U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    +3.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,934.27
    -54.57 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.09
    -15.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.31
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.05
    -2.61 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3580
    -0.2380 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,067.39
    -599.82 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.97
    +1.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

NOBLE CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·22 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NE

- Announced agreement to combine with Maersk Drilling to create world's leading offshore driller

- Received conditional award of 7.4 years of additional term under CEA agreement with ExxonMobil in Guyana

- No change to previously disclosed Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022; capex guidance, net of client reimbursables, only adjusted for rollover of capital from 2021

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE, "Noble", or the "Company") today reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

(PRNewsfoto/Noble Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Noble Corporation)


Successor



Predecessor

(stated in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months

Ended

Dec 31, 2021


Three Months

Ended

Sep 30, 2021



Three Months

Ended

Dec 31, 2020

Total Revenue

$ 208


$ 250



$ 203

Contract Drilling Services Revenue

192


231



195

Net Income (Loss)

123


(24)



(2,823)

Adjusted EBITDA*

12


47



57

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)*

(26)


10



(25)

Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

1.85


(0.36)



(11.24)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

1.70


(0.36)



(11.24)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share*

(0.35)


0.15



(0.10)

* A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release and can be found at www.noblecorp.com.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation, stated "2021 proved to be a truly transformative year in Noble's 100-year history. After completing our restructuring in February, we quickly closed the Pacific Drilling acquisition and relisted on the New York Stock Exchange. During the fourth quarter, we also completed the highly accretive sale of four jackups in Saudi Arabia and announced the creation of the world's leading driller through the proposed combination with Maersk Drilling. While our fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by unplanned downtime on the Noble Globetrotter II and Noble Hans Deul, both rigs were fully operational again by the end of 2021, and we expect to generate an attractive level of free cash flow this year. I am proud of the efforts of our entire organization in 2021 and look forward to an exciting 2022 as we focus on executing our strategy in an improving offshore rig market."

Fourth Quarter Results

Contract drilling services revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $192 million compared to $231 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue was largely due to the sale of four jackups in Saudi Arabia in early November, the conclusion of the Noble Gerry de Souza's contract in Mauritania, the conclusion of the Noble Regina Allen's contract in Trinidad and Tobago, repairs on the Noble Hans Deul, and the impact of Hurricane Ida on the Noble Globetrotter II. Both the Noble Gerry de Souza and the Noble Regina Allen are contracted to return to work in the first and second quarters of 2022, respectively. Marketed fleet utilization was 77 percent in the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 81 percent in the third quarter.

Contract drilling services costs for the fourth quarter were $183 million, down from $189 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $12 million compared to $47 million in the third quarter of 2021.

During the fourth quarter, Noble incurred $20 million of repair and recovery expenses in connection to damages sustained by the Noble Globetrotter II during Hurricane Ida, which brings our total expense for this event, before insurance recoveries, to $31 million for the full year 2021. The Company has an ongoing insurance claim under its property damage insurance coverage, which carries a $10 million deductible. Through the end of December, the Company had received insurance recoveries of approximately $8 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes hurricane losses, net of recoveries, of $13 million and $23 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

Our fourth quarter results, including Adjusted EBITDA, were negatively impacted by reduced revenue associated with the Noble Hans Deul and Noble Globetrotter II incidents. The reduced revenue for both rigs, as well as incremental repair-related expenses on the Noble Hans Deul, amounted to approximately $20 million.

Capital expenditures came in lower than previously expected for the fourth quarter with approximately $15 million of previously planned capital carrying over to the current year.

Upon emergence from restructuring, Noble adopted fresh-start accounting which resulted in Noble becoming a new reporting entity for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Accordingly, financial statements and notes after February 5, 2021 are not comparable to financial statements and notes prior to that date. As required by GAAP, results must be presented separately for the predecessor period up to February 5, 2021 (the "Predecessor" period) and the successor period from February 6, 2021 through all dates after (the "Successor" period).

Operating Highlights

Jackups - In the fourth quarter, the Noble Regina Allen was awarded a one-well contract by Repsol for work in Guyana which is expected to commence in May 2022. In Australia, Santos exercised three of their nine one-well options for directly continuous work with the Noble Tom Prosser. As previously announced, the Noble Lloyd Noble began its contract in Norway with Equinor, who has now exercised three of their twelve one-well options. Prior to the start of that contract, the rig was modified to further reduce its carbon footprint through the addition of a selective catalytic reduction system and switchboard upgrades required for peak shaving, which allows for fewer engines to run at higher efficiency, and connection to shore power. Also during the quarter, the Noble Hans Deul underwent leg repair work in the UK and safely returned to the Southwark field for IOG. The sale of Noble's four jackups in Saudi Arabia was completed on November 3, 2021 and the Company is providing transitional services to the buyer for a short duration.

