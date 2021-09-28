U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.94
    -64.17 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,511.52
    -357.85 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,666.12
    -303.84 (-2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.98
    -21.02 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.62
    +0.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.40
    -16.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.34 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5530
    +0.0690 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0167 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4540
    +0.4760 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,636.56
    -1,921.27 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.84
    -22.31 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.00
    -18.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Nobul Corporation Successfully Raises US$40 Million of Capital to Support Continued Growth

Nobul Corporation
·3 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobul Corporation ("Nobul") is announcing that it has successfully closed an additional US$40 million of outside capital to support continued growth in both Canada and the United States. The most recently closed round was led by highly respected hedge fund manager K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc., with participation from significant US VCs. Nobul would also like to thank the team from Canaccord Genuity, who also led the most recent round.

After the Founder and CEO, Regan McGee, personally invested several million dollars and financed the company in its early years, Nobul has successfully raised significant additional capital. The company remains debt-free and has positioned itself well for continued growth and success.

The company has already seen substantial year over year growth, with more than US$3.5 Billion of sales and millions of dollars in savings to its customers. Given its growth and success to date, Nobul has attracted the attention of several Nasdaq listed SPACs.

"We are seeing a huge increase in the use of our platform as we are witnessing industry-wide acceptance of new technologies. Prospective homebuyers are also looking for a competitive advantage in finding their dream homes - finding the right agent is an essential part of that," said McGee.

The monies raised will continue to be used to further grow the business and expand into new territories in the United States and Canada. As part of its expansion, Nobul plans to also provide its customers with mortgages and insurance on its marketplace, thereby also creating additional revenue streams for the company.

"We will continue to focus on profitability and growth - that's the plan. A key element for any business venture is the ability to fill a gap and we do this every day for our consumers. As a consumer centric marketplace, we bring transparency, choice, accountability, and simplicity to the entire real estate process. We truly help people with the biggest transactions of their lives. When you wake up every morning with the mission of helping people, and you're revolutionizing an industry worth trillions, the future is bright."

About Nobul Corporation

Nobul is the world's first and only open, dynamic digital marketplace where Real Estate Agents compete for buyers and sellers of Real Estate. Nobul is a disruptive Property Technology company that is revolutionizing the real estate industry by offering a digital solution that addresses common challenges faced by consumers looking to buy or sell a property. A wide range of customers use Nobul, from first-time homebuyers to those wanting to relocate, by taking advantage of the newfound flexibility of working remotely. Nobul continues to successfully operate in more and more markets across Canada and the U.S., with transactions closing on the marketplace in over 100 markets.

Related Links
www.nobul.com

About K2 & Associates Investment Management

K2 is a hedge fund manager with a 20-year track record of successfully managing money and creating value for its shareholders and stakeholders at large. The dedicated team of investment professionals and risk managers have a broad skill set and maintain strong relationships with domain experts across many industries.

For more information about K2, please visit www.K2.ca.

For further information please contact:

Lisa Coulman, CFO
Nobul Corporation
+1 416-304-9044
lcoulman@nobul.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Agnico Eagle to Buy Canadian Gold Rival in $11 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. agreed to acquire Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in an all-stock deal to create a bullion giant in mine-friendly countries, heralding a potential wave of industry consolidation. The shares of both Canadian miners fell.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    Investors looking to their investments for current and future income should think critically about the nature of a company's business.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With No Buy Ratings on Wall Street

    Chances are Wall Street has a favorable view of the publicly traded company you're looking to add to your portfolio. According to data from CNBC, over 90% of all S&P 500 stock ratings from Wall Street analysts were the equivalent of "buy" or "hold" between 1997 and 2017. Wall Street analysts might simply be playing the favorable odds that higher-quality businesses will increase in value over time.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Amazon Stock: Headed to $4,100?

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell a few percentage points on Monday morning, following an analyst's move to cut his price target for the stock. Interestingly, however, the analyst's lowered price target for shares still represents significant upside from where the stock is trading today, illustrating how bullish some analysts are on the company. Indeed, even after this analyst lowered his price target, he is still maintaining an overweight rating on shares (the equivalent of a buy rating).