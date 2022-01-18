U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.67
    +0.85 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5570
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,216.82
    -741.80 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.64
    -10.09 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,581.51
    +247.99 (+0.88%)
     

NOD raises another round of financing from Proterra Asia, to ramp up growth in China and South-East Asia

·5 min read

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 2 months after One Capital invested in its Pre-A round, No Ordinary Drinks (NOD) a healthy beverage solutions company based in Shanghai, has raised a supplementary Pre-A round led by Proterra Investment Partners with co-investment from Linyi Hongying Technology Services Partnership. This new round was raised at an undisclosed nine-figure valuation.

This new round of financing was closed rapidly to address the burgeoning market demand for NOD beverages. New capital will be used to ramp up production, to fulfil channel expansion, as well as, accelerate go-to-market activities for its two new product lines.

Proterra Investment Partners, which spun out of Cargill, (a global leader in providing food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services), brings deep expertise in both upstream and downstream food and beverage related industries.

"We are proud and pleased to have Proterra invest and grow with us at NOD. They bring an immense network of resources to the table. The new funds will help us expand our channels that are ready and waiting to be deployed, to ramp up growth in the coming months, which will help provide the foundation for our next round of fund raising, slated to occur in the next three months. NOD is a brand born in China with global ambitions, driven by a team with a proven blend of in-depth China and international expertise in the beverage sector. Chinese brands can now compete on the global stage. Long gone is the negative stigma surrounding the label made in China like what happened with Japanese products in the early seventies. Chinese consumer brands now have the necessary quality and innovation to succeed globally. We are already seeing success stories in other sectors. Our goal at NOD is to make healthy drinks taste great again, rather than just another artificial tasting concoction. Consumers will never compromise on taste no matter how healthy the products. Therefore, it is imperative that our products continue to be at the forefront of ingredient technology. Additionally, from the beginning, we committed to be an ESG-compliant company, as this will further widen our market prospects," says Chris Tay, founder of NOD.

Currently, NOD collaborates with the three leading convenience store brands in China: Family Mart, Lawsons and 7-11. The new funding will enable us to increase our production capacity to gain a foothold into more major retailers and to invest more into social media, ecommerce, and trade marketing.

(PRNewsfoto/&#x006709;&#x00996e;NOD)
(PRNewsfoto/有饮NOD)

NOD has an ambitious overseas expansion plan, relying on a two-pronged approach starting with Singapore and Germany as the launching pads into South-East Asia and Europe respectively. Its plans are rooted in the extensive combination of resources and working relationships with retailers and partners in these two regions, that the founders have acquired in the past. According to Market Data Forecast (www.marketdataforecast.com), the European beverage market is worth USD 503.55 billion per annum and estimated to reach USD 633.54 billion in 2026 whilst Asia Pacific's is USD 351.08 billion. Both these markets are growing at a CAGR of 4 to 6 percent.

Lobin Tjia, NOD's head of marketing and co-founder believes that NOD will become as ubiquitous as Pepsi, Nestle or Coke. "NOD has aggressive plans to build our brand; one that is born in China but ready for the world stage. Our brand mission, products, communications, are developed in China, but are built on principles designed to have universal appeal with the right customization for local nuances. Our pioneering commitment to Stevia powering the naturally great taste of our sugar-free waters is one such case in point. To cut through the cluttered media environment, we will avoid the pitfalls of just relying on influencers as mobile billboards that have become near ubiquitous. We strive to create brand experiences that are current, memorable, and crucially echo back to our goal of making healthy beverages taste good and fun to drink. We are in the business of creating a brand recipe that is built to last, grounded on fundamentals versus fads," says Tjia.

Founder Chris Tay is a serial entrepreneur and is now preparing NOD's series A fundraise, which has already garnered serious interest from notable Asia Pacific institutional investors. This is not surprising as the healthy beverage market pie is big enough to accommodate a few strong players. Additionally, many countries in South-East Asia and Europe have adopted sugar taxes to improve nutrition levels and reduce obesity further fuelling NOD's flavoured water prospects in these regions.

Proterra Asia's managing partner Tai Lin said, "We are honored and privileged to become partners to the team at NOD. There is enormous untapped potential in China's beverage market. Chinese consumers are demanding better tasting, healthier, and more innovative beverages, and this demand will be met by domestic champions. We believe the NOD team has the ability to succeed in this category. Equally important to us is NOD's mission to grow sustainably and responsibly. We are excited to join Chris and team on this journey and will leverage our relationships in the sector to help the NOD team achieve their goals."

NOD's other notable investors include personal investments from Mr & Mrs Lee Hsien Yang, Mr Koh Boon Hwee and several angel investors from Singapore.

www.drinknod.com

Proterra Investment Partners Asia ("Proterra Asia") is a private equity fund manager focused on investing in the Asian Food Sector. The Proterra Asia team sits in offices in Singapore and Shanghai.

Proterra Asia is an affiliate of Proterra Investment Partners LP (www.proterrapartners.com), an alternative investment manager with USD 3.7 billion of assets under management, focused on investing in natural resource sectors of agriculture & food. Proterra Asia is supported by the broader Proterra Investment Partners platform with offices in Minneapolis, London, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai and Sydney.

Proterra Investment Partners LP spun out from Black River Asset Management, a wholly-owned, independently-managed subsidiary of Cargill, Inc., a global leader in providing food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nod-raises-another-round-of-financing-from-proterra-asia-to-ramp-up-growth-in-china-and-south-east-asia-301462125.html

SOURCE NOD

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • Sundial Growers Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    This year will be a big test for cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). With one recent acquisition closed and another that could be complete in the next few months, the business is undergoing some significant changes that will likely dictate the direction of its share price this year. In 2021, its stock was up over 400% at one point and ended up finishing the year with a 22% gain -- far better than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which fell 19%.

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Glaxo courts Qatar and Singapore to head off £50bn Unilever swoop

    GlaxoSmithKline is courting the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Singapore as cornerstone investors in a listing of its £50bn consumer business as it seeks to head off a risky takeover by Unilever.