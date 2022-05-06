U.S. markets closed

Nocopi Reports Q1 Cash Position increased to $2M Despite Continued Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns in Asia and Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
·8 min read
  • NNUP
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1 ’22). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.

Q1’22 Results
Q1’22 revenue declined to $339,400 as compared to Q1’21 revenue of $611,400, principally reflecting a decrease in specialty ink purchases by Asia-based printers, a trend that also impacted the second half of 2021. Demand for Nocopi’s specialty ink offerings has been sharply impacted by ongoing global supply chain challenges, including significant increases in international shipping costs, as well as pandemic-related lockdowns in Asia that have substantially curtailed printing activities for products using the Company’s inks.

Q1’22 revenue was also impacted by a decrease in revenue from licenses and royalties to $137,300, compared to $185,500 in Q1’21, reflecting both a decrease in the production and shipment of consumer products utilizing Nocopi’s proprietary inks, as well as a corresponding decrease in product sell-through driven by the continued impact of COVID-19 and major geo-political factors in tempering consumer purchasing activity.

Gross profit declined to $173,200 in Q1’22 from $391,100 in Q1’21, reflecting lower ink sales and license and royalty income. Q1’22 gross margin declined to 51% from 64% in Q1’21, principally due to a smaller contribution from higher margin license and royalty revenue in the period and as well as certain shipping and other cost increases on product revenue in Q1 ‘22.

Q1’22 operating expenses increased to $382,000 from $273,200 in Q1’21, reflecting an approximate $120,000 increase in legal expenses, partially offset by ongoing expense management and lower commission expense.

Reflecting these factors, Nocopi reported a net loss of $203,400, or $0.00 per share, in Q1’22, compared to net income $114,800, or $0.00 per share, in Q1’21.

Net cash from operations decreased to $170,200 in Q1’22, compared to $365,400 in Q1’21 reflecting the revenue decrease and increase in legal expense. Cash collections remained strong during Q1’22 as evidenced by an approximately $80,000 increase in working capital and an increase of approximately $280,000 in cash on the balance sheet compared to the same period in 2021.

Cash at quarter end increased to $2.0M in Q1’22, compared to $1.7M in Q1’21 and $1.8m at year-end 2021.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, M.D., commented, “Despite ongoing progress in building on our major customer relationships, Nocopi’s business continued to be negatively impacted in Q1’22 by global supply chain costs and challenges and our customers’ COVID-19-related production delays. Fortunately, we do expect a normalization of business conditions later in 2022 and thereafter and believe our customers are well positioned to capitalize on this rebound, both through new product introductions as well as geographic expansion. These customer growth initiatives had largely been put on hold in 2020 as the global pandemic came into view.

“Fortunately, Nocopi has built a strong financial base, with $2 million in cash and no long-term debt, to support us through unprecedented global business challenges. While near-term visibility for customer demand remains challenging, we remain highly enthusiastic regarding our company’s longer-term prospects, as the world returns to more normalized post-pandemic consumer and business patterns. We believe this process is already underway. However, as we await industry conditions to normalize, our management team stays focused on the factors we can control, including ongoing cost management and business development efforts aiming to drive the next leg of growth for our unique ink technologies.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Twitter – Investors: @NNUP_IR

Investor & Media Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800 or nnup@catalyst-ir.com


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)

Three Months ended

March 31

2022

2021

Revenues

Licenses, royalties and fees

$

137,300

$

185,500

Product and other sales

202,100

425,900

339,400

611,400

Cost of revenues

Licenses, royalties and fees

39,500

47,100

Product and other sales

126,700

173,200

166,200

220,300

Gross profit

173,200

391,100

Operating expenses

Research and development

39,500

44,500

Sales and marketing

64,800

83,200

General and administrative

277,700

145,500

382,000

273,200

Net income (loss) from operations

(208,800

)

117,900

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

5,800

4,800

Interest expense and bank charges

(400

)

(600

)

5,400

4,200

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(203,400

)

122,100

Income taxes

7,300

Net income (loss)

$

(203,400

)

$

114,800

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share

$

(.00

)

$

.00

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

67,495,055

67,353,690

Diluted

67,495,055

67,477,603


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

March 31

December 31

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

2,016,900

$

1,846,700

Accounts receivable less $12,000 allowance for doubtful accounts

799,100

970,800

Inventory

511,100

422,700

Prepaid and other

80,900

160,000

Total current assets

3,408,000

3,400,200

Fixed assets

Leasehold improvements

58,400

58,400

Furniture, fixtures and equipment

164,100

164,100

222,500

222,500

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

142,700

134,200

79,800

88,300

Other assets

Long-term receivables

92,300

185,000

Operating lease right of use – building

104,200

115,800

196,500

300,800

Total assets

$

3,684,300

$

3,789,300

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

99,300

$

3,700

Accrued expenses

172,400

151,500

Operating lease liability – current

48,300

47,500

Total current liabilities

320,000

202,700

Other liabilities

Accrued expenses, non-current

6,500

13,000

Operating lease liability – non-current

55,900

68,300

62,400

81,300

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value

Authorized – 75,000,000 shares

Issued and outstanding – 67,495,055 shares

675,000

675,000

Paid-in capital

12,577,100

12,577,100

Accumulated deficit

(9,950,200

)

(9,746,800

)

Total stockholders' equity

3,301,900

3,505,300

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,684,300

$

3,789,300


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

Three Months ended

March 31

2022

2021

Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

$

(203,400

)

$

114,800

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

8,500

6,100

Other assets

104,300

105,100

Other liabilities

(18,100

)

(17,500

)

(108,700

)

208,500

(Increase) decrease in assets

Accounts receivable

171,700

113,200

Inventory

(88,400

)

(59,900

)

Prepaid and other

79,100

34,200

Increase in liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

116,500

62,100

Income taxes

7,300

278,900

156,900

Net cash provided by operating activities

170,200

365,400

Increase in cash

170,200

365,400

Cash at beginning of year

1,846,700

1,362,800

Cash at end of period

$

2,016,900

$

1,728,200