Floaters - The Noble Faye Kozack was awarded a three-well contract by QuarterNorth Energy for drilling in the U.S Gulf of Mexico. The contract is expected to commence in April 2022 at a dayrate of $240k per day for the first 50 days and $290k per day for the remainder of the contract. The contract also includes three one-well options priced at $290k per day or $310k per day subject to oil price thresholds. Also in the U.S Gulf of Mexico, Murphy E&P exercised the first two of five one-well options for the Noble Stanley Lafosse. Those two exercised options are priced at $300k per day and will commence in direct continuation of the current contract. The Noble Gerry de Souza is currently completing an out-of-service period in Las Palmas following its multi-year contract with Petronas in West Africa. The rig is being upgraded with an MPD system and a second BOP and is preparing to mobilize to Suriname for its next contract with APA Corp. Noble is also pleased to announce a conditional award under the Commercial Enabling Agreement ("CEA") with ExxonMobil, which includes approximately 7.4 years of additional contract term and reallocates all existing term evenly across the four rigs in Guyana. The additional contract term is subject to government approvals and final project sanction for the Yellowtail development project. Once finalized, the conditional award will extend the contracted term into the fourth quarter of 2025.

Backlog and Liquidity Update

At December 31, 2021, the Company's estimated revenue backlog totaled approximately $1.2 billion. This balance excludes the recent conditional award of 7.4 rig years under the CEA in Guyana which is subject to government approvals.

Additionally, the Company had total liquidity of $860 million and net debt of $22 million as of December 31, 2021.

Outlook

The Company's previously disclosed full year 2022 guidance for Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged at $1.05 to $1.125 billion and $300 to $335 million, respectively. Full year 2022 capital expenditure guidance, net of client reimbursables, increased by $15 million to $130 to $145 million, which is attributable to the approximately $15 million of carryover capital from 2021 into 2022. Further details may be found in the guidance table included in the back of this press release.

The Company expects meaningful sequential growth in our quarterly financials over the coming two quarters. We expect the first quarter of 2022 will benefit from a full period contribution from the Noble Lloyd Noble as well as resumed operations on the Noble Globetrotter II and Noble Hans Deul. Subsequently, we expect the second quarter will also benefit from a full period contribution of the improving ultra-deepwater dayrates for our four drillships in Guyana as well as a full period contribution from the Noble Gerry de Souza in Suriname.

Commenting on the state of the offshore drilling industry and Noble's outlook for 2022, Mr. Eifler added "Following significant improvement in the UDW market in 2021, the industry outlook remains positive with a continued upward trajectory in activity levels and dayrates. Forward indicators for both ultra-deepwater and ultra-harsh jackup markets continue to strengthen as we see customers respond to improving commodity prices. We remain focused on safely serving the needs of our customers and maximizing value for our shareholders. 2022 will be another defining year for Noble as we prepare for the closing of our combination with Maersk Drilling and the integration of our two historic companies."

Fleet Status Report

In conjunction with fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, the Company has also provided an updated "Fleet Status Report" which reflects the current status and contract information for each of its rigs. The updated report can be found under the "Our Fleet" section of Company's website.

Conference Call

Noble will host a conference call related to its 2021 results on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties can register and access the conference call at https://conferencingportals.com/event/MwbpEHdZ. Alternatively, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.

For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com

Craig Muirhead


Aaron Campbell

Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasurer


Director - Investor Relations

+1 713-239-6564


+1 713-417-9112

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 20 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 floaters and 8 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transactions (the "Business Combination") contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of November 10, 2021, by and among Noble, Noble Finco Limited ("Topco"), Noble Newco Sub Limited and The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling"), Topco has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") that includes a preliminary proxy statement of Noble that also constitutes a preliminary prospectus for Topco. When available, Noble will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders in connection with the vote to approve the merger of Noble with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Topco. Should Maersk Drilling and Noble proceed with the proposed Business Combination, Maersk Drilling and Noble also expect that Topco will file an offer document with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed Business Combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed Business Combination. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY EACH OF TOPCO AND NOBLE WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT TOPCO, MAERSK DRILLING AND NOBLE, THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and shareholders can obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Maersk Drilling, Noble and Topco through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and shareholders can obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents related thereto on Maersk Drilling's website at www.maerskdrilling.com or on Noble's website at www.noblecorp.com or by written request to Noble at Noble Corporation, Attn: Richard B. Barker, 13135 Dairy Ashford, Suite 800, Sugar Land, Texas 77478.

