Nodus Oncology announces acquisition of Basilea Pharmaceutica’s PARG inhibitor programme

Acquisition enables Nodus Oncology to continue building its portfolio of first and best-in-class molecules inhibiting novel DNA damage response targets (DDR)





Edinburgh, Scotland, 8 September 2022 – Nodus Oncology (“Nodus” or “the Company”), a novel biotech company focused on developing first and best-in-class molecules inhibiting novel DNA damage response (DDR) targets, is pleased to announce the completion of an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s (“Basilea”, SIX: BSLN) novel poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitor discovery programme.

Nodus secures worldwide development and commercialization rights to Basilea’s PARG inhibitor (PARGi) programme – currently at the discovery stage - which has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for molecularly defined patient sub-groups. PARG is a key enzyme in the repair of DNA damage and essential for tumour cells to grow. The development activities will be transferred from Basilea to Nodus Oncology’s drug discovery partner, the Lead Discovery Center (LDC) to accelerate clinical candidate selection.

Under the terms of the agreement, Basilea receives an upfront and near-term research milestone payment of CHF 1.0 million and is eligible for further payments, upon the achievement of predefined development, regulatory and sales milestones based on entry to the clinic and regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe.

Ian Waddell, Chief Executive Officer of Nodus Oncology, said: “Nodus’ acquisition of Basilea’s PARG inhibitor program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing, and bringing to patients, drugs addressing next generation DDR targets. We are excited to expand our portfolio and we look forward to working with LDC to advance this program.”

Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer of Basilea, added: “We are happy to have found a specialized oncology partner with strong expertise in the DNA damage repair space so that the work on this promising programme can swiftly continue towards the next important milestones.”

About Nodus Oncology

Nodus Oncology is a biotech company developing first and best-in-class molecules focused on the DNA damage response (DDR) in patient sub-groups where molecular vulnerabilities exist. Founded by Cumulus Oncology, which contributes capital and oncology discovery and development expertise to the creation of new biotech companies, Nodus has received seed investment from both Cumulus Oncology and additional investors. www.nodusoncology.com

About LDC

Lead Discovery Center GmbH (LDC) was established in 2008 by the technology transfer organization Max Planck Innovation, as a novel approach to capitalize on the potential of excellent basic research for the discovery of new therapies for diseases with high medical need. The LDC takes on promising early-stage projects from academia and transforms them into innovative pharmaceutical leads and antibodies that reach initial proof-of-concept in in vivo models as well as candidate nomination. In close collaboration with high-profile partners from research and industry, the LDC is building a strong and growing portfolio of small molecule and antibody leads with exceptional medical and commercial potential. The LDC sustains a long-term partnership with the Max Planck Society, KHAN-I GmbH & Co.KG and has formed alliances with AstraZeneca, Apeiron, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KGaA, Daiichi Sankyo, Qurient, Jemincare, Novo Nordisk and Cumulus Oncology. In addition, LDC also works with leading translational drug discovery centers and with various investors to provide its assets for company creation. Further information at: www.lead-discovery.de.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. The company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with bacterial and fungal infections. It has successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. In addition, the company has several preclinical anti-infective assets in its portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.



