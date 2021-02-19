Noble Wealth Partners Joins Sanctuary Wealth

Father-son team from Morgan Stanley is Sanctuary's second Ohio join this year

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces the addition of Noble Wealth Partners, the father and son team of Philip Noble and Michael Noble, CFP®. Together they bring more than 40 years of experience and $235 million in assets under management to the Sanctuary Wealth network. Based in Toledo, Ohio, they represent the 43rd team to choose Sanctuary Wealth's partnered independence business model.

"We expect to continue and improve upon the outstanding growth we enjoyed in 2020 this year and are especially pleased to welcome a second team in Ohio with the addition of Noble Wealth Partners to the Sanctuary Wealth network," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Phil and Mike Noble chose our model of partnered independence because they knew it would allow them access to more resources and the ability to better serve their clients. As more advisors discover the benefits of being a business owner with the back office and technology support of a larger network, we believe the momentum will continue to build well into the future."

"We're committed to delivering excellence in the service and advice that we provide to clients and in order to best do that, we need to be in control of our own business and have access to all the latest tools and technology. By partnering with Sanctuary Wealth and choosing Charles Schwab as our custodian, we have the freedom to tap into the industry's best resources to find the right solution for each client," said Philip Noble, Founding Partner of Noble Wealth Partners. "And now that we are business owners ourselves, we will be better positioned to empathize with our entrepreneurial clients whose financial success may be tied to the value of their companies."

Philip Noble founded Noble Wealth Management, which provided advice to individuals, corporations, and non-profits in 1990 before joining Morgan Stanley. He spent nine years with the Wall Street firm and was Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management Director and Financial Advisor before leaving to launch Noble Wealth Partners.

"There are a lot of options today for advisors like us who want to control their own destiny, but don't want to be alone," explained Mike Noble, CFP®, Founding Partner of Noble Wealth Partners. "Partnering with Sanctuary Wealth gives us access to state-of-the-art software and other tools available to help us run our business better. We can now offer our clients a virtually unlimited array of investment products and solutions while retaining our independence and maintaining our commitment to the fiduciary standard."

Mike Noble developed an interest in finance at an early age by watching his father at work. He followed that passion by earning a B.S. in Finance from the University of South Carolina. He started his financial services career with Prudential Financial, where he worked with financial advisors on retirement income planning for their clients. Mike, who is a Certified Financial Planner™, teamed up with his father in 2012 to form the Noble Group at Morgan Stanley.

In addition to Philip and Mike Noble, the Noble Wealth Partners team also includes Relationship Manager Elizabeth Noble and Registered Client Service Associate Jaclyn Cardenas.

"Phil and Mike are a great team. They not only have the financial acumen to deliver the solutions their clients need, but also understand how family dynamics impact managing wealth," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "We're confident they'll bring a lot to the Sanctuary Wealth network with access to the technology and investment solutions available on our open architecture platform. They also gain the ability to call on our support staff for non-client facing functions and spend more time serving their clients."

