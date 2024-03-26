'Nobody Is Trying To Fix The Problems We Have In This Country' - Redditor Points Out The Only Solution Is To Make More Money

Most people have some type of financial problems in their life. This holds among the rich, the poor, the middle class and pretty much everyone else.

Adding to this challenge, most people run into the same advice time after time: Make more money and all your problems will go away.

While it may be true that a higher income can solve some problems, it doesn't get to the root of the issues. And for that reason, they can continue to bubble under the surface, waiting to come out again in the future.

Don't Miss:

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you.

Here's an interesting take from Reddit user @SAVoltolin:

"Nobody is trying to fix the problems we have in this country. Everyone is trying to make enough money so the problems don't apply to them anymore."

For every sensible social media comment like this, there are thousands of others pointing out that the only true solution is to make more money so financial challenges no longer apply.

Want an example?

Look no further than Grant Cardone, the self-proclaimed motivational speaker who said, "If I made $400 grand a year I would be embarrassed with myself as a husband, a father, basically as a human being. $400 grand. How do you make sense of $35,000 a month? You guys haven’t done the math. You have not done the math because you cannot live on $400 grand a year."

This is a prime example of an ultra-wealthy person looking down on the "average" person, making them believe that money is easy to come by — and that you're nothing without it.

Assume for a minute that Cardone is correct. Assume that $35,000 per month is an embarrassingly low income. Assume that $70,000 is more than enough.

The problem with this line of thinking can be traced back to one thing: lifestyle creep. If all you do is earn more money to mask your financial problems, they won't go away. You'll simply spend more, meaning you have to earn more. It's a never-ending cycle, making this advice from a "motivational" speaker difficult to understand.

Story continues

There's nothing wrong with wanting to earn more money. Just know that it won't necessarily rid you of financial challenges. A better approach is to understand your income and expenses, inside and out, to ensure that you make the most of every dollar that you bring into your household.

Consulting a financial adviser can help you better understand how much money you need to live a comfortable life. A professional can talk to you about your income, expenses and changes you can make for the better.

Don't Miss:

For many first-time buyers, a house is about 3 to 5 times your household annual income – Are you making enough?

Breaking records, mortgage loans generated $12.25 trillion of household debt nationwide – What are the other major categories of debt?

*This information is not financial advice, and personalized guidance from a financial adviser is recommended for making well-informed decisions.

Chris Bibey has written about personal finance and investment for the past 15 years in various publications and for various financial companies. He is not a licensed financial adviser, and the content herein is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute or intend to constitute, investment advice or any investment service. While Bibey believes the information contained herein is reliable and derived from reliable sources, there is no representation, warranty or undertaking, stated or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article 'Nobody Is Trying To Fix The Problems We Have In This Country' - Redditor Points Out The Only Solution Is To Make More Money originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.