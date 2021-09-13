Noble Corporation Announces Participation At The Pareto Securities Energy Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE, "Noble" or the "Company") today announced that Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Pareto Securities Energy Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Presentations from this conference are not being webcast; however, a copy of Noble's presentation materials will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website www.noblecorp.com.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups (including the four that are subject to an agreement to sell to ADES), focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com .

