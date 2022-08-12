Nocopi Q2 Revenue Improves Modestly to $514,300 on Stronger License and Royalty Income
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q2 ’22). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.
Q2’22 Results
Q2’22 revenue increased to $514,300 as compared to Q2’21 revenue of $513,900, principally reflecting an increase in license and royalty revenue offset by a decrease in specialty ink purchases by Asia-based printers. Demand for Nocopi’s specialty ink offerings continues to be impacted by global supply chain challenges, including significant increases in international shipping costs, congestion at Chinese ports, as well as pandemic-related lockdowns in Asia that have substantially curtailed printing activities for products using the Company’s inks in the past year.
Q2’22 revenue from licenses and royalties grew 17% to $169,800 compared to $144,900 in Q2’21 and rose 24% sequentially over Q1’22, reflecting the measured restart of consumer spending in North America which has had seen both acceleration and modest pauses in the last two years as a result of COVID-19 and major geo-political factors.
Q2’22 revenue from ink sales declined 7% to $344,500 compared to the year-ago period but grew 70% sequentially as supply chains have slowly begun to normalize. Specialty ink sales are a precursor to future license and royalty revenue from customers who incorporate Nocopi ink technologies in their retail-oriented products such as children’s activity books.
Gross profit increased to $313,100 in Q2’22 from $280,100 in Q2’21, reflecting an increase in license and royalty income. Q2’22 gross margin increased to 61% from 55% in Q2’21, principally due to a greater contribution from higher margin license and royalty revenue in the period.
Q2’22 operating expenses increased to $615,900 from $237,700 in Q2’21, principally reflecting approximately $370,000 in legal and shareholder meeting expenses in the current period. Legal expenses incurred over the nine months ended June 30, 2022 are not expected to recur to that extent and should retrace back to the annual pace incurred in years prior to 2021. In addition, expenses to prepare for and host annual stockholder meetings going forward should be meaningfully lower than that incurred in advance of the stockholder meeting in 2022.
Reflecting these factors, Nocopi reported a net loss of $297,000, or $0.00 per share, in Q2’22, compared to net income $42,500, or $0.00 per share, in Q2’21.
Nocopi reported net cash used in operations of $253,300 for the six month period ending June 30, 2022, compared to net cash provided by operations of $574,400 for the six month period ending June 30, 2021, reflecting an increase in legal and shareholder meeting expenses in the first six months of 2022. Cash collections from routine operations remained strong during Q2’22 though working capital declined by approximately $250,000 compared to Q2’21 primarily due to legal and shareholder meeting expenses.
Cash at quarter end decreased to $1.6M in Q2’22, compared to $1.9M in Q2’21 and $1.8M at year-end 2021.
Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, M.D., commented, “We are pleased with the improving pace of customer purchases, activity and inquires that we are starting to see from Asia-based printers who have been wrestling with global supply chain costs and challenges. We expect a gradual normalization of business conditions for our customers in the second half of 2022 and believe Nocopi is well positioned to benefit from expected ramping demand. We believe our core business is regaining momentum and should also benefit as our licensee customer plans for geographic expansion come to fruition in the coming quarters.”
“We are also excited by the opportunities that Nocopi can pursue upon the closing of the private placement funding we announced last week. We expect our enhanced capital base, which will total over $5M in net cash, will support a range of business development and other initiatives to drive our next leg of growth. The funding also demonstrates important support from strategic investors who are committed to supporting our long-term success.”
“The path of growth in the next few months may be uneven as consumer discretionary spending is tempered by inflation, though we eagerly await the start of the holiday season this fall which typically delivers stronger consumer sales than the first half of the calendar year.”
“Nocopi has persevered through the unique challenges of the last two years, and we are now well positioned to build our business both organically and via complementary tuck-in acquisitions. We will continue to leverage our unique ink technologies and industry expertise to expand our product portfolio, to build additional marquee customer relationships around the globe and to enter complementary new markets. Our strategic plan remains focused on growth, financial discipline, cash generation, and the prudent allocation of our capital to achieve the greatest long-term value for our stockholders.”
About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Three Months ended
Six Months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Licenses, royalties and fees
$
169,800
$
144,900
$
307,100
$
330,400
Product and other sales
344,500
369,000
546,600
794,900
Total revenues
514,300
513,900
853,700
1,125,300
Cost of revenues
Licenses, royalties and fees
46,400
49,500
85,900
96,600
Product and other sales
154,800
184,300
281,500
357,500
Total cost of revenues
201,200
233,800
367,400
454,100
Gross profit
313,100
280,100
486,300
671,200
Operating expenses
Research and development
32,500
45,800
72,000
90,300
Sales and marketing
76,700
74,200
141,500
157,400
General and administrative
506,700
117,700
784,400
263,200
Total operating expenses
615,900
237,700
997,900
510,900
Net income (loss) from operations
(302,800
)
42,400
(511,600
)
160,300
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
6,100
5,300
11,900
10,100
Interest expense and bank charges
(300
)
(600
)
(700
)
(1,200
)
Total other income (expenses)
5,800
4,700
11,200
8,900
Net income (loss) before income taxes
(297,000
)
47,100
(500,400
)
169,200
Income taxes
–
4,600
–
11,900
Net income (loss)
$
(297,000
)
$
42,500
$
(500,400
)
$
157,300
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
$
(.00
)
$
.00
$
(.01
)
$
.00
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
67,495,055
67,400,812
67,495,055
67,377,251
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
June 30
December 31
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
1,593,400
$
1,846,700
Accounts receivable less $12,000 allowance for doubtful accounts
1,079,000
970,800
Inventory
454,600
422,700
Prepaid and other
59,500
160,000
Total current assets
3,186,500
3,400,200
Fixed assets
Leasehold improvements
58,400
58,400
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
164,100
164,100
Fixed assets, gross
222,500
222,500
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
151,200
134,200
Total fixed assets
71,300
88,300
Other assets
Long-term receivable
–
185,000
Operating lease right of use – building
92,400
115,800
Other assets
92,400
300,800
Total assets
$
3,350,200
$
3,789,300
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
54,400
$
3,700
Accrued expenses
198,500
151,500
Operating lease liability – current
49,000
47,500
Total current liabilities
301,900
202,700
Other liabilities
Accrued expenses – non-current
–
13,000
Operating lease liability – non-current
43,400
68,300
Total other liabilities
43,400
81,300
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value
675,000
675,000
Paid-in capital
12,577,100
12,577,100
Accumulated deficit
(10,247,200
)
(9,746,800
)
Total stockholders' equity
3,004,900
3,505,300
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,350,200
$
3,789,300