NobleOak Life (ASX:NOL) investors are sitting on a loss of 18% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 18%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 4.1%. Because NobleOak Life hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, NobleOak Life had to report a 18% decline in EPS over the last year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 18% decrease in the share price. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.1% in the last year, NobleOak Life shareholders might be miffed that they lost 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 3.7% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NobleOak Life better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - NobleOak Life has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

