Noble Helium's Recent Gains Improve Losses On Insider Purchases Worth AU$1.07m

Insiders who bought AU$1.07m worth of Noble Helium Limited (ASX:NHE) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 22% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$413k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Noble Helium

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Noble Helium

The Executive Chairman Shaun Scott made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.1m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Shaun Scott was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.01m shares worth AU$1.1m. But they sold 989.03k shares for AU$100k. In total, Noble Helium insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Noble Helium Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Noble Helium recently. We note Executive Chairman Shaun Scott cashed in AU$100k worth of shares. Meanwhile Co-Founder & CEO and Executive Director Justyn Wood bought AU$20k worth. The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of Noble Helium shares, worth about AU$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Noble Helium Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Noble Helium stock, than buying, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Noble Helium (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant).

But note: Noble Helium may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.