U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,554.68
    +77.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital

·4 min read

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces changes to its share capital. During the period since November 30, 2022, 685 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued and 407,477 A ordinary shares have been cancelled.

685 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain holders of warrants as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. The exercise price was USD 19.27 per A ordinary share for 171 of the new A ordinary shares, USD 23.13 per A ordinary share for 456 of the new A ordinary shares, USD 124.40 per A ordinary share for 3 of the new A ordinary shares, and 55 A ordinary shares were issued as a result of a cashless exercise. The total proceeds to Noble from the warrant exercises amount to USD 14,215.65.

The new A ordinary shares carry the same rights as the existing A ordinary shares of Noble. The new A ordinary shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

In addition, 407,477 A ordinary shares which had been acquired by Noble through a share repurchase program have been cancelled.

As a result of the changes, there are a total of 134,680,847 A ordinary shares of Noble issued and outstanding with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 each.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Noble also hereby announces the total nominal value of its issued share capital and the total number of voting rights:


Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Share capital

A ordinary shares of USD 0.00001

134,680,847

134,680,847

USD 1,346.80847

Total

134,680,847

134,680,847

USD 1,346.80847

About Noble Corporation
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry.  The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry.  Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921.  Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide.  For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.

Certain statements in this announcement, including any attachments hereto, may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and Noble and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Noble Group") anticipated or planned financial and operational performance. The words "targets", "believes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "will", "may", "might", "anticipates", "would", "could", "should", "estimates", "projects", "potentially" or similar expressions or the negatives thereof, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made.

Although Noble believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Noble's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections about the Noble Group's business and the industry in which the Noble Group operates and/or which has been extracted from publications, reports and other documents prepared by the Noble Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Noble Group's control that could cause the Noble Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including any attachment hereto, speak only as of today. Noble does not intend, and does not assume, any obligations to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law or the rules of the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Noble or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained in this announcement, including any attachment hereto.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-announces-changes-to-its-share-capital-301711623.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation plc

Recommended Stories

  • Corbion N.V. (AMS:CRBN) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 78% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls Corbion N.V. ( AMS:CRBN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • While institutions own 24% of Bike24 Holding AG (FRA:BIKE), private companies are its largest shareholders with 35% ownership

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bike24 Holding AG ( FRA:BIKE ), it is important to understand the...

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Democrats release Trump’s tax returns, and CPAs have questions: ‘In order to generate these kinds of losses, you need to be super rich. It’s not a poor man’s game.’

    Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. The nonpartisan committee’s findings also raised several red flags related to the filings, namely Trump’s carryover losses, loans to his children that may or may not also be considered taxable gifts, and deduction-related tax write-offs.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Big tech took a big fall during 2022. Now's the time to pick up the pieces with Intel and Apple.

  • Tesla bear with $85 price target says the stock is ‘egregiously overvalued’

    Roth Capital Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla’s stock, the state of the EV industry, EV production, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the outlook for Tesla moving into 2023.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • 2 Colossal Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Is Over

    Investing in quality businesses like Upstart and Lululemon is still a great idea heading into the new year.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’

    "It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid AT&T Stock in 2023

    Take AT&T (NYSE: T), for example. The telecom giant has long been popular for its high dividend yield, but its stock performance has been consistently underwhelming. While AT&T's dividend has saved it from negative returns over the last decade, it trails the S&P 500 index significantly as well as its rivals Verizon and T-Mobile.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in January

    The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Alphabet, like Amazon and Microsoft before it, approached the cloud as a second act. All three tech giants pivoted to the cloud to either supplement or compensate for slowing growth in original business lines.

  • These 4 REITs are Trading Below Book Value and Paying Dividends

    Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE: ACRE) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) now going for just 78% of book value. The Atlanta-based mREIT’s market capitalization comes to $586 million, a relatively small figure for a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust. Funds from operations (FFO) are up by 115% this year and the past five-year FFO results increased by 9.3%. Bank of America Securities issued a Buy on Ares in October with a price target of $13. The mR

  • Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

    A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.

  • Top financial New Year's resolutions, market predictions for 2023: Poll

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Jared Blikre look at consumers' biggest New Year's resolution commitments and what Yahoo Finance readers are predicting for the market and stocks in 2023.

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in