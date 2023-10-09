Top Fed officials nod to higher bond yields as cause for caution on rates

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

DALLAS (Reuters) -Top ranking Federal Reserve officials indicated on Monday that rising yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds, which directly influence financing costs for households and businesses, could steer the Fed from further increases in its short-term policy rate and substitute the work done by financial markets for formal monetary policy moves by the central bank.

"We are in a sensitive period of risk management, where we have to balance the risk of not having tightened enough, against the risk of policy being too restrictive," Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said, nodding to the rise in U.S. Treasury yields and the need for the central bank to “proceed carefully” with any further increases in the benchmark federal funds rate.

“I will remain cognizant of the tightening in financial conditions through higher bond yields and will keep that in mind as I assess the future path of policy,” Jefferson said in remarks to the National Association for Business Economics.

In earlier remarks at the same event, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, whose former job as head of the markets team at the New York Fed gives her unique expertise in financial markets, said the higher returns being demanded by investors to hold long-term U.S. government debt could offset the need for further increases in the Fed’s policy interest rate.

"If long-term interest rates remain elevated because of higher term premiums, there may be less need to raise the fed funds rate," said Logan, who has been among the more hawkish officials in supporting the need for continued rate increases.

Though neither policymaker declared the fight against high inflation over – indeed each cited risks that could lead the Fed towards more restrictive policy – their remarks were the most definitive accounting yet of how a recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields is being viewed at the Fed.

Since the Fed last raised its policy interest rate a quarter of a percentage point in July, long-term bond yields have risen a full percentage point.

Analysts have attributed the rise to a number of factors, and both Jefferson and Logan noted the importance of understanding just what was going on in determining how the rise in yields related to appropriate monetary policy.

There was uncertainty, they said, involved in any such “decomposition” of what was causing yields to increase.

Jefferson noted, for example, that the rise could be driven by investors’ coming to grips with the fact that the Fed may need to keep its short-term policy rate high for a longer period than expected because of the economy’s strength.

But the moves have seemed larger than could be explained by perceptions of Fed policy alone, and Logan said that perhaps half of the recent rise in yields could be investors’ demanding more to lock up their money for longer periods of time – a rise in the so-called “term premium” which, if it proves persistent, could put an enduring drag on the economy.

The Fed next meets on Oct. 31–Nov. 1, and investors broadly expect the U.S. central bank to remain on hold from here, despite policymaker projections at their September meeting that a further rate increase would be needed by the end of the year.

The commentary coming from Fed officials in recent days, including remarks last week by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, "lowers the odds they will hike again," said Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)