Participants in the Solicitation

Maersk Drilling, Noble and their respective directors, executive officers and certain employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Maersk Drilling and Noble, respectively in connection with the proposed Business Combination. Shareholders may obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Noble's directors and officers in Noble's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021, as amended on April 16, 2021. To the extent the holdings of Noble's securities by Noble's directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in such annual report, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Maersk Drilling's directors and officers is contained in Maersk Drilling's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the interests of such individuals in the proposed Business Combination are included in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination when it is filed with the SEC. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed Business Combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction, in each case in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act and applicable European or UK, as appropriate, regulations. Subject to certain exceptions to be approved by the relevant regulators or certain facts to be ascertained, the public offer will not be made directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction, or by use of the mails or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange, of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication, including those regarding future guidance, including revenue, EBITDA and capital expenditures, free cash flow, return of capital to shareholders, rig demand, the offshore drilling market, oil prices, contract backlog, fleet status, our future financial position, business strategy, liquidity, sources of funds, future capital expenditures, contract commitments, dayrates, contract commencements, extension or renewals, contract tenders, plans and objectives of management for future operations, industry conditions, access to financing, impact of competition, worldwide economic conditions and timing, benefits or results of acquisitions or dispositions are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, or in the documents incorporated by reference, the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "should," "shall" and "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. We have identified factors, including, but not limited to, uncertainties relating to the effects of public health threats, such as the recent and ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition and results of operations (including but not limited to our operating costs, supply chain, availability of labor, logistical capabilities, customer demand for our services and industry demand generally, our liquidity, the price of our securities, our ability to access capital markets, and the global economy and financial markets generally), the effects of actions by, or disputes among OPEC+ members with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil, market conditions, factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, supply and demand of drilling rigs, factors affecting our drilling contracts, including duration, downtime, dayrates, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with operations outside the US, actions by regulatory authorities, credit rating agencies, customers, joint venture partners, contractors, lenders and other third parties, legislation and regulations affecting drilling operations, compliance with regulatory requirements, violations of anti-corruption laws, shipyard risk and timing, delays in mobilization of rigs, hurricanes and other weather conditions, and the future price of oil and gas, that could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those included in any forward-looking statements. These factors include those "Risk Factors" referenced or described in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q's, and other filings with the Commission. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us.

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Successor



Predecessor



Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021



Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Operating revenues






Contract drilling services


$ 192,451



$ 194,681

Reimbursables and other


15,727



8,526



208,178



203,207

Operating costs and expenses






Contract drilling services


182,589



125,008

Reimbursables


14,255



6,801

Depreciation and amortization


24,704



90,477

General and administrative


14,537



14,692

Merger and integration costs


11,006



Gain on sale of operating assets, net


(189,080)



Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net


12,909



Loss on impairment




2,795,891



70,920



3,032,869

Operating income (loss)


137,258



(2,829,662)

Other income (expense)






Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


(8,107)



(67)

Gain on bargain purchase


(2,174)



Interest income and other, net


3,455



466

Reorganization items, net




(14,916)

Income (loss) before income taxes


130,432



(2,844,179)

Income tax (provision) benefit


(6,996)



21,459

Net income (loss)


$ 123,436



$ (2,822,720)

Per share data






Basic:






Net income (loss)


$ 1.85



$ (11.24)

Diluted:






Net income (loss)


$ 1.70



$ (11.24)

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS- CONTINUED

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Successor



Predecessor



Period from



Period from





February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021





through



through


Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021



February 5, 2021


December 31, 2020

Operating revenues








Contract drilling services


$ 708,131



$ 74,051


$ 909,236

Reimbursables and other


62,194



3,430


55,036



770,325



77,481


964,272

Operating costs and expenses








Contract drilling services


639,442



46,965


567,487

Reimbursables


55,832



2,737


48,188

Depreciation and amortization


89,535



20,622


374,129

General and administrative


62,476



5,727


121,196

Merger and integration costs


24,792




Gain on sale of operating assets, net


(185,934)




Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net


23,350




Pre-petition charges





14,409

Loss on impairment





3,915,408



709,493



76,051


5,040,817

Operating income (loss)


60,832



1,430


(4,076,545)

Other income (expense)








Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


(31,735)



(229)


(164,653)

Gain on bargain purchase


62,305




Gain on extinguishment of debt, net





17,254

Interest income and other, net


10,945



399


9,012

Reorganization items, net




252,051


(23,930)

Income (loss) before income taxes


102,347



253,651


(4,238,862)

Income tax benefit (provision)


(365)



(3,423)


260,403

Net income (loss)


$ 101,982



$ 250,228


$ (3,978,459)

