U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,760.50
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,019.00
    +37.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,560.50
    +18.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.50
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.54
    +0.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9810
    +0.0014 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1181
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9370
    -0.1310 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,022.73
    -324.45 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.52
    -7.60 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,149.76
    -161.54 (-0.59%)
     

NodeReal Unveils Future Product Roadmap in Making Web3 Real

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NodeReal, the world's leading blockchain infrastructure and services provider, has held its very first birthday celebration event in Singapore with 400 leading Web3 project builders participating in the event. During the event, NodeReal announced the latest product roadmap update to summarise the recent progress and success of its products, partnerships, and community.

On the heels of NodeReal's 1st year anniversary, the Web3 infrastructure company continues to experience rapid growth in the mission to provide the fastest, most scalable, and reliable blockchain solutions to empower everyone's decentralised journey, and "Make Your Web3 Real".

NodeReal Year 1 (1.0)

The company started the journey with its leading blockchain API product MegaNode. With zero downtime and solid performance capability, MegaNode has supported many large-scale Web3 projects and served more than 10K registered users with over 1K weekly active users to date. It is one of the fastest-growing blockchain products in 2022.

Over the past 12 months, NodeReal has partnered with many top-tier projects, companies, and institutions in the Web3 world, ranging from DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Wallet, Data Analytics, and more. The most recent collaboration includes NetMarble, CertiK, Litentry, Gnosis Safe, Galxe, The Graph, ApeSwap, etc.

As the core contributor for the BNB chain, NodeReal further sets its high-performance benchmark on Ethereum, Polygon, Optimism, etc, to support more projects' infrastructure needs. The most recent partnership with Aptos is expected to start a new era in the Web3 world as "the fastest meets the fastest".

NodeReal x BNB Chain

We're happy to announce that NodeReal has been chosen as one of the August 2022 BNB Chain project stars. This award proves that NodeReal is the best of the best when it comes to fostering innovation within the BNB Chain ecosystem!

NodeReal provides 70% of public and private RPC Services for BNB Chain, the real hero behind the scenes. The support sets a strong foundation for the ecosystem, also establishing its thought leader position for the BNB Chain. Moving into Q4, NodeReal is even more determined to become a one-stop technology partner to BNB Chain.

NodeReal x Aptos

The fastest Network meets the fastest Node Infrastructure. NodeReal always seeks to collaborate with projects that have the same mission and vision in all of its business relationships. In the case of the partnership with Aptos, this couldn't be more true. NodeReal supercharges the Aptos infrastructure, including but not limited to the full node, Explorer, Enhanced API, and many more to come in Q4.

NodeReal Coming Year (2.0)

As NodeReal moves into Quarter 4 of this year through unprecedented times in the Web3 industry, to say the least, let's walk through what NodeReal has planned.

Hardcore One-stop Platform

NodeReal will be continuing the effort to alleviate the technical burden for developers who want to build high-end dApps, by taking over all of the blockchain heavy-lifting with its high-performance, scalable, and user-friendly one-stop blockchain solutions.

The one-stop solutions will come with more innovation and services in the upcoming 2.0 version. The 2.0 version is designed to support more variety with a strengthened solution capability. From Blockchain-as-a-Service (Baas) provider to blockchain access layer and Web3 application toolings, the one-stop solution roadmap is getting more complete, as below:

(PRNewsfoto/NodeReal)
(PRNewsfoto/NodeReal)

NodeReal API Marketplace

Another exciting product to share is the open and community-driven API Marketplace built by NodeReal. The product went LIVE in September to support the fastest enhanced APIs

through everything NodeReal does. Their mission to empower developers by "Making Your Web3 Real" is something that was particularly looked after as NodeReal announced the support of more powerful Enhanced APIs, NFTs, Fungible Tokens and new Debug APIs with more in the making.

The open API marketplace allows partners and developers to join forces and co-build. NodeReal opens an avenue for the community to build for the community. NodeReal will continue to work towards its goal to "Make Your Web3 Real" by allowing users to potentially develop APIs on the Marketplace, enabling developers to take better advantage of a larger variety of APIs.

Lastly, NodeReal, whose name is literally derived from the term "Know the Real", is expecting to work closely with more partners to respond to the real user requirements effectively and boost Web3 mass adoption.

The company is currently running a special MegaNode promotion in celebration of its first anniversary. This promotion is valid till the end of October 2022.

About NodeReal

NodeReal is a one-stop infrastructure and solution provider that embraces the high-speed blockchain era. We provide scalable, reliable, and efficient blockchain solutions for everyone, aiming to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the Web3 ecosystem.

Join Our Community

Join our community to learn more about NodeReal and stay up to date!

