Noblis Awarded Prime Position on Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Contract

·1 min read

The company will provide critical test and evaluation services for Department of Defense Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that it was selected as a prime contractor on the five-year Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Test and Evaluation (T&E) Blanket Purchase agreement. Under the agreement, the Noblis team will serve as a shared service providing critical T&E services to the JAIC's customers to ensure their software complies with DOD's AI Ethical Principles and allow them to save and repurpose T&E funds for other pressing AI needs.

(PRNewsfoto/Noblis, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Noblis, Inc.)

"As an independent, nonprofit organization, Noblis is founded on delivering objective research, development, testing and evaluation services with the highest caliber of scientific and technical excellence," said Glenn Hickok, vice president Noblis' Defense mission area. "We're looking forward to combining this pedigree with our collective team's extensive AI and T&E experience to ensure that AI will be a force multiplier for the DoD for many years to come."

The Noblis team, which includes CalypsoAI and i3, has more than 30 years of combined experience within the DoD, the Intelligence community, Homeland Security and federal law enforcement agencies. Together, the team brings deep expertise in AI software design, development and continuous integration/continuous delivery and implementation and comprehensive testing and evaluation.

ABOUT NOBLIS
Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noblis-awarded-prime-position-on-joint-artificial-intelligence-center-contract-301481286.html

SOURCE Noblis, Inc.

