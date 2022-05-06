Nocopi Reports Q1 Cash Position increased to $2M Despite Continued Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns in Asia and Global Supply Chain Disruptions
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1 ’22). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.
Q1’22 Results
Q1’22 revenue declined to $339,400 as compared to Q1’21 revenue of $611,400, principally reflecting a decrease in specialty ink purchases by Asia-based printers, a trend that also impacted the second half of 2021. Demand for Nocopi’s specialty ink offerings has been sharply impacted by ongoing global supply chain challenges, including significant increases in international shipping costs, as well as pandemic-related lockdowns in Asia that have substantially curtailed printing activities for products using the Company’s inks.
Q1’22 revenue was also impacted by a decrease in revenue from licenses and royalties to $137,300, compared to $185,500 in Q1’21, reflecting both a decrease in the production and shipment of consumer products utilizing Nocopi’s proprietary inks, as well as a corresponding decrease in product sell-through driven by the continued impact of COVID-19 and major geo-political factors in tempering consumer purchasing activity.
Gross profit declined to $173,200 in Q1’22 from $391,100 in Q1’21, reflecting lower ink sales and license and royalty income. Q1’22 gross margin declined to 51% from 64% in Q1’21, principally due to a smaller contribution from higher margin license and royalty revenue in the period and as well as certain shipping and other cost increases on product revenue in Q1 ‘22.
Q1’22 operating expenses increased to $382,000 from $273,200 in Q1’21, reflecting an approximate $120,000 increase in legal expenses, partially offset by ongoing expense management and lower commission expense.
Reflecting these factors, Nocopi reported a net loss of $203,400, or $0.00 per share, in Q1’22, compared to net income $114,800, or $0.00 per share, in Q1’21.
Net cash from operations decreased to $170,200 in Q1’22, compared to $365,400 in Q1’21 reflecting the revenue decrease and increase in legal expense. Cash collections remained strong during Q1’22 as evidenced by an approximately $80,000 increase in working capital and an increase of approximately $280,000 in cash on the balance sheet compared to the same period in 2021.
Cash at quarter end increased to $2.0M in Q1’22, compared to $1.7M in Q1’21 and $1.8m at year-end 2021.
Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, M.D., commented, “Despite ongoing progress in building on our major customer relationships, Nocopi’s business continued to be negatively impacted in Q1’22 by global supply chain costs and challenges and our customers’ COVID-19-related production delays. Fortunately, we do expect a normalization of business conditions later in 2022 and thereafter and believe our customers are well positioned to capitalize on this rebound, both through new product introductions as well as geographic expansion. These customer growth initiatives had largely been put on hold in 2020 as the global pandemic came into view.
“Fortunately, Nocopi has built a strong financial base, with $2 million in cash and no long-term debt, to support us through unprecedented global business challenges. While near-term visibility for customer demand remains challenging, we remain highly enthusiastic regarding our company’s longer-term prospects, as the world returns to more normalized post-pandemic consumer and business patterns. We believe this process is already underway. However, as we await industry conditions to normalize, our management team stays focused on the factors we can control, including ongoing cost management and business development efforts aiming to drive the next leg of growth for our unique ink technologies.”
About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
Three Months ended
March 31
2022
2021
Revenues
Licenses, royalties and fees
$
137,300
$
185,500
Product and other sales
202,100
425,900
339,400
611,400
Cost of revenues
Licenses, royalties and fees
39,500
47,100
Product and other sales
126,700
173,200
166,200
220,300
Gross profit
173,200
391,100
Operating expenses
Research and development
39,500
44,500
Sales and marketing
64,800
83,200
General and administrative
277,700
145,500
382,000
273,200
Net income (loss) from operations
(208,800
)
117,900
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
5,800
4,800
Interest expense and bank charges
(400
)
(600
)
5,400
4,200
Net income (loss) before income taxes
(203,400
)
122,100
Income taxes
–
7,300
Net income (loss)
$
(203,400
)
$
114,800
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
$
(.00
)
$
.00
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
67,495,055
67,353,690
Diluted
67,495,055
67,477,603
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
March 31
December 31
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
2,016,900
$
1,846,700
Accounts receivable less $12,000 allowance for doubtful accounts
799,100
970,800
Inventory
511,100
422,700
Prepaid and other
80,900
160,000
Total current assets
3,408,000
3,400,200
Fixed assets
Leasehold improvements
58,400
58,400
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
164,100
164,100
222,500
222,500
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
142,700
134,200
79,800
88,300
Other assets
Long-term receivables
92,300
185,000
Operating lease right of use – building
104,200
115,800
196,500
300,800
Total assets
$
3,684,300
$
3,789,300
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
99,300
$
3,700
Accrued expenses
172,400
151,500
Operating lease liability – current
48,300
47,500
Total current liabilities
320,000
202,700
Other liabilities
Accrued expenses, non-current
6,500
13,000
Operating lease liability – non-current
55,900
68,300
62,400
81,300
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding – 67,495,055 shares
675,000
675,000
Paid-in capital
12,577,100
12,577,100
Accumulated deficit
(9,950,200
)
(9,746,800
)
Total stockholders' equity
3,301,900
3,505,300
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,684,300
$
3,789,300
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Three Months ended
March 31
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
(203,400
)
$
114,800
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
8,500
6,100
Other assets
104,300
105,100
Other liabilities
(18,100
)
(17,500
)
(108,700
)
208,500
(Increase) decrease in assets
Accounts receivable
171,700
113,200
Inventory
(88,400
)
(59,900
)
Prepaid and other
79,100
34,200
Increase in liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
116,500
62,100
Income taxes
—
7,300
278,900
156,900
Net cash provided by operating activities
170,200
365,400
Increase in cash
170,200
365,400
Cash at beginning of year
1,846,700
1,362,800
Cash at end of period
$
2,016,900
$
1,728,200