crypto Bankruptcy Could Be Investors’ Nightmare

    The cryptocurrency market’s latest swoon has raised the specter of bankruptcy restructuring. In such a case, crypto investors would be navigating uncharted territory.

  • China Accepts Ant’s Financial Holding Bid, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has agreed to accept Ant Group Co.’s application to set up a financial holding company, Reuters reported, clearing a path for the fintech giant to potentially revive its listing plans following a lengthy regulatory overhaul.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got

  • 3 Steady Stocks That Are Perfect for Riding Out Market Volatility

    Many investors are having a challenging time navigating through the volatile market this year, as major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 21% and 30% year to date, respectively. Many previously high-flying growth stocks have been pummeled, and popular tickers have whipsawed between extreme swings in sentiment. Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) has been in the news recently as the company that may acquire Kohl's. Beyond the Kohl's acquisition, Franchise Group looks like an attractive investment over the long term and one that is well positioned to fight through any economic turbulence.