Discord | Twitter | Youtube | LinkedIn

SOURCE NodeReal

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's foreign reserves drop by record after dollar-selling intervention

    Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record to $1.238 trillion at the end of September as a result of the government's dollar-selling intervention during the month to arrest a sharp decline in the yen, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday. The amount compared with $1.409 trillion seen a year ago and was the second straight month of year-on-year decrease in Japan's foreign reserves, which is the world's second largest in size after China. The decline in the reserves was reported after separate MOF data that showed last week Japan spent up to a record 2.8 trillion yen intervening in the market last month.

  • Samsung Profit Sinks 32% as Memory Chip Downturn Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported its first profit drop since 2019, underscoring the depth of a global PC and memory chip downturn.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Slide With Anxiety Running High Before Jobs: Markets Wrap

  • Palantir Bags $85M, 5-Year US Army Contract

    The U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) selected Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) to support its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts. The award totals $85.1 million over five years. AMC will use Palantir's software to support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and optimize the supply chain. Palantir's software will help to deploy an AI/ML capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor, and supply data. Also R

  • AMD Cuts Revenue Forecast Amid Worst Slump in PC Shipments in Years

    The company cites a weaker-than-expected PC market and “significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain.”

  • Amazon Abandons Home Delivery Robot Tests in Latest Cost Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is shutting down tests of its home delivery robot, the latest sign that the e-commerce giant is starting to wind down experimental projects amid slowing sales growth.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Stocks Slide

  • Google debuts Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with big camera changes

    Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get major camera updates that should rival Apple and Samsung's phones.

  • Microsoft's cybersecurity chief weighs in on 'mother of all problems'

    In a fireside chat, Microsoft's Charlie Bell explained why he stepped away from his role at Amazon last year.

  • Google unveils Pixel Watch, starts at $349

    Google's long-awaited Pixel Watch is finally here.

  • China Seeks a Quantum Leap in Computing

    A global race is on to create quantum computers that could in seconds solve problems that today would take thousands of years. An experimental device from China’s Baidu marks the latest advance.

  • Nauticus Robotics' gets more defense contract work for subsea tech, stock soars

    Nauticus Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: KITT), one of Houston's newest public companies, nabbed more defense work for its autonomous subsea technology, sending its stock soaring. Nauticus was awarded a second multimillion-dollar contract by the U.

  • In Apple's shadow, Google takes new route to face recognition on Pixel phones

    The feature on the new Pixel 7 is not as good Apple Inc's Face ID unlocking mechanism, as it can struggle in low light and is more vulnerable to being spoofed. In addition, Google has said it is not secure enough to enable signing into apps or making payments. The return comes after Google became stricter about launching products with facial recognition, in part due to questions about its performance on darker skin.

  • Does DigitalOcean Stand a Chance Against the Biggest Cloud Providers?

    It will be one of the most significant business innovations over the next decade, which is why many market research companies think the cloud computing market could grow by more than 17% annually to $1.6 trillion by 2030. If you know anything about these companies, it's that cloud computing isn't the largest segment of their operations. As a result, investors may be looking for a dedicated cloud computing company to best take advantage of this trend.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q4 2022.

  • Uber will offer rides in autonomous Ioniq 5 taxis powered by Motional

    Uber has signed a 10-year agreement to use autonomous Ioniq 5 EVs from Hyundai's Motional for ride-hailing and deliveries.

  • Google Pixel Watch hands-on: Possibly the prettiest smartwatch I’ve touched

    Google's Pixel Watch is a beautiful piece of hardware with intriguing software.

  • Boston Dynamics, Agility and others pen letter condemning weaponized ‘general purpose’ robots

    This morning, a group of prominent robotics firms issued an open letter condemning the weaponization of "general purpose" robots. Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society. The piece comes amid mounting concern around the proliferation of advanced robotics systems like Boston Dynamics’ Spot and Agility’s Digit.

  • Caviar’s Bonkers New iPhones Come Encrusted With a Rolex Daytona

    The limited-edition iPhones have striking horological displays that may rival your wrist candy.

  • iPhone 14 Plus Review: Bigger, Lighter, and Just as Fast

    We've spent nearly a week with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus to see how the larger screen stacks up. Read on to see if this iPhone is for you.

  • Google Unveils New Phones and Watch That Undercut Apple on Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Thursday said its new Pixel phones will deliver improved voice and camera features while bringing back facial recognition for unlocking the device as it seeks to better compete with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed T

  • Sub-Optimus

    Elon Musk has largely proven himself to be a great hype man and self-promoter over the years, but in the lead-up to last week’s official unveiling, I didn’t encounter many serious roboticists who believed we would see much more than what Tesla showed. If nothing else, the company has given us a nice visual shorthand for the difficult task of building robots.