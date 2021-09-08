U.S. markets closed

Noble Corporation Announces Participation At The Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

1 min read
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE, "Noble" or the "Company") today announced that Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, beginning at 10:20 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Presentation materials as well as a live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investors" section of the Company's website www.noblecorp.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for one year following the event.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups (including the four that are subject to an agreement to sell to ADES), focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-announces-participation-at-the-barclays-ceo-energy-power-conference-301370886.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation

