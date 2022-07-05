U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,761.84
    -63.49 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,548.96
    -548.30 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,012.29
    -115.56 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,684.69
    -43.07 (-2.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.02
    -5.41 (-4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    -23.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0266
    -0.0158 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    -0.0650 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1963
    -0.0142 (-1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8290
    +0.1690 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,454.00
    -84.93 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.37
    -18.66 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.64
    -169.01 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Nocturne Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MBTC
  • MBTCU

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Nocturne Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTCU) (the "Company"), announced today that an aggregate of $1,150,000 (the "Extension Payment") has been deposited into the Company's trust account for its public shareholders, representing $0.10 per public share, which enables the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by three months from July 5, 2022 to October 5, 2022 (the "Extension").

About Nocturne Acquisition Corp.

The Company is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, the Company focuses its search for targets bringing to market disruptive technologies in the blockchain/crypto and artificial intelligence technology sectors. Equity value of potential targets is expected to be in the $300 million to $1 billion USD range.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

MBTC Company/Media Contact:

investors@nocturnecorp.com
media@nocturnecorp.com

MBTC Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson/Doug Hobbs
SPAC Alpha IR+
(949) 491-8235
MBTC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Nocturne Acquisition Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707490/Nocturne-Acquisition-Corp-Confirms-Funding-to-Extend-Period-to-Consummate-Initial-Business-Combination

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Micron While Everyone Else Is Selling

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) held its fiscal third-quarter earnings call last week, with earnings per share (EPS) coming in ahead of expectations. Micron has been outperforming from an operating standpoint this year, but its stock has nevertheless declined 42%. Unfortunately, the earnings call confirmed what investors had been fearing; demand has slowed considerably, especially in phones and PCs, which make up about half of Micron's revenue.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Latest Portfolio: Top 7 Stock Picks

    In this article, we take a look at billionaire Nelson Peltz’s top 7 stock picks as of the end of the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion on the latest developments surrounding Peltz’s hedge fund and go to Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Nelson Peltz is a renowned […]

  • Shareholders in ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) have lost 60%, as stock drops 18% this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT...

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Rally in the Second Half of 2022

    The stock markets just recorded their worst first half of the year since 1970. The biggest fallout of this bear market has been in growth stocks, with share prices of some falling by half or even more. Since growth stocks trade at high premiums, it's not surprising to see them fall fast when the markets turn choppy, especially on fears of an economic slowdown.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • Should You Buy 2 of the Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks in 2022?

    These two technology stocks are each trading down over 90%. Is it time to buy shares at a steep discount?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this article, we talk about the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ investment philosophy and views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Paul Tudor […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Analysts Admit 10 Stocks Are Worth Way Less Than They Thought

    Analysts' price targets couldn't keep up with soaring S&P 500 stocks a year ago. Now analysts can't cut their targets fast enough.

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • 'The elephant in the room for Tesla,' according to WedBush's Dan Ives

    Some storm clouds are appearing on the horizon for Tesla bulls after a respectable second quarter.

  • Why Shares of Caterpillar Slumped in June

    Shares of construction, mining, and energy equipment company Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) fell 17.2% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Caterpillar is one of them. This reflects the slump in mining and energy spending in response to the fall in energy and mining commodity prices.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold W

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?