Per share data








Basic:








Net income (loss)


$ 1.61



$ 1.00


$ (15.86)

Diluted:








Net income (loss)


$ 1.51



$ 0.98


$ (15.86)

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




Successor



Predecessor



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 194,138



$ 343,332

Accounts receivable, net


200,419



147,863

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


61,089



111,089

Total current assets


455,646



602,284

Intangible assets


61,849



Property and equipment, at cost


1,555,975



4,777,697

Accumulated depreciation


(77,275)



(1,200,628)

Property and equipment, net


1,478,700



3,577,069

Other assets


77,247



84,584

Total assets


$ 2,073,442



$ 4,263,937

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities






Accounts payable


$ 120,389



$ 95,159

Accrued payroll and related costs


48,346



36,553

Other current liabilities


79,659



86,639

Total current liabilities


248,394



218,351

Long-term debt


216,000



Other liabilities


108,421



117,331

Liabilities subject to compromise




4,239,643

Total liabilities


572,815



4,575,325

Commitments and contingencies






Total shareholders' equity


1,500,627



(311,388)

Total liabilities and equity


$ 2,073,442



$ 4,263,937

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor


Period from



Period from




February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021


Twelve Months


through



through


Ended


December 31, 2021



February 5, 2021


December 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 101,982



$ 250,228


$ (3,978,459)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

89,535



20,622


374,129

Loss on impairment




3,915,408

Amortization of intangible asset

51,540




Gain on extinguishment of debt, net




(17,254)

Gain on sale of operating assets, net

(185,934)




Gain on bargain purchase

(62,305)




Reorganization items, net



(280,790)


(17,366)

Deferred income taxes

(34,264)



2,501


(26,325)

Amortization of share-based compensation

16,510



710


9,169

Other costs, net

1,146



(10,754)


(61,550)

Changes in components of working capital







Change in taxes receivable

27,847



(1,789)


29,880

Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities

45,559



(26,176)


45,565

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

51,616



(45,448)


273,197

Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(154,411)



(14,629)


(148,886)

Cash acquired in stock-based business combination

54,970




Proceeds from disposal of assets, net

307,324



194


27,366

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

207,883



(14,435)


(121,520)

Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of second lien notes



200,000


Borrowings on credit facilities

40,000



177,500


210,000

Repayments of credit facilities

(217,500)



(545,000)


Repayments of debt




(101,132)

Debt issuance costs



(23,664)


Warrants exercised

730




Cash paid to settle equity compensation awards




(1,010)

Taxes withheld on employee stock transactions



(1)


(418)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(176,770)



(191,165)


107,440

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

82,729



(251,048)


259,117

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

113,993



365,041


105,924

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 196,722



$ 113,993


$ 365,041

NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Average Rig Utilization









Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Floaters

68%


73%



86%

Jackups

71%


75%



61%

Total

70%


74%



70%
















Operating Days









Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Floaters

751


806



552

Jackups

622


828



676

Total

1,373


1,634



1,228
















Average Dayrates









Successor



Predecessor


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Floaters

$ 195,812


$ 214,304



$ 224,831

Jackups

96,087


87,972



104,450

Total

$ 150,620


$ 150,287



$ 158,585








NOBLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


The following tables presents the computation of basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share:




Successor



Predecessor





Period from



Period from







Three Months


February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021


Three Months


Twelve Months



Ended


through



through


Ended


Ended



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2021



February 5, 2021


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2020

Numerator:












Basic







...

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Going into the period, Fastly management guided for revenue to grow just 8% to 12% year over year -- down from 23% growth in Q3. Fortunately, fourth-quarter growth was better than expected, with Fastly's top line rising 13% year over year to $97.7 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $92.5 million.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance strength

    Catastrophe losses came in at just $189 million in the quarter to Dec. 31 and mainly stemmed from tornadoes in southern U.S. states and wildfires. Gross premiums written for the general insurance business rose 12% to more than $8 billion. The general insurance accident year combined ratio was 89.8, an improvement of 3.1 points from a year earlier.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 4%

    One day after the stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) went to the moon on news that it has reopened ticket sales at a much higher price, shares of the space tourism company are losing a bit of altitude on Wednesday, down 4.3% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. As my fellow Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel reported yesterday, Virgin Galactic announced on Tuesday that it will reopen ticket sales to the general public today, at $450,000 per ticket. And, in a bit of new news, it will require would-be space tourists to put down a $150,000 deposit per ticket up front. Virgin Galactic also confirmed that it is aiming to start commercial service later this year, although it did not give a specific date.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededJho Low’s Wild N

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergStocks Rise as Fed Minutes Bring No Real Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine Up

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.