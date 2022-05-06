Nocopi Reports Q1 Cash Position increased to $2M Despite Continued Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns in Asia and Global Supply Chain Disruptions

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1 ’22). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.



Q1’22 Results

Q1’22 revenue declined to $339,400 as compared to Q1’21 revenue of $611,400, principally reflecting a decrease in specialty ink purchases by Asia-based printers, a trend that also impacted the second half of 2021. Demand for Nocopi’s specialty ink offerings has been sharply impacted by ongoing global supply chain challenges, including significant increases in international shipping costs, as well as pandemic-related lockdowns in Asia that have substantially curtailed printing activities for products using the Company’s inks.

Q1’22 revenue was also impacted by a decrease in revenue from licenses and royalties to $137,300, compared to $185,500 in Q1’21, reflecting both a decrease in the production and shipment of consumer products utilizing Nocopi’s proprietary inks, as well as a corresponding decrease in product sell-through driven by the continued impact of COVID-19 and major geo-political factors in tempering consumer purchasing activity.

Gross profit declined to $173,200 in Q1’22 from $391,100 in Q1’21, reflecting lower ink sales and license and royalty income. Q1’22 gross margin declined to 51% from 64% in Q1’21, principally due to a smaller contribution from higher margin license and royalty revenue in the period and as well as certain shipping and other cost increases on product revenue in Q1 ‘22.

Q1’22 operating expenses increased to $382,000 from $273,200 in Q1’21, reflecting an approximate $120,000 increase in legal expenses, partially offset by ongoing expense management and lower commission expense.

Reflecting these factors, Nocopi reported a net loss of $203,400, or $0.00 per share, in Q1’22, compared to net income $114,800, or $0.00 per share, in Q1’21.

Net cash from operations decreased to $170,200 in Q1’22, compared to $365,400 in Q1’21 reflecting the revenue decrease and increase in legal expense. Cash collections remained strong during Q1’22 as evidenced by an approximately $80,000 increase in working capital and an increase of approximately $280,000 in cash on the balance sheet compared to the same period in 2021.

Cash at quarter end increased to $2.0M in Q1’22, compared to $1.7M in Q1’21 and $1.8m at year-end 2021.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, M.D., commented, “Despite ongoing progress in building on our major customer relationships, Nocopi’s business continued to be negatively impacted in Q1’22 by global supply chain costs and challenges and our customers’ COVID-19-related production delays. Fortunately, we do expect a normalization of business conditions later in 2022 and thereafter and believe our customers are well positioned to capitalize on this rebound, both through new product introductions as well as geographic expansion. These customer growth initiatives had largely been put on hold in 2020 as the global pandemic came into view.

“Fortunately, Nocopi has built a strong financial base, with $2 million in cash and no long-term debt, to support us through unprecedented global business challenges. While near-term visibility for customer demand remains challenging, we remain highly enthusiastic regarding our company’s longer-term prospects, as the world returns to more normalized post-pandemic consumer and business patterns. We believe this process is already underway. However, as we await industry conditions to normalize, our management team stays focused on the factors we can control, including ongoing cost management and business development efforts aiming to drive the next leg of growth for our unique ink technologies.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)

Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

Three Months ended March 31 2022 2021 Revenues Licenses, royalties and fees $ 137,300 $ 185,500 Product and other sales 202,100 425,900 339,400 611,400 Cost of revenues Licenses, royalties and fees 39,500 47,100 Product and other sales 126,700 173,200 166,200 220,300 Gross profit 173,200 391,100 Operating expenses Research and development 39,500 44,500 Sales and marketing 64,800 83,200 General and administrative 277,700 145,500 382,000 273,200 Net income (loss) from operations (208,800 ) 117,900 Other income (expenses) Interest income 5,800 4,800 Interest expense and bank charges (400 ) (600 ) 5,400 4,200 Net income (loss) before income taxes (203,400 ) 122,100 Income taxes – 7,300 Net income (loss) $ (203,400 ) $ 114,800 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (.00 ) $ .00 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 67,495,055 67,353,690 Diluted 67,495,055 67,477,603





Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

March 31 December 31 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 2,016,900 $ 1,846,700 Accounts receivable less $12,000 allowance for doubtful accounts 799,100 970,800 Inventory 511,100 422,700 Prepaid and other 80,900 160,000 Total current assets 3,408,000 3,400,200 Fixed assets Leasehold improvements 58,400 58,400 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 164,100 164,100 222,500 222,500 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 142,700 134,200 79,800 88,300 Other assets Long-term receivables 92,300 185,000 Operating lease right of use – building 104,200 115,800 196,500 300,800 Total assets $ 3,684,300 $ 3,789,300 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 99,300 $ 3,700 Accrued expenses 172,400 151,500 Operating lease liability – current 48,300 47,500 Total current liabilities 320,000 202,700 Other liabilities Accrued expenses, non-current 6,500 13,000 Operating lease liability – non-current 55,900 68,300 62,400 81,300 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value Authorized – 75,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 67,495,055 shares 675,000 675,000 Paid-in capital 12,577,100 12,577,100 Accumulated deficit (9,950,200 ) (9,746,800 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,301,900 3,505,300 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,684,300 $ 3,789,300





Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months ended March 31 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (203,400 ) $ 114,800 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 8,500 6,100 Other assets 104,300 105,100 Other liabilities (18,100 ) (17,500 ) (108,700 ) 208,500 (Increase) decrease in assets Accounts receivable 171,700 113,200 Inventory (88,400 ) (59,900 ) Prepaid and other 79,100 34,200 Increase in liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 116,500 62,100 Income taxes — 7,300 278,900 156,900 Net cash provided by operating activities 170,200 365,400 Increase in cash 170,200 365,400 Cash at beginning of year 1,846,700 1,362,800 Cash at end of period $ 2,016,900 $ 1,728